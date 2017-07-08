₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,826 members, 3,643,768 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 08:23 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars (5747 Views)
States With The Most Beautiful Police Cars In Nigeria (Photos) / 10 Most Expensive Police Cars In The World / Cars And Stars. First Nigerian Car Show On Dstv Starts Today. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by obafemee80(m): 12:52am
Police vehicles can endure a lot of abuse and offer a lot of power.When lives are at stake, having a public safety vehicle that can be pushed to the limit is the only viable choice.
Police officers do everything from chasing to transportation during patrols and to enable them to respond to incidents.
They need cars that can rapidly accelerate,force other vehicles off the road, bump into them,but that can also just stay in place and idle for extended periods of time.
The following are some of the main differences between police cars and their regular(Civilian)counterparts:
1)High-Output Engine
Police cars have high performance engines,but with regard to the fuel economy,they strike a balance by having mostly V6 engines,with a few vehicles equipped with a stronger V8 engine.
2)Larger Radiators And Fans
The demands that the Police place on their cars can cause the engine to overheat,so they use upgraded coolers with larger radiators and fans to overcome the threat.
3)Heavy Duty Seats
The seats are heavy duty and often feature an opening to accommodate gun belts and firearms.
4)Enhanced Electrical Output/Powerful Alternator
The lights,radio and other equipment that are in place require a lot of power,so police cars have powerful alternators to keep up.An alternator of a regular car usually produces up to 100 amps of power whike a police vehicle alternators can crank up as much as 225 or more amps to keep everything running properly.
5)Heavy-duty Suspension And Braking
Because of the extra weight of the car,a reinforced suspension system and enhanced brake pads are also features that are likely to be seen in police cars.
6)Run lock ignition
It is used when the officer wants to leave the car running so the lights and radio can stay on without draining the battery.It allows the engine to run without a key in the ignition.If someone tries to steal the police car,the system will cut the engine as soon as the parking brake is disengaged.
7)Video Camera/Recording Device
The video camera and recording device at the front of a modern police car,helps in documenting the chronology and causality of events.
8 )Vehicle Tracking System
It allows officers to track a stolen vehicle fitted with transponder,guiding them to it.They use a specific code provided by the security system to track a specific vehicle.
9)Heavy-Duty Components
Such as the drive shaft,u-joints,frame mounts, wheels and exhaust system which are more sturdier than a civilian’s car.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by obafemee80(m): 12:53am
I believe the Nigerian police use a regular or civilian car as their patrol vehicle.That is why they don't last because the cars are not meant for the job.
Do you think the Nigerian police car can boast of any of the features listed above?
http://www.proctorcars.com/difference-between-police-cars-and-regular-cars/
https://autojosh.com/real-difference-police-cars-regular-cars/
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by PaperLace: 1:10am
obafemee80:
Tell FG ( esp. Aunty Kemi) to invest in NPF technically, or do you want us to acquire those features with our salaries? In short, let's go to the station, we would give you a robust response there.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by BroZuma: 4:13am
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by fernandez1(m): 7:19am
My country people
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by sunnysunny69(m): 7:20am
nice to know, meanwhile Russian police !
23 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Julius2214(m): 7:21am
Those features are not for Nigerian police vehicles.
Do you need a blog? I can help you create one for free...
http://www.nairaland.com/3888410/ill-create-own-blog-free
Terms and Conditions Apply
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 7:22am
These car features do not apply to our Nigerian police patrol cars. The Nigerian police are the worst maintained in the world. They are poorly trained and are most unfriendly. An average policeman is more of a threat to you than an armed robber. We need total overhauling of police force.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Astanbaya: 7:23am
Very funny video. See the kind of family no wants to be born into
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDgE8Is36HE&itct=CCAQpDAiEwjsqtGiwPfUAhXal1UKHWlBCmkyCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en-GB
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Pasidon(m): 7:24am
Op.. All those u listed above can only be a wishful thinking for our police.... .. The tracking system and the security cameras got me cracked
1 Like
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by benuejosh(m): 7:25am
I've never liked police since the day i had a problem with a guy about a phone some years back and i reported to them. Na so police come change my matter o, police said all of us were criminals. Na so them take collect my money join. Since then, police can Never be my friend.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Ramon92: 7:26am
Really??
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Aldebaran(m): 7:29am
benuejosh:Police is your friend
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Ramon92: 7:30am
obafemee80:is that even a question? Police wey de drive about in my city here in one 504 or push to start hilux, that always have 'no fuel' problem..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by vickthourh(m): 7:30am
nigeria police cars must be very cheap,i don't think the specifications above are meant for them
1 Like
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by klassykute(m): 7:31am
WRING Topic jare it should be difference btw SOME COUNTRIES POLICE CAR MD CIVILIAN CARS JARE. Naija is out of all dis. Cos na all doz kia motor and dem camery nia naija dey bray to look like police car
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by klassykute(m): 7:31am
Ahhh buh dem no add naija police car join o? First dem car no strong, 2 dir car dey always get one or two lighty missing,
3.de car self no dey speed i wonder which kind hilux e b self
4. For ekp md benin na raxi police dey use smtimes Keke
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by RexEmmyGee: 7:31am
Is it the same with naija police cars?
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:32am
t
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by OlaDapxon(m): 7:32am
hmmm
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by youngvizzy1(m): 7:33am
which Nigerian roads can a car with V8/V6 engine run? Nigerian police cars are Iranu
2 Likes
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by klassykute(m): 7:35am
youngvizzy1:naija police car na abachA, d police self na agbaya
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by benuejosh(m): 7:35am
Aldebaran:NEVER! No police at all. Even if you're my friend, the moment you tell me you have interest in joining the police, i start giving you Some distance
3 Likes
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:37am
Naija police don't use cars, they use motor.. .. ..
1 Like
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Healer007: 7:37am
Most naija police cars are lorry-like
With the criminals (or/and policemen) at the back
So all these specifications
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by kstyle2(m): 7:37am
No article on our own Nigerian police vehicles or do I go to the joke section?
1 Like
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by legendsilver(m): 7:45am
Naija police cars able na pickup is da best
If you don't believe it, then you are on a long thing
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by wellmax(m): 7:48am
Definitelynot Nigerian police cars. We use the regular pick up trucks e even saloon cars.
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by 989900: 7:49am
Educative, but not our police.
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by teemanbastos(m): 7:50am
Lmao... Robust Response indeed
1 Like
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by Dottore: 7:50am
Ok
|Re: The Real Difference Between Police Cars And Regular Cars by GMBuhari: 7:55am
Anycar can still be jacked
2008 Camry Dashboard / How Much Do You Spend On Your Car's Scheduled Maintenance? / Revealed: The True Love Of My Life:**Sweet Mona** ((pictures))
Viewing this topic: iamnicer, pahen1991, gibsgibs(m), OctobersVeryOwn, Sunky200(m), mansakhalifa(m), ambs50, stexsy(m), faithzy(m), xtiandating, BlackAfrican, pepperandsalt(m), Brunel(m), sylva1, Evergreen4(m), chukelvin(m), Lufthansa, wittyt98(m), babankd, Thobeelawba, Banjiplus, Sultan5(m), lailo, Obstey01, muriunited(m), enyiman(m), Ebbunwa(m), Princeboca12(m), CallmeKola(m), Toomy, imagyne2002(m), c733d(m), Realret70, jojokelechi, Farm1, lionshare, TRUCKPLACE, alexiizz, topsamjo, Kabawhat, shilexholly(m), Dannieln1(m), SCHMURDA(m), obidaddy, Fesisko(m), groundnutoil(m), phollybee(m), kelvinclint(m), emperorsuka, Abbeyme, yokiti, piice, dannydevito(m), dust144(m), Adcrown, kubaWill, eleojo23, dclone, Jilov(m), Johnzzy(m), armanipumping(m), xpensivealex(m), fullstreets, Chukkyunited(m), GSteve001(m), BossNation(m), bashit(m), davidhoop, omoluka(m), ubsky(m), mascot19(m), Omo0ba(m), leftone, Boykay, teflonchic, itsede, aieromon(m), princecool29(m), TCD, LethargiQue, DrVictor(m), updatechange(m), Bishopking, christm386, ssogundele, Abahjoey, Mydazz(m), Omolope4real(m), bablex(m), femsuper, joshbouy(m), Lovechyld101(m), bamdly(m), sammycarz(m) and 123 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18