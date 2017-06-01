Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Divorce Should Not Always Be Solution To Marital Troubles - Bamisepeter's Blog (2392 Views)

Unfortunately, I couldn't find any search result for celebrity marriages in Nigeria that survived after cheat was detected, all i saw was endless list of celebrity marriages in Nigeria that cheat crashed.



Going abroad, Bill and Hillary Clinton never gave up on their marriage after Bill had what he termed "inappropriate Relationship" with Monica Lewinsky.



Snoop Dogg and Shante even after Snoop Dogg admitted to have cheated several times never put an end to their marriage; They celebrated 21 years of their union of recent.



Even David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are still fine together after it was reported that Beckham had a fling with his personal assistant Rebecca Loos.



The list abroad is endless.



Coming home, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silver, Soni and Betty Irabor, Patrick and Ireti Doyle, Omotola Jalade and Matthew Ekeinde, Richard and Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Fela and Tara Durotoye are all still some of the numerous celebrity couples who are still much more enjoying marital life after at least 5 years.



Come to think of it, some of those Nigerian celebrities i mentioned above started their marriage at an early age, and you cannot say one or more out of them have not experienced the case of cheat in the marriage but you can only know what they want you to know, they make use of the social media wisely unlike some others who allowed the social media to give their marriage hot slap.



Apart from the fact that they have taken their relationship out of social media they are also dealing with the temptations and other issues that might lead to divorce which many of us don't know and will never know, this is what we should call maturity and not those that will be happy to have started the marriage and before you say jack they will have started screaming i want divorce.



Most times it is not the wish of your spouse to do things that will go against your marriage but it will have happened before they realise that they had made huge mistake.



Most people thinks marriage is as sweet and rosy like many people in marriage makes it to appear not knowing many are enduring so many things while many have given their spouse more than another chance.



It all depends on the dream you have for the marriage most times and determination as "Survival of a marriage depends on the intention of the two involved, not the temptation that comes their way".



I am never in support of cheating, battery or other anti-marriage offences, but it is good to know that as human beings we are bound to make errors and it is divine to forgive each other especially lovers.



Read Also: Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Start A Relationship



I think when someone accept his/her fault and is offering apology we should try and forgive, i don't really care if you forgive immediately or not because as humans that we are it will also be so hard to find a space in our heart to forgive certain offence.



It is not every issue that requires divorce, we should learn to manage since we could not decide to fall apart while courting, that same spirit that mate the courtship to culminate into marriage should also be activated to make the marriage work.



There is no successful marriage without one negative story or the other, it is not always rosy, we should learn to deal with the good, bad and ugly experiences of marriage.



We should always remember we are humans and boud to make mistakes and it could be anybody



Cc: Lalasticlala



Lovely writeup. 3 Likes

They are just adults with babies mentality. 2 Likes

Nice write up.....But I got my reservations.....



Do you think a cheat cannot go back and do the same again and again after numerous forgiveness being lavished on him/her



how many times do you thing one can forgive a cheating spouse considering the fact that he/she was putting your life endanger...?



There's a Nigerian Actor, My favorite .. I liked him those days when I was growing up....For me i think he was a screen God due to how he interpret roles nicely...I heard he lives in Ghana now...Rumor has it that he contracted HIV.. maybe he infected the wife I'm not sure...If the rumor is true and you were in that lady's situation, what are you going to do...I believe this your preaching would not have been the same? 7 Likes

It takes two to make any marriage work. You don't expect a man that cheats on the wife with reckless abandon to be worshipped by the same woman. You just mentioned celebrity marriages, and most of their marriages are marriage of convenience like the case of Hillary and Bill. Celebrity marriage isn't a stand point to access other marriages or say what marriages should look like 'cause most of them got into it for the wrong reasons. 4 Likes

Benita27:

It takes two to make any marriage work. You don't expect a man that cheats on the wife with reckless abandon to be worshipped by the same woman. You just mentioned celebrity marriages, and most of their marriages are marriage of convenience like the case of Hillary and Bill. Celebrity marriage isn't a stand point to access other marriages or say what marriages should look like 'cause most of them got into it for the wrong reasons. You are right though. Apart from celebrity marriages you really need to go to court and see how people are just filing for divorce any how when they can easily settle the issue within the four walls of their home, this is common among young couples. I think TRADELYNis right for this TRADELYN:

They are just adults with babies mentality. You are right though. Apart from celebrity marriages you really need to go to court and see how people are just filing for divorce any how when they can easily settle the issue within the four walls of their home, this is common among young couples. I think TRADELYNis right for this 1 Like

I agree except domestic violence is involved, then temporal separation and if it persist divorce.



There are quite a number of unpleasant cases were had the assaulted woman separated from her husband. She won't have died from his incessant assault.



Offcourse God can intervene and change a person from such beastly nature but again that can be done while seperated.



Men should not assault their wives and vice versa. 1 Like

...

why is it that Nigerian men hate minding their business. this op Is not married and yet he's advising the married ones here

dear op who send you message na

stick to your life. stick to yourself and stop doing amebo

The solution is marrying a sensible person that ears you out. Nothing on Earth seems to be perfect.

Evaberry:

... Talk your own. I still remember your lesbianism comment o. Talk your own. I still remember your lesbianism comment o.

Ok

Divorce is the death of a marriage but unlike the physical death you can still see the other partner which can lead to an age long scar

Says who

See, some of these people are living in hell and are very unhappy. They are in a bondage because of what people will say. Don't use another's man marriage to determine how yours should go. Tho, you can learn lessons from successful and truly happy ones. The bible says a divorce should happen in the case of adultery but many do not even understand how that came about. The New testament basically preaches salvation of souls and love not condemnation, by extension, that testament expects a man to love his wife. The same bible says if you love God, you will fear him. Fear as we know is obeying God's commandment. If you go back to the 10 commandments, you will see that the only command that's connected to both man and wife is that part that says 'thou shalt not commit adultery'. Coming back to new testament, if you commit adultery, you do not love your wife any more and you do not love God. so, you see where that is coming from... Love is the basis. In all, take a walk when your marriage is full of hatred. A man or woman don't have to commit adultery these days before they show their loathe. They do worse than adultery itself. The bible never says beat an adult, it's only an adult you hate you will beat till you see blood. If you are not happy or fulfilling your destiny in your marriage. Take a fast walk! 2 Likes

Personally I cannot forgive a chest because it is a well planned, orchestrated and executed action so it was never a mistake.

Wait oh! OP do you know that marriage is not compulsory? Even God never mentioned it in the Bible as compulsory, that is why divorce is an alternative. For those who see it as a sin,you can go ahead and die in marriage. While those who are strong enough to live as singles make their choice. Just let people be. 2 Likes

The cheats u mentioned are men only. I need the ones that ladies cheated and the marriage still stood. I respect ladies alot. They habe hearts of gold. 1 Like

I can't tolerate a cheat, at least the Bible has given me leverage to divorce on the grounds of infidelity, if he's not satisfied with me, I'll simply walk away...My life is too precious. 3 Likes

I think u are right in some areas but Ur view shouldn't be based only on Celebrity marriages

Nice write up. But what about a woman you are doing everything possible to make her life up to expectation. A woman you established a very big shop and showing love for her. On your own side you don't have it in mind of marry second wife meaning always be loyal to your wife but at the end of the day you caught her cheating. Please will you not divorce that woman? I can't even think of it twice once it is clearly establish that another have slept with her. 1 Like

It's their choices op. Keep your opinion to yourself. Let people live the way they want. It's not everyone that can forgive a cheating partner especially if they are faithful.



For me it's a no never.

Marriage would have been sweet if you do to your spouse what you want to be done to you.



Would you like your spouse to cheat on you? Then don't cheat.



Would you like your spouse to always berate you, and never support you? Then don't do same.



Would you like your spouse to always wake you up with slaps, blows, mortar and ladles? Then don't do same.



Would you like if your spouse always shuts you up and never allows your voice be heard? Then don't do same.



Easy peasy....



Some people's marital problems may be more than these though. Some people just fallout of love with their spouses. I know a white woman who's 50years old female and getting a divorce. They'd been together for almost 30years. First child is 19years.

I asked her why, but she just said she was tired. She understood when her friends were all like "but he's a very nice man, a good man". She said she got fed up of doing Everything in the home,(financially, making sure appointments are kept, babying him etc) and gradually fell out of love with him. She felt life was too short to live in misery.

Some other ladies there too were like, they have considered divorce, but they couldn't afford one! They were only in the marriage for convenience (They earn more than their spouses btw, but they still had mortgages. A divorce would probably ruin them financially) 1 Like











