|MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by emefav: 7:26pm
MC Galaxy, has fired back at Cynthia Morgan who called him out earlier today for shading Tekno who took sides with Davido on 'Wizkid vs. Davido' fight on social media.
MC Galaxy also called Cynthia Morgan who just launched his own record label, an employee, and probably that's why she's fighting for her fellow employee.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/mc-galaxy-slams-cynthia-morgan-calling-wizkid.html
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by BLACKCHARGER(m): 7:29pm
We are saying that musicians are beefing.. Noisemakers are talking another thing
7 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Emperorone(m): 7:30pm
Labour union kwa
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Evergreen4(m): 7:33pm
From 20% to 15%
Next will be 10%
#saynotoslavery
10 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Young03(m): 7:35pm
mc galaxy so for ur mind now u be boss?
Gerout joor
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by decatalyst(m): 7:39pm
Did uncle Universe just said that? Choi!
I never knew musician also have labour union!
Bunch of employees
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by zubyzion(m): 7:40pm
dia pple will let us know wen davido will beef wizkid again
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by liftedhigh: 7:43pm
Ok
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by agbonkamen(f): 7:50pm
No bi their fault. na we dey patronize them but I no fit carry my money..... go buy "she want my banana song" Reggae music Rock for me
2 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Rapoo(m): 7:50pm
this is to tell you how irresponsible our music icons are, instead of been in the studio doing something creative, they are busy cooking beefs all around............ I guess probably no lyric to buy and, and song to sing... bunch of rubbish
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by IamOpemipo(m): 7:51pm
No chill
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by queenitee(f): 7:54pm
Very soon, these celebrities would turn against themselves
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by maklelemakukula: 7:57pm
See this foolish man oo.
So tekno called ur name abi....
This galaxy has dementia
3 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by AKPOSbaba: 7:58pm
agbonkamen:
Bless.
Gimme Two a yuh favorite Reggae acts.
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by agbonkamen(f): 8:03pm
AKPOSbaba:Lucky Dube and Joseph Hills aka H- Culture
2 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by EmyLeo(m): 8:05pm
dz two senseless cubs no wan get sense atall..
#keep t coming sha, keep exposing your secrets.. # labour union on 15%..lol, tz okay..
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Phi001(m): 9:56pm
Beefing is the new collabo...
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Shortyy(f): 9:57pm
Mr galaxy abi space so for your mind now you're better than Cynthia? Waawu. Wonders shall never end.
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by back2sender: 9:58pm
Evergreen4:Then 5%,
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Rayhandrinni(m): 9:58pm
market strategy
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by NLProblemChild(m): 9:58pm
Rip
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:58pm
It is noted.
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
Na Naija celebrities go cause 3rd world war
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by SHAKABOOM: 9:59pm
Dis mc galaxy na big idiot..A pained wack artiste,pained dat no one listens to his rubbish musik,na jealousy go kii yu.
3 Likes
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by BuhariNaWah: 9:59pm
F
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by aktolly54(m): 9:59pm
Hmm
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by klassykute(m): 9:59pm
Shh make dem let person hear jare.. pple wey dem music career don dabaru finish
1 Like
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Fresca(f): 9:59pm
So because of wizkid and davido, now these ones that have not brought out a good song since 2012 are busy starting their own small beef on the side. Nigerian artists are fools mehn...
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:00pm
This mc galaxy sef it seems like
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by psalmson001: 10:00pm
NEXT!!!
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Uniqueness01(f): 10:00pm
LOL @Labour Union things
|Re: MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Tekno by Solowande(m): 10:00pm
Make somebody tell Mc Galaxy say he nor get work. Jobless and unemploy ass
