Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by autojosh: 7:29pm
Loosing ones car is a bitter experience that can make even a very rich man feel really sad.
Some people don’t even think about the money but the ‘relationship’ they have built with the car(yeah, just like having a dog, some people get quite attached) .
So what should you do when your car gets stolen ?
Let’s find out
1.Calm Down
I know this is last thing you would want to do at that moment ,but it really pays to calm down first .
Sometimes you might have absent-mindedly packed it somewhere else,its funny and sounds impossible but it happens .
Or it might even be a prank ,even though it rarely happens ,just be sure its really missing.
2.Ask Questions
After you have confirmed it was really stolen ,ask around ,someone might have a useful information about what happened,they might have seen something.
3.Look Around For Cameras
Most Nigerian neighborhoods don’t have CCTV cameras around.But you might be lucky,just look around you and check for any in sight.
Ask them kindly if they could be of help revewing their footage,they might gladly assist.
If it was stolen at a bank or mall report to the security , they would help in checking their footage.
4.Call Everyone You Know
Call as many people as possible.Friends,family,co-workers etc.
They might be of help,let them know what has just happened.
5.Contact Your Insurance Company
You should let your insurance company know about the theft, incase you don’t get your car back.
6.Post It Online
Place it everywhere, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Nairaland.
Did you just say “its a bad idea and you might be alerting the thief ” ?.Well, its better than keeping quiet.
7.Offer A Reward
You should definitely offer a reward , it helps people get more interested and motivated in helping you find the car.
You might get lucky and the thief might pretend to be a good Samaritan and give information of the location for the reward.Since he knows the news is out there and might be difficult to sell it
8. Call The Police
Here in Naija our PoPo Olopa hardly take anything serious (no bashing intended),thats why this is last on the list.You can inform them to fulfil all righteousness,hopefully you might get lucky.
Have anything to add ?
Let’s hear from you.
https://autojosh.com/what-to-do-when-your-car-gets-stolen/
By Donald3d
1 Share
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by BiafraBushBoy(m): 7:34pm
lies
All those won't help...
Just consult a native doctor.
Babalawo...
8 Likes
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by auntysimbiat(f): 7:36pm
NICE ONE
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by psucc(m): 8:17pm
BiafraBushBoy:And lucky you it is the same babalawo who do d juju for the thieves!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by BiafraBushBoy(m): 8:31pm
psucc:
lol
1 Like
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by t33why: 8:35pm
All these foreign made list..
. which camera, where you wan see the camera
.is it our 3rd party insurance that does not cover theft
police?
16 Likes
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Sojebrand(m): 8:46pm
3,5,7
Hmm
3 Likes
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Curdlebug(m): 8:46pm
hiuufgf
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Jofffor(f): 8:47pm
Thread the day
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by KingLennon(m): 8:47pm
Just offer a Reward of 1 million make whistle blowers get back your car for you...
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by owelspinn(m): 8:49pm
I cover my car with the blood of Jesus
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by NwaAmaikpe: 8:51pm
When your car is stolen...
Trek from the scene, look for an okada and go to the nearest herbalist's house.
When you are through,
Alert the police and Vigilante to inform you when they see your abandoned car.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Slimzjoe(m): 8:54pm
Telling the police should be the first and most important thing... it won't be easy explaining to them after the thief might have used it in committing another crime
2 Likes
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Young03(m): 8:54pm
I hear
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Young03(m): 8:54pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Are u back from prison
I no say u go humble now
1 Like
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Alitair(m): 8:55pm
BiafraBushBoy:Biafranbushboy but you dnt knw what native dr is in Igbo. shame on u!
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by scholes23(m): 8:55pm
OP where are you from Cos you don't look like a Nigerian to me. If such a thing should happen in Nigeria, it is then you'll know the difference between AC and harmattan
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by aktolly54(m): 8:56pm
Alright
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Alitair(m): 8:57pm
t33why:Hihihi Phone camera. Someone just may have recorded it for their blog.
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by BiafraBushBoy(m): 8:58pm
Alitair:
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by SAMAYODELE(m): 8:58pm
Nice one Op.
But l think reporting to the police is also very!! important. I have heard of cases where robbers steal a car, use it for robbery and leave it at the scene. The police arrested the owner but he was lucky he reported d car stolen days before den.
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by idreezbaba(m): 9:03pm
why?
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by PHILUX20: 9:05pm
Speechless
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by basty: 9:13pm
Send Sango to the person that stole the car. You can always get the Sango oracles around,
The god of thunder will strike the person dead.
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by soberdrunk(m): 9:16pm
Hahahahaha @ 3, 5, 7
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by takenadoh: 9:20pm
OP which kind talk benthis
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by Vince77(m): 9:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:You're back
1 Like
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by kolnel: 9:21pm
If your car gets stolen
And you have no car tracker or insurance
Just go home and cry yourself out
You will have the keys as souvenirs for a long time
And all other cars on the street, same model and color as yours start looking familiar
1 Like
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by exlinkleads(f): 9:23pm
good advice
tnks
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by lonelydora(m): 9:32pm
I don't need this thread. Because I am carrying God's grace, my car won't get stolen in the first place. Robbers won't even see the car not to talk of snatching it.
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by moscobabs(m): 9:32pm
G
|Re: Here Is What You Should Do When Your Car Gets Stolen by doublecross(m): 9:36pm
BiafraBushBoy:gbam.... You nailed it bro
