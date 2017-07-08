Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / ”Olisa Adibua And Others Sabotage Me On Radio” – Blackface (3715 Views)

http://wotzup.ng/olisa-adibua-and-others-sabotage-me-on-radio-blackface/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Qb-Hag5uzU&feature=youtu.be One of the pioneers of hiphop/dancehall music in Nigeria and former Plantashun Boiz member, Blackface has hit a shot at Olisa Adibua of The Beat 99.9 FM in an Interview with Wotzup ONTV. In the interview, he claims Olisa, and a friend of his called Razor, would rather play other music while they neglect his. In the full interview, he spoke of how Radio OAPs expect you to grease their palms with money just so they can play your music, a reason why they prefer to give the city garbage music just cos garbage musicians don’t mind paying them. See excerpts of the interview below.

Frustration personified. 4 Likes

Blackface should channel his energy into creating good music rather than name calling and fighting everybody otherwise he will just end up been a laughingstock 4 Likes

Blackface should channel his energy into creating good music rather than name calling and fighting everybody otherwise he will just end up been a laughingstock

Nigerians are very difficult to please. The same Nigerians complaining of too much pangolo trashy music are the same Nigerians who are blasting Blackface for speaking against the trend of OAPs collecting money from Yahoo Boys to play their junk music to the detriment of quality songs.



lalasticlala Nigerians are very difficult to please. The same Nigerians complaining of too much pangolo trashy music are the same Nigerians who are blasting Blackface for speaking against the trend of OAPs collecting money from Yahoo Boys to play their junk music to the detriment of quality songs.lalasticlala 14 Likes

Blackface need to visit T.b Joshua

The dude speaks true. Lots of Nigerian DJ's are frustrating young, talented upcoming artistes who don't got money. And the 'senior' OAP's simply refuse to speak out against the trend. Real sad. 7 Likes 2 Shares

2baba brace up for another one Coughs***clears throat# blackface weed supplier is back in town2baba brace up for another one

hmm that's true sha 1 Like

He spoke the nakëd truth. 1 Like

Ni.ggar is so full of negativity ,hating on everybody.He should put himself together abeg. 1 Like





Blackface is the reason why you should not be so kind to people.



Dude helped Tuface get to where he is,

Wrote Tuface's best songs and even had his intellectual property and destiny stolen by Tuface.





My heart bleeds when I think about how ungrateful Tuface is.

Sameway he neglected Pero Adeniyi; a woman who stuck to him through the years. Blackface is the reason why you should not be so kind to people.Dude helped Tuface get to where he is,Wrote Tuface's best songs and even had his intellectual property and destiny stolen by Tuface.My heart bleeds when I think about how ungrateful Tuface is.Sameway he neglected Pero Adeniyi; a woman who stuck to him through the years. 2 Likes 2 Shares

It's a hard life, way we the live ooooo 1 Like 1 Share

Instead of saying rubbish around, why not use that time to think? And produce good songs.

I thought Olisa was part of those that stole "African queen" o



Blackface





Ur career don turn black

Blackface, please shut up nah. This is not the right way to be relevant!

Will u keep kwayet.. See as e pain am

things have changed, radio is not the major way music listeners get their music.

This one he didnt mention 2face? Or is it cos we haven't listened to the full interview

Lets be realistic, Blackface no dey lie. All dis Radio station go collect money before playing your song. 3 Likes 2 Shares

He has said nothing but the truth, those OAPs are fond of that. No be banana fall on you we dey hear on radio, thrashy songs.

Black face respect yourself and pray to God to bless you. Stop calling on people for God's sake.