|Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Explorers(m): 5:23pm
A man who was left with half a face after it was ravaged by cancer has had it rebuilt by a genius surgeon.
Tim McGrath, 38, was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma, an extremely rare form of soft tissue cancer leaving him with a grape fruit-sized tumour growing on his face.
Medics managed to cut out the cancerous tumour, but his body rejected multiple attempts to rebuild it.
But after a year of living with exposed flesh, top surgeon Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate heard about Mr McGrath's plight, he agreed to help him using skin from his leg and forearm to reconstruct his face.
Mr McGrath, from Michigan, is now enjoying every opportunity he is given and the reconstruction work on his face will continue in 2018.
He said: 'After the operation to remove the tumour I was heartbroken, I didn't realise that half of my face would be taken away and it wasn't until I went to Dr Chaiyasate that I start to feel real hope again.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4674206/Synovial-Sarcoma-man-left-half-face-cancer.html
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Explorers(m): 5:25pm
Before and after the sugery.
Medics managed to cut out the cancerous tumour, but his body rejected multiple attempts to rebuild it.
He is pictured with the tumour on his face and after surgery.
Mr McGrath was admitted to hospital where he remained for almost seven weeks following the initial 30 hour operation to remove and then reconstruct his face.
Mr McGrath said:
'Before the surgery they gave me the worst case scenario, they said I would have to lose my left eye and my left ear, but I didn't' believe that was going to be necessary.
'When I woke up I was in complete shock, as well as removing part of my face and bone structure, they had removed most of the muscle in my back, they had taken a rib, and they took part of my scapula and part of my shoulder too.
'This was so that they could rebuild my bone structure and the surrounding area however my body rejected the first attempts.
'Eventually I was discharged and the cavity was closed but over time the transplant kept shrinking and I experienced numerous infections.
'There were so many times when I wanted to give up and at times it was difficult to find the strength to carry on.'
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by swiz123(m): 5:25pm
Why is he even smiling? Yuck!!! He even has a stylish Mohawk haircut
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Explorers(m): 5:27pm
Mr McGrath is pictured before reconstruction surgery.
The 38-year-old said he was left 'heartbroken' after waking up from surgery to find part of his face had disappeared.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by ekensi01(m): 5:28pm
what a life, you are here today and gone tomorrow.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by medolab90(m): 5:28pm
Following
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by rheether(f): 5:28pm
swiz123:
Because he is alive.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Explorers(m): 5:29pm
Mr McGrath, from (pictured with his surgeon Dr Kingkrit Chaiyasate) is now enjoying every opportunity he is given and the reconstruction work on his face will continue.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by optional1(f): 5:31pm
Is better I drink acid than suffer like this man on this earth that the suffering is never ending.
God have mercy
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by lovelygurl(f): 5:34pm
And he was soooooo handsome
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by lovelygurl(f): 5:36pm
swiz123:
Why shouldn't he he smiling
Doesn't he deserves to be happy? Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by ajalawole(m): 5:49pm
swiz123:so make e dey cry. When there is LIFE, there is HOPE
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by ajalawole(m): 5:50pm
optional1:wake up dear. Be thankful for everything
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by optional1(f): 6:06pm
ajalawole:
I am really greatful to my Creator.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Goahead(m): 6:18pm
Yuck! His right eye was gouged out my the heartless doctor
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Marvel1206: 6:37pm
Wtf
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Daeylar(f): 6:52pm
wow
I'm in shock
Thumbs up to science abeg, they deserve it,
I don't even know which was more shocking, that the man could survive with the tumor or that the man can survive with half of his face gone.
It's nice to see that he is happy and doing good
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by oz4real83(m): 6:59pm
This is a world where u aren't even sure of what will happen tomorrow or how u will look tomorrow. It is good to always appreciate God for what u have no matter how ''small'' u feel it is. Many people dont have such grace. When u thank God for the present,he will take care of the future.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:33pm
So heart breaking.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Demonicide: 8:34pm
Thank God your cute smile is still intact.. but i realy feel for you bro.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Phi001(m): 8:34pm
Graphic photos!!!
How come in some pictures, it's the left part that is disgusting while in others, it's the right part...
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by macphilip: 8:35pm
and some people are in this country fighting over worthless things
Welldone bro!
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by JohnXcel: 8:35pm
Hai! Wetin person go talk ?...
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:35pm
The rate of cancer nw may. God help us
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Rich4god(m): 8:35pm
This is science at wrk.... Wen will naija medic line advance like this.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Oyindidi(f): 8:36pm
Jesu!
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Dongreat(m): 8:36pm
oz4real83:
Are you telling me he doesn't know God? You guys should stop this nonsense of seeing bad things happening to people and rub it on their face because you are serving a living God and they are apparently to your testimonies they are serving dead gods. Just wish him speedy recovery, strength to overcome stigmatization and find reasons to live.
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by auntysimbiat(f): 8:37pm
sad
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by ohenryobi(m): 8:37pm
I really shouldn't have opened this thread...
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Philinho(m): 8:37pm
I have every reason to praise my GOD
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by Lawalemi(m): 8:38pm
He would have died in Nigeria. Multiple alms solicitation on AIT thus embarrassing the man's family the more.
That is a nation where life of every citizen is well valued
|Re: Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. by folakemigeh(f): 8:39pm
Jeez!!!
That was scary. I still don't understand what causes Cancer and why it wasn't predominant in the 50s or 60s
