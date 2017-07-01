₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:00pm
There was commotion and unrest at the federal road linking Abuja and Benue through Nasarawa State this morning after a bus belonging to Benue Links crushed a motorcyclist to death in Wowyen. According to reports, the driver while trying to overtake another car veered off the road and crushed the okada rider to death on the spot.
Angry mobs subsequently blocked the road, thereby causing heavy gridlock along the ever busy Abuja – Makurdi road.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/commotion-okada-man-crushed-death-speeding-driver-photos.html
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:01pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by flexxyworld(m): 5:04pm
pathetic.. He died in active service, may is gentle soul rest in peace
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by SmartchoicesNG: 5:06pm
Okada should be obliterated from Nigerian roads. RIP
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by Keneking: 5:15pm
But where is lalasticlala now sef
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by slawomir: 7:37pm
This is one among the different ways we humans have been programmed to die
For everyday day we live we are face with more than a hundred way to die
We are born to die
We are dying to live but actually we are living to die
May His soul rest in peace
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by Annie2059: 7:37pm
Na wa o.. RIP
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by smackimorn(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by Hushpuppi: 7:38pm
Too bad, only in Nigeria.
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by deebsman1(m): 7:38pm
Okadas need not be on federal highways and express in the first place
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by firo08(m): 7:39pm
Na dem dem.
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by drlaykay(m): 7:39pm
RIP
But this okada men don't protest against multiple misdeeds by them
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by MaconAwire(m): 7:40pm
BENUE LINKS AGAIN .... TUFIAKWA
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by BigBrother9ja: 7:40pm
Jonathan !
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by Sacluxpaint(m): 7:40pm
Na waoh, crazy drivers in that Abuja.
Accident on a per second basis.
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by esophieso(f): 7:42pm
slawomir:Same old sad tale
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by realestniggah: 7:43pm
Rip
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by NCANTaskForce: 7:44pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by xtybliss: 7:44pm
Na waoooo..... Accident everywhere today. May God help us
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by NCANTaskForce: 7:45pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by itiswellandwell: 7:46pm
Death everywhere!!! Guide my path, family and every nairalanders ohh lord.
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by netbeans1(m): 7:51pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by tonero230(m): 7:52pm
RIP
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by menwongo(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by Slurity(m): 7:58pm
Keneking:Don't have sensible thing to write? its annoying to always see the something after every post
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by moses93(m): 8:01pm
kai may his gentle soul rest in the blossom of the lord. I hate to hear anything accident and I pray it won't come anywhere close to us all and our dear beloved family I'm Jesus name. Amen.
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by free2ryhme: 8:07pm
What is an okada man doing on a highway
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by LiamB0790(m): 8:13pm
RIP
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by Naijazure: 8:18pm
|Re: Protest As Okada Man Is Crushed To Death By Speeding Driver. Photos by murmee: 8:21pm
SmartchoicesNG:EXACTLY!
