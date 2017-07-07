Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Scary Photos Of Man With Half Face After Cancerous Tumors. (15820 Views)

Tim McGrath, 38, was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma, an extremely rare form of soft tissue cancer leaving him with a grape fruit-sized tumour growing on his face.



Medics managed to cut out the cancerous tumour, but his body rejected multiple attempts to rebuild it.



But after a year of living with exposed flesh, top surgeon Dr Kongkrit Chaiyasate heard about Mr McGrath's plight, he agreed to help him using skin from his leg and forearm to reconstruct his face.



Mr McGrath, from Michigan, is now enjoying every opportunity he is given and the reconstruction work on his face will continue in 2018.



He said: 'After the operation to remove the tumour I was heartbroken, I didn't realise that half of my face would be taken away and it wasn't until I went to Dr Chaiyasate that I start to feel real hope again.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4674206/Synovial-Sarcoma-man-left-half-face-cancer.html



Before and after the sugery.









Medics managed to cut out the cancerous tumour, but his body rejected multiple attempts to rebuild it.



He is pictured with the tumour on his face and after surgery.







Mr McGrath was admitted to hospital where he remained for almost seven weeks following the initial 30 hour operation to remove and then reconstruct his face.



Mr McGrath said:







'Before the surgery they gave me the worst case scenario, they said I would have to lose my left eye and my left ear, but I didn't' believe that was going to be necessary.





'When I woke up I was in complete shock, as well as removing part of my face and bone structure, they had removed most of the muscle in my back, they had taken a rib, and they took part of my scapula and part of my shoulder too.





'This was so that they could rebuild my bone structure and the surrounding area however my body rejected the first attempts.



'Eventually I was discharged and the cavity was closed but over time the transplant kept shrinking and I experienced numerous infections.



'There were so many times when I wanted to give up and at times it was difficult to find the strength to carry on.'

Why is he even smiling? Yuck!!! He even has a stylish Mohawk haircut

Mr McGrath is pictured before reconstruction surgery.



The 38-year-old said he was left 'heartbroken' after waking up from surgery to find part of his face had disappeared. 1 Like 2 Shares

what a life, you are here today and gone tomorrow. 2 Likes

Following

swiz123:

Why is he even smiling? Yuck!!! He even has a stylish Mohawk haircut

Because he is alive. Because he is alive. 28 Likes 3 Shares

Mr McGrath, from (pictured with his surgeon Dr Kingkrit Chaiyasate) is now enjoying every opportunity he is given and the reconstruction work on his face will continue. 3 Likes 1 Share

Is better I drink acid than suffer like this man on this earth that the suffering is never ending.





God have mercy 2 Likes

And he was soooooo handsome 7 Likes 1 Share

swiz123:

Why is he even smiling? Yuck!!! He even has a stylish Mohawk haircut

Why shouldn't he he smiling



Doesn't he deserves to be happy? Mtcheeeeeew Why shouldn't he he smilingDoesn't he deserves to be happy? Mtcheeeeeew 28 Likes

swiz123:

Why is he even smiling? Yuck!!! He even has a stylish Mohawk haircut so make e dey cry. When there is LIFE, there is HOPE so make e dey cry. When there is LIFE, there is HOPE 2 Likes

optional1:

Is better I drink acid than suffer like this man on this earth that the suffering is never ending.





God have mercy wake up dear. Be thankful for everything wake up dear. Be thankful for everything 10 Likes 1 Share

ajalawole:

wake up dear. Be thankful for everything



I am really greatful to my Creator. I am really greatful to my Creator. 2 Likes

Yuck! His right eye was gouged out my the heartless doctor

Wtf





I'm in shock



Thumbs up to science abeg, they deserve it,



I don't even know which was more shocking, that the man could survive with the tumor or that the man can survive with half of his face gone.



It's nice to see that he is happy and doing good wowI'm in shockThumbs up to science abeg, they deserve it,I don't even know which was more shocking, that the man could survive with the tumor or that the man can survive with half of his face gone.It's nice to see that he is happy and doing good 4 Likes

This is a world where u aren't even sure of what will happen tomorrow or how u will look tomorrow. It is good to always appreciate God for what u have no matter how ''small'' u feel it is. Many people dont have such grace. When u thank God for the present,he will take care of the future. 5 Likes

So heart breaking.

Thank God your cute smile is still intact.. but i realy feel for you bro. 1 Like

Graphic photos!!!









How come in some pictures, it's the left part that is disgusting while in others, it's the right part...

and some people are in this country fighting over worthless things

Welldone bro! 3 Likes

Hai! Wetin person go talk ?...

The rate of cancer nw may. God help us

This is science at wrk.... Wen will naija medic line advance like this. 2 Likes

Jesu!

oz4real83:

This is a world where u aren't even sure of what will happen tomorrow or how u will look tomorrow. It is good to always appreciate God for what u have no matter how ''small'' u feel it is. Many people dont have such grace. When u thank God for the present,he will take care of the future.

Are you telling me he doesn't know God? You guys should stop this nonsense of seeing bad things happening to people and rub it on their face because you are serving a living God and they are apparently to your testimonies they are serving dead gods. Just wish him speedy recovery, strength to overcome stigmatization and find reasons to live. Are you telling me he doesn't know God? You guys should stop this nonsense of seeing bad things happening to people and rub it on their face because you are serving a living God and they are apparently to your testimonies they are serving dead gods. Just wish him speedy recovery, strength to overcome stigmatization and find reasons to live. 1 Like 1 Share

sad

I really shouldn't have opened this thread...

I have every reason to praise my GOD

He would have died in Nigeria. Multiple alms solicitation on AIT thus embarrassing the man's family the more.

That is a nation where life of every citizen is well valued