|Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Ajasco222: 6:27pm
Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday butchered the Chief Park Ranger of Gashaka-Gumti National Park, Hamman Njidda in an ambush.
Gashaka National Park is located in the eastern provinces of Taraba state, sharing border with Adamawa and Cameroon
According to reports, Njidda led a team on a patrol around Buspan/Tipsan axis where they encountered the herdsmen who brutally murdered him in cold blood.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/fulani-herdsmen-butcher-chief-park.html
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by lucky999: 6:46pm
Nawaoo for this fulani herdsmen
Just they kill people anyhow This country tire meoooo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by dnawah: 6:58pm
Nobody will be arrested.The killing goes on.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by stevolutionary(m): 7:08pm
Sometimes I wonder is this still a country
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by buharichild: 9:58pm
I condemn dis act, Buhari please do something, u don dey fall my hand small small oo
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Narldon: 9:59pm
Wickedness of fulani herdmen is infinite!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by slawomir: 9:59pm
U
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by virus05(m): 9:59pm
Foolani
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by enemyofprogress: 9:59pm
See wetin buhari dey cause Nigeria
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by evansjeff(m): 10:00pm
Animals in human form
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by dessz(m): 10:00pm
most fulanis are terrorists
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Integrityfarms(m): 10:00pm
They own Nigeria and see it as an extension of Uthman Dan Fodio War and Jihad
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Eminya(f): 10:00pm
I hope they know we all cannot be landlords on this earth. Every soul shall taste death, so why the killing?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by luvinhubby(m): 10:01pm
lucky999:
Kill one of them and see how fast soldiers are deployed to the area to preserve the rest.
God punish all those that deceived Nigeria into this scam of a govt.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Integrityfarms(m): 10:01pm
If the inhabitants seek for vendetta, the military will surface from the blues but now no single search or Condon will be made.
We are nothing but a Z..
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by BabaCommander: 10:01pm
Buharists at their barbarism again.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:01pm
This was brutally done.
Definitely a revenge killing.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by GossipHeart(m): 10:01pm
Thanks to Buhari
He will allow his people to kill and committed all sorts of atrocities in Nigeria but would be quick to arrest Nnamdi Kanu who hasn't killed a rat
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by gidjah(m): 10:01pm
even while thier senior bros isn't in the country ?, then this guys have grown bigger balls by the year.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by eDeity: 10:02pm
Who's that fool way dey touch dead body without hanggloves?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by sapientia(m): 10:02pm
This is to say the least most shameful. No other tribe can try this in Nigeria without military intervention.. those guys are untouchable and Nigerian Goverors are a rare genre of clowns
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by BabaCommander: 10:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:Waiting for ya foolani like comment again.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by emekanairaland(m): 10:03pm
Hmmm
This is not a country!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:04pm
A
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by NubiLove(m): 10:04pm
the so-called fulani massacre where are the pictures? none! it was just a strategy to justify subsequent killings by fulanis on other tribes. that is why i no longer support this one nigeria of a thing.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by BabaCommander: 10:04pm
eDeity:Chill man. He did not die of ebola
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by oshe11(m): 10:04pm
Tot they deployed army dere....
thats hw these army wud prevent pipo frm walking during curfew bt wud allow fulanis to attack pipo n den prevent dem frm reprisal.....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Nutase(f): 10:04pm
Wia is Buhari
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by gabbywatch77: 10:05pm
what a way to die, they were on patrol and were are the rest team were they just looking are they not supposed to be armed too
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by OluOlaLekan(m): 10:05pm
Fulani herdsmen or poachers? Just about all actrocities are now lumped together and blamed on the Fulani man. I live in Taraba and I've been to the park. The situation is not as bad. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) by Hadeya(m): 10:06pm
Why is this always happening in Nigeria?
