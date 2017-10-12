₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Its no news the alarming rate people are getting robbed in Lagos traffic and this happens mostly during the rush hour, from Apogbon to Orile, to Eko Bridge to Ikorodu, the list is endless, the populace begin to wonder if the state is short of police or if they were on strike especially in cases when you need them most.
It was reported recently of how a lady was robbed at Apogbon, another one was robbed at Eko bridge and we are yet to get the police to comment of any of these issues. Lagos been a cosmopolitan city is prone to traffic builds up and cars drive bumper to bumper, hawkers comes out to sell their goods and also people get robbed.
The past week has seen victims of car robberies (most of them being women) taking to social media to share their first hand experiences.
Here’s how to keep yourself safe in traffic:
Keep valuables away
Put your laptop and handbag in the trunk (boot), your phones too. Research has shown that robbers get attracted to you if they see you are pressing your phone in the traffic. If you need your phone because you are using it to navigate your location, dim the light of the phone and place it where it won’t be clearly visible.
Take off all jewellery (earrings, necklace, rings and your watch).
Forget the popular adage that says not all that glitters is gold, in as much as those criminals are involved, even your GL chain is gold, its therefore advisable to keep your jewelries, your golden wrist watch wedding bands at a safe haven. My friend says its even better you look like like an SU if possible. Lock doors and keep windows wound up. If your air conditioning is not working, crack the window down just a tiny bit. Test and see that even your fingers can’t pass through.
Be vigilant at all times
When the Bible says watch and pray, its not been spiritual alone, its talking about be conscious of your environment as well, always pay attention to your surroundings especially if you notice any usual movement.
Place self defense gear next to you
In law, self defense is not regarded as a crime especially when the other is trying to take your life. You can use items like pepper spray, a personal alarm or even a spanner - something you can defend yourself with. Someone even say you should buy a cutlass (I no dey ooo)
Keep a dummy phone/bag in your car
In most cases, these robbers leave immediately they get what they came for. Keep a decoy mobile phone or a decoy bag you can hand over to them as soon as the threat is established. In as much as this may sound nice but you need to be smart, what if they opened the bag and they found out you trying to trick them? Yes, its cool, but, think about it.
Call for help
Usually in these traffic situations, some of the other cars are unaware of what’s happening around them. In case you find yourself in a robbery situation - press your horn to draw attention to your situation. And try to squeeze your car out to there. Pray you find someone to reply to your cries and help. Meanwhile the LASEMA lines are free and open 24/7, you can call them on 767 or 112
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by AutoReportNG: 4:18pm
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by RoyalBlak007: 4:25pm
♤Nice!
♤1. Always have your pepper spray in the car
♤2.Have a fake or Real gun too (Get a license)
♤3.Do not make phone calls in the car @ night
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by rentAcock(m): 5:01pm
Tip #1. Carry a handgun and pepper spray inside your glove box at all times. A Smith & wesson will serve you well.
#2. Install a small dashcam to show as proof to acquit you of any charges when you kill a numbskull.
#3. Install dark tints in your side Windows, at night they wouldn't know who's in the car.
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by instinctg(m): 5:01pm
Kool , how come OP's posts have been litering front page all through the day.
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by oluwasegun007(m): 5:01pm
person wey bus jam no dey write number...
by d time u waka anyhow for oshodi isale at night...even professor of criminologist cannot save u with tip
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by mosesbola(f): 5:02pm
Ok
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by seki86: 5:02pm
I laugh in ak47
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by Mutuwa(m): 5:03pm
This thieves are updated in tactic as well.
Maybe some even de this thread self..
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by OboOlora(f): 5:03pm
RoyalBlak007:Pepper spray it is, please dont keep a toy gun in ur car or bag. People have spent months in PANTI because of this.
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by purissimo1998(m): 5:04pm
Nice tits., sorry... Tips
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by Tinnytony24(m): 5:05pm
Thats why i always have my tazor around me 24/7 ... Try me and feel the pain of electrical shock
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by Afam4eva(m): 5:05pm
What can of life is this that people can't enjoy themselves anymore because they're anticipating a robbery.
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by DWJOBScom(m): 5:06pm
Get a glassfilm!
it's a rush job as they have limited time to hurt, hunt and steal whatever they can find.
Most companies have these films for sale and they are cheap and quite dependable.
This traffic will cease to exist overnight so better get one
i can suggest a company - i think they are in Yaba.............
CONCEPT NOVA LIMITED
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by ubergold(m): 5:06pm
Try as much as possible not to be alone. The more the number of persons in the car the lower the risk of being robbed.
This is especially for those who don't like giving colleagues and neighbors lift. It is to your advantage
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by asawanathegreat(m): 5:06pm
Good lesson
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by Tweetysparkles(f): 5:07pm
Op you sounds right, but in the first poin, what if they break the window when you advice they whine up that even the finger cant enter...
well, God is the protector.. if God is not watching the home, he that watcheth do in vain Mercy and grace is the key
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by CzarChris(m): 5:07pm
Na dagger sure pass ị swear
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by talk2percy(m): 5:09pm
U forgot to add, get a gun just keep it where they will see it, possibly at the passenger's sit...shoot to injure to defend urself if the need be...or u can even kill the motherfoka
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by nextstep(m): 5:09pm
Good ideas... I just hope the thieves won't get violent when they discover you're trying to trick them, or if you use pepper spray.
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by AutoReportNG: 5:14pm
Tweetysparkles:
Thats when self defense comes in... Once they tried breaking your window, the pepper spray will do the work, it leaves them blinded for about 15-20mins, by then you don waka..
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by davit: 5:14pm
My pepper spray and tazer always handy for me. You just near me and feel the fury of Sango olukoso!
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by yeyerolling: 5:15pm
Move to island
|Re: Rush Hour Robbery: Tips On How To Stay Safe From Being Robbed by webgenius234(m): 5:15pm
