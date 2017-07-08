Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars (5747 Views)

Police vehicles can endure a lot of abuse and offer a lot of power.When lives are at stake, having a public safety vehicle that can be pushed to the limit is the only viable choice.



Police officers do everything from chasing to transportation during patrols and to enable them to respond to incidents.

They need cars that can rapidly accelerate,force other vehicles off the road, bump into them,but that can also just stay in place and idle for extended periods of time.



The following are some of the main differences between police cars and their regular(Civilian)counterparts:



1)High-Output Engine

Police cars have high performance engines,but with regard to the fuel economy,they strike a balance by having mostly V6 engines,with a few vehicles equipped with a stronger V8 engine.



2)Larger Radiators And Fans

The demands that the Police place on their cars can cause the engine to overheat,so they use upgraded coolers with larger radiators and fans to overcome the threat.



3)Heavy Duty Seats

The seats are heavy duty and often feature an opening to accommodate gun belts and firearms.



4)Enhanced Electrical Output/Powerful Alternator

The lights,radio and other equipment that are in place require a lot of power,so police cars have powerful alternators to keep up.An alternator of a regular car usually produces up to 100 amps of power whike a police vehicle alternators can crank up as much as 225 or more amps to keep everything running properly.



5)Heavy-duty Suspension And Braking

Because of the extra weight of the car,a reinforced suspension system and enhanced brake pads are also features that are likely to be seen in police cars.



6)Run lock ignition

It is used when the officer wants to leave the car running so the lights and radio can stay on without draining the battery.It allows the engine to run without a key in the ignition.If someone tries to steal the police car,the system will cut the engine as soon as the parking brake is disengaged.



7)Video Camera/Recording Device

The video camera and recording device at the front of a modern police car,helps in documenting the chronology and causality of events.



8 )Vehicle Tracking System

It allows officers to track a stolen vehicle fitted with transponder,guiding them to it.They use a specific code provided by the security system to track a specific vehicle.



9)Heavy-Duty Components

Such as the drive shaft,u-joints,frame mounts, wheels and exhaust system which are more sturdier than a civilian's car.





Do you think the Nigerian police car can boast of any of the features listed above?



I believe the Nigerian police use a regular or civilian car as their patrol vehicle.That is why they don't last because the cars are not meant for the job.

Do you think the Nigerian police car can boast of any of the features listed above?

Tell FG ( esp. Aunty Kemi) to invest in NPF technically, or do you want us to acquire those features with our salaries? In short, let's go to the station, we would give you a robust response there.



Tell FG ( esp. Aunty Kemi) to invest in NPF, or do you want us to acquire those features with our salaries? In short, let's go to the station, we would give you a robust response there.

Do you need a blog? I can help you create one for free...



Those features are not for Nigerian police vehicles.

These car features do not apply to our Nigerian police patrol cars. The Nigerian police are the worst maintained in the world. They are poorly trained and are most unfriendly. An average policeman is more of a threat to you than an armed robber. We need total overhauling of police force. 3 Likes 2 Shares



Op.. All those u listed above can only be a wishful thinking for our police.... .. The tracking system and the security cameras got me cracked 1 Like

I've never liked police since the day i had a problem with a guy about a phone some years back and i reported to them. Na so police come change my matter o, police said all of us were criminals. Na so them take collect my money join. Since then, police can Never be my friend. 3 Likes 1 Share

Police is your friend

I believe the Nigerian police use a regular or civilian car as their patrol vehicle.That is why they don't last because the cars are not meant for the job.



Do you think the Nigerian police car can boast of any of the features listed above?



is that even a question? Police wey de drive about in my city here in one 504 or push to start hilux, that always have 'no fuel' problem..

nigeria police cars must be very cheap,i don't think the specifications above are meant for them 1 Like

WRING Topic jare it should be difference btw SOME COUNTRIES POLICE CAR MD CIVILIAN CARS JARE. Naija is out of all dis. Cos na all doz kia motor and dem camery nia naija dey bray to look like police car

Ahhh buh dem no add naija police car join o? First dem car no strong, 2 dir car dey always get one or two lighty missing,



3.de car self no dey speed i wonder which kind hilux e b self



4. For ekp md benin na raxi police dey use smtimes Keke

Is it the same with naija police cars?

which Nigerian roads can a car with V8/V6 engine run? Nigerian police cars are Iranu 2 Likes

which Nigerian roads can a car with V8/V6 engine run? Nigerian police cars are Iranu

NEVER! No police at all. Even if you're my friend, the moment you tell me you have interest in joining the police, i start giving you Some distance

Most naija police cars are lorry-like

With the criminals (or/and policemen) at the back

So all these specifications



Most naija police cars are lorry-like. With the criminals (or/and policemen) at the back. So all these specifications. Hmm

No article on our own Nigerian police vehicles or do I go to the joke section? 1 Like

Definitelynot Nigerian police cars. We use the regular pick up trucks e even saloon cars.

Educative, but not our police.

Lmao... Robust Response indeed 1 Like

