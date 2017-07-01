Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" (5089 Views)

'Friends, I received over a Thousand Call this Morning. Pls Disregard the Fake news From a Major Newspaper Today that The Most Notorious Kidnapper in the History of Nigeria Evans in our Custody has Vanished. It's a Big Lie. In Accordance with the 90 Days Remand Order from Federal Highcourt investigation Covering 3 Countries is in Progress. Its a False Headline, We can Never Joke with the Security of Nigerians'.



Source: Earlier this morning,news about notorious kidnapper Evans vanishing went viral.Abba Kyari has taken to social media to rubbish the rumour.According to him,Evans is still in their custody.







God punish Orji Kalu! Sun newspaper and their sensational headlines ehhGod punish Orji Kalu! 7 Likes

ok

Something here is just not right, I don't believe Sun newspaper will publish a big lie like that knowing its implications when it turns out to be false, I don't see them as that stupid.







Show us prove that he is still in custody, a video of him holding today's paper or you can keep on deceiving yourselves. 9 Likes

One of the few Northerners I respect are Abba Kyari and Dangote , the rest annoy me because of their tribal and religious hypocrisy 2 Likes

Don't be surprised when he comes back to deny this post. There are lots of contradicting stories in this Evans saga already, I don't even want to listen again.

Even Kyari and Dangote there's no difference, in the end, they are all the same, dented cans Even Kyari and Dangote there's no difference, in the end, they are all the same, dented cans 2 Likes

Evans has no luck left for him, kirikiri beckons on him.

Didn't even pay the slightest attention to that story, either on the forum or facebook. Some folks are just hell bent on making that criminal a celebrity.



What irks me the most is the media tagging him "billionaire kidnapper". What the heck is "billionaire" doing there? Why don't we get to see "billionaire armed robber", "billionaire ritualist", etc. The guy is a criminal and should be referred to as such.



Enough of the glorification of a crook. 18 Likes 2 Shares

lol lol

Enough of the glorification of a crook. Loot billions or become a famous thief or a drug pusher with large 'benjies' to control and see people address such with courtesy, respect and honour. Again, petty thieves are easily killed. Nigeria isn't a sane country. Loot billions or become a famous thief or a drug pusher with large 'benjies' to control and see people address such with courtesy, respect and honour. Again, petty thieves are easily killed. Nigeria isn't a sane country.

Nigeria media outlets and bloggers following the 'solid foundation' built by the party in government while in opposition.



All hail the king of falsification... Alhaji Lie Mohammed.

Tinubu and Co are still roaming around the streets If you have him, so whatTinubu and Co are still roaming around the streets 1 Like

booked in case it make front page

Woe to the man who believes the words that come from the mouth of a Policeman.



Woe to them.





Abba Kyari...wehdone sir.

Common sense says there's no smoke without fire. Those newspapers can't be telling lies.



Tell us what you've done with Evans. Woe to the man who believes the words that come from the mouth of a Policeman.Woe to them.Abba Kyari...wehdone sir.Common sense says there's no smoke without fire. Those newspapers can't be telling lies.Tell us what you've done with Evans.

Ok oh

kkk

Click bait journalism

A thousand calls. Naija people dey vex. Lol





Evans vanishes! What a rhyme...

Then prove it with pics and video.

The Sun news paper was a confused journal from day one she was on the street..

watching d part two of Evans and d police a movie produced by buhari directed by lai Mohammed

This guy is going nowhere...the case against him is watertight!

Jabioro:

The Sun news paper was a confused journal from day one she was on the street..

They deliberately sensationalized the story in order to generate more sales of their newspaper They deliberately sensationalized the story in order to generate more sales of their newspaper

hang him already.