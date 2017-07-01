₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by stephenduru: 1:24pm
Earlier this morning,news about notorious kidnapper Evans vanishing went viral.Abba Kyari has taken to social media to rubbish the rumour.According to him,Evans is still in their custody.Below is what he wrote...
'Friends, I received over a Thousand Call this Morning. Pls Disregard the Fake news From a Major Newspaper Today that The Most Notorious Kidnapper in the History of Nigeria Evans in our Custody has Vanished. It's a Big Lie. In Accordance with the 90 Days Remand Order from Federal Highcourt investigation Covering 3 Countries is in Progress. Its a False Headline, We can Never Joke with the Security of Nigerians'.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by TroubleMaker47(m): 1:26pm
Sun newspaper and their sensational headlines ehh
God punish Orji Kalu!
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by YoungB1a(m): 1:26pm
ok
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by elantraceey(f): 1:28pm
Something here is just not right, I don't believe Sun newspaper will publish a big lie like that knowing its implications when it turns out to be false, I don't see them as that stupid.
Show us prove that he is still in custody, a video of him holding today's paper or you can keep on deceiving yourselves.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by SalamRushdie: 1:29pm
One of the few Northerners I respect are Abba Kyari and Dangote , the rest annoy me because of their tribal and religious hypocrisy
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Marvel1206: 1:30pm
Don't be surprised when he comes back to deny this post. There are lots of contradicting stories in this Evans saga already, I don't even want to listen again.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by connectpoint: 1:35pm
SalamRushdie:
Even Kyari and Dangote there's no difference, in the end, they are all the same, dented cans
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by ShobayoEmma(m): 1:37pm
Evans has no luck left for him, kirikiri beckons on him.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by omenka(m): 1:38pm
Didn't even pay the slightest attention to that story, either on the forum or facebook. Some folks are just hell bent on making that criminal a celebrity.
What irks me the most is the media tagging him "billionaire kidnapper". What the heck is "billionaire" doing there? Why don't we get to see "billionaire armed robber", "billionaire ritualist", etc. The guy is a criminal and should be referred to as such.
Enough of the glorification of a crook.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by connectpoint: 1:39pm
TroubleMaker47:
lol
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by nerodenero: 2:07pm
omenka:Loot billions or become a famous thief or a drug pusher with large 'benjies' to control and see people address such with courtesy, respect and honour. Again, petty thieves are easily killed. Nigeria isn't a sane country.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Firefire(m): 2:25pm
Nigeria media outlets and bloggers following the 'solid foundation' built by the party in government while in opposition.
All hail the king of falsification... Alhaji Lie Mohammed.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Afonjanightmare(m): 2:25pm
If you have him, so what Tinubu and Co are still roaming around the streets
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Austinelead(m): 3:11pm
booked in case it make front page
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by ProWalker: 3:15pm
The
Sun Newspaper
The Authority newspaper
Vanguard newspaper
If you still need some form of objective newspaper reporting in Nigeria, avoid these 3 *newspapers*
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Tinnytony24(m): 3:30pm
Eliminate d bastard ... Before dis tory go turn reality
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Houseofglam7: 3:34pm
In every rumor.......
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by rexbuton: 3:44pm
the Nigerian Sun newspapers is a tabloid or actually claims to be so, as is evident in their wiki page
Tabloid journalism is a style of journalism that emphasizes
sensational crime stories, gossip columns about celebrities and sports stars, junk food news and astrology. (From wiki)
Tabloid newspapers in the United Kingdom , collectively called "the tabloid press", tend to be simply and sensationally written and to give more prominence than broadsheets to celebrities , sports, crime stories, and even hoaxes . They also take political positions on news stories: ridiculing politicians, demanding resignations, and predicting election results.
The term "red tops" refers to British tabloids with red
mastheads, such as The Sun , the Daily Star , the Daily Mirror, the Daily Record and the Daily Sport .
Most times tabloids are sued successfully for their over hyped and sometimes misleading stories.
the sadness of this story is that it exposes our declining reading culture especially on the part of the youth, many who are irritated by even a 100-word long text , instead abusing the poster and demanding vehemently for summary . it also highlights the often talked about power of social media, capable of spreading propaganda quickly with little opportunity for correction.
the pictures are all similar in themes
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Solomonudofia(m): 4:19pm
99.9% of all the stories about this Evans guy na fake.....
Nuclear war could broke out with North Korea
All Thanks to Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZLfe-jllQg
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by NwaAmaikpe: 4:19pm
Woe to the man who believes the words that come from the mouth of a Policeman.
Woe to them.
Abba Kyari...wehdone sir.
Common sense says there's no smoke without fire. Those newspapers can't be telling lies.
Tell us what you've done with Evans.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by SweetJoystick(m): 4:20pm
Ok oh
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by badland(m): 4:20pm
kkk
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by martineverest(m): 4:21pm
Click bait journalism
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Daraplato(m): 4:23pm
A thousand calls. Naija people dey vex. Lol
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Nairalane: 4:23pm
Evans vanishes! What a rhyme...
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by francis247(m): 4:24pm
Then prove it with pics and video.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Jabioro: 4:25pm
The Sun news paper was a confused journal from day one she was on the street..
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Abfinest007(m): 4:26pm
watching d part two of Evans and d police a movie produced by buhari directed by lai Mohammed
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Kobicove(m): 4:27pm
This guy is going nowhere...the case against him is watertight!
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by Kobicove(m): 4:27pm
Jabioro:
They deliberately sensationalized the story in order to generate more sales of their newspaper
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by NubiLove(m): 4:31pm
hang him already.
|Re: Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" by akigbemaru: 4:34pm
stephenduru:
