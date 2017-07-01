Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park (Graphic Pics) (9576 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Kill Tiv Farmer In Benue, Youths Block Road (Photos) / Son Of Taraba Senator Accused Of Raping A 7-Year-Old Girl Anally By Twitter User / Kidnapped Mother Of Taraba Deputy Governor Begs For Help (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Gashaka National Park is located in the eastern provinces of Taraba state, sharing border with Adamawa and Cameroon



According to reports, Njidda led a team on a patrol around Buspan/Tipsan axis where they encountered the herdsmen who brutally murdered him in cold blood.



Source: Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday butchered the Chief Park Ranger of Gashaka-Gumti National Park, Hamman Njidda in an ambush.Gashaka National Park is located in the eastern provinces of Taraba state, sharing border with Adamawa and CameroonAccording to reports, Njidda led a team on a patrol around Buspan/Tipsan axis where they encountered the herdsmen who brutally murdered him in cold blood.Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/fulani-herdsmen-butcher-chief-park.html 1 Share

Nawaoo for this fulani herdsmen

Just they kill people anyhow This country tire meoooo 3 Likes

Nobody will be arrested.The killing goes on. 15 Likes

Sometimes I wonder is this still a country 4 Likes

I condemn dis act, Buhari please do something, u don dey fall my hand small small oo 1 Like

Wickedness of fulani herdmen is infinite!! 7 Likes

U

Foolani 5 Likes

See wetin buhari dey cause Nigeria 3 Likes

Animals in human form 3 Likes

most fulanis are terrorists 4 Likes

They own Nigeria and see it as an extension of Uthman Dan Fodio War and Jihad 4 Likes

I hope they know we all cannot be landlords on this earth. Every soul shall taste death, so why the killing? 1 Like

lucky999:

Nawaoo for this fulani herdsmen



Just they kill people anyhow

This country tire meoooo

Kill one of them and see how fast soldiers are deployed to the area to preserve the rest.



God punish all those that deceived Nigeria into this scam of a govt. Kill one of them and see how fast soldiers are deployed to the area to preserve the rest.God punish all those that deceived Nigeria into this scam of a govt. 25 Likes 1 Share

If the inhabitants seek for vendetta, the military will surface from the blues but now no single search or Condon will be made.





We are nothing but a Z.. 3 Likes

Buharists at their barbarism again. 2 Likes





This was brutally done.



Definitely a revenge killing. This was brutally done.Definitely a revenge killing. 3 Likes 1 Share



Thanks to Buhari



He will allow his people to kill and committed all sorts of atrocities in Nigeria but would be quick to arrest Nnamdi Kanu who hasn't killed a rat 6 Likes

even while thier senior bros isn't in the country ?, then this guys have grown bigger balls by the year. 2 Likes

Who's that fool way dey touch dead body without hanggloves? 1 Like

This is to say the least most shameful. No other tribe can try this in Nigeria without military intervention.. those guys are untouchable and Nigerian Goverors are a rare genre of clowns 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:

Waiting for ya foolani like comment again. Waiting for ya foolani like comment again. 1 Like

Hmmm

This is not a country! 3 Likes

A

the so-called fulani massacre where are the pictures? none! it was just a strategy to justify subsequent killings by fulanis on other tribes. that is why i no longer support this one nigeria of a thing. 3 Likes

eDeity:

Who's that fool way dey touch dead body without hanggloves? Chill man. He did not die of ebola Chill man. He did not die of ebola 1 Like

Tot they deployed army dere....



thats hw these army wud prevent pipo frm walking during curfew bt wud allow fulanis to attack pipo n den prevent dem frm reprisal..... 3 Likes

Wia is Buhari 2 Likes

what a way to die, they were on patrol and were are the rest team were they just looking are they not supposed to be armed too 1 Like

Fulani herdsmen or poachers? Just about all actrocities are now lumped together and blamed on the Fulani man. I live in Taraba and I've been to the park. The situation is not as bad. May the soul of the departed rest in peace.