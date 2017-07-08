₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by WotzupNG: 8:18pm On Jul 07
One of the pioneers of hiphop/dancehall music in Nigeria and former Plantashun Boiz member, Blackface has hit a shot at Olisa Adibua of The Beat 99.9 FM in an Interview with Wotzup ONTV. In the interview, he claims Olisa, and a friend of his called Razor, would rather play other music while they neglect his. In the full interview, he spoke of how Radio OAPs expect you to grease their palms with money just so they can play your music, a reason why they prefer to give the city garbage music just cos garbage musicians don’t mind paying them. See excerpts of the interview below.
http://wotzup.ng/olisa-adibua-and-others-sabotage-me-on-radio-blackface/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Qb-Hag5uzU&feature=youtu.be
Frustration personified.
Frustration personified.
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by akintayoo: 8:28pm On Jul 07
Blackface should channel his energy into creating good music rather than name calling and fighting everybody otherwise he will just end up been a laughingstock
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by alBHAGDADI: 8:38pm On Jul 07
akintayoo:
Nigerians are very difficult to please. The same Nigerians complaining of too much pangolo trashy music are the same Nigerians who are blasting Blackface for speaking against the trend of OAPs collecting money from Yahoo Boys to play their junk music to the detriment of quality songs.
lalasticlala
Blackface need to visit T.b Joshua
Blackface need to visit T.b Joshua
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by demolinka(m): 8:59pm On Jul 07
The dude speaks true. Lots of Nigerian DJ's are frustrating young, talented upcoming artistes who don't got money. And the 'senior' OAP's simply refuse to speak out against the trend. Real sad.
Coughs***clears throat# blackface weed supplier is back in town 2baba brace up for another one
Coughs***clears throat# blackface weed supplier is back in town 2baba brace up for another one
hmm that's true sha
hmm that's true sha
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by WotzupNG: 10:19pm On Jul 07
lalasticlala
Is he a drug dealer?
dahunsy:Is he a drug dealer?
I think he smokes
alBHAGDADI:I think he smokes
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by LifestyleTonite: 1:51pm
demolinka:lalasticlala
He spoke the nakëd truth.
He spoke the nakëd truth.
Ni.ggar is so full of negativity ,hating on everybody.He should put himself together abeg.
Ni.ggar is so full of negativity ,hating on everybody.He should put himself together abeg.
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by NwaAmaikpe: 6:19pm
Blackface is the reason why you should not be so kind to people.
Dude helped Tuface get to where he is,
Wrote Tuface's best songs and even had his intellectual property and destiny stolen by Tuface.
My heart bleeds when I think about how ungrateful Tuface is.
Sameway he neglected Pero Adeniyi; a woman who stuck to him through the years.
It's a hard life, way we the live ooooo
It's a hard life, way we the live ooooo
Instead of saying rubbish around, why not use that time to think? And produce good songs.
Instead of saying rubbish around, why not use that time to think? And produce good songs.
I thought Olisa was part of those that stole "African queen" o
I thought Olisa was part of those that stole "African queen" o
Eyaaa
And he cannot pay
And he cannot pay
Blackface
Ur career don turn black
Blackface
Ur career don turn black
Blackface, please shut up nah. This is not the right way to be relevant!
Blackface, please shut up nah. This is not the right way to be relevant!
Will u keep kwayet.. See as e pain am
Will u keep kwayet.. See as e pain am
The Alchemist is at work!
NwaAmaikpe:The Alchemist is at work!
things have changed, radio is not the major way music listeners get their music.
things have changed, radio is not the major way music listeners get their music.
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by jazinogold(m): 6:22pm
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by Evablizin(f): 6:23pm
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by nairalandaddict: 6:23pm
This one he didnt mention 2face? Or is it cos we haven't listened to the full interview
This one he didnt mention 2face? Or is it cos we haven't listened to the full interview
Lets be realistic, Blackface no dey lie. All dis Radio station go collect money before playing your song.
Lets be realistic, Blackface no dey lie. All dis Radio station go collect money before playing your song.
|Re: ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface by Geetemmy: 6:25pm
He has said nothing but the truth, those OAPs are fond of that. No be banana fall on you we dey hear on radio, thrashy songs.
Black face respect yourself and pray to God to bless you. Stop calling on people for God's sake.
Black face respect yourself and pray to God to bless you. Stop calling on people for God's sake.
good music lyk erema and hard life?? abeg slide jor
good music lyk erema and hard life?? abeg slide jor
