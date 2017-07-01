₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by sar33: 9:34pm
What is happening in the east?Has Nnamdi Kanu won the heart of everybody?A hardcore Biafran support who was ordained today as a priest at St Michael Catholic Church Nnewi celebrated with Biafran flag while other Biafrans chant songs as they celebrated with him.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/hardcore-biafran-supporter-ordained-as.html
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by sar33: 9:34pm
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by papaejima1: 9:37pm
Still they say IPOB and Kanu want to eradicate christianity and enthrone Judaism.
Lost souls
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by vicdom(m): 9:45pm
But I thought it was only the disgruntled Igbo miscreants are for Biafra?
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by Hizzy(m): 9:45pm
Ayeyenyeyeooo
Umu chinekeee! ooo oweooo! Onye jisi ike oruo alaeze am extra hapy seein thiz pic my sis and bros shout BIAFRAAAA
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by Igboesika: 9:52pm
He's a priest forever. Ride on children of God
Children of lucifer will tell you that Ipob is for miscreants.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by SirJeffry(m): 10:12pm
It is totally wrong for the church hierarchy to turn their eyes away from this act.
Such act may lead to more deterioration of the already deteriorated issue if not handled considering the number of people the Catholic church controls.
Such secession extremist should never have been allowed into priesthood.
Biafra will come at God's appointed time and not by gidigidi like this.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by iamexcelblog(m): 10:20pm
SirJeffry:
Will you shut up. Stop talking nonsense. Many seminarians and priests sympathize with IPOB and Biafra. Even some Bishops too. The Nigerian state has failed us and there is no going back.
For how long will you people celebrate bad leaders and legislooters who are protected by the criminal Nigerian state?
Name One Sector in Nigeria you are proud of?
For how long will you people celebrate 2 hours of unstable low current as electricity?
For how long will you people celebrate bad roads?
For how long will you people celebrate scarcity of food and water?
For how long will you people celebrate insecurity and extra judicial killings by security agencies supported by despotic and ethnically bigoted governments?
With the current structure of Nigeria, do you think we can get it right in the next 1000 years?
When will Enough be Enough?
Kedu mgbe unu ga ama Ihe? (When will you people have common sense?)
Biafra is our last hope. If we stop agitating for Biafra and drop the dream, what better option do you have for us? NOTHING! THE GOVERNMENT AND PAST LEADERS HAVE FAILED US.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by Ziluxger: 10:22pm
SirJeffry:Tenx, your submission is gentle and not harsh. This is how criticism should be: Constructive!
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by Leonbonapart(m): 10:22pm
He's a priest from biafra land, so what do you expect
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by jchioma: 10:23pm
I am not surprised. Nnamdi Kanu appeals to the masses' imagination. He symbolizes a form of opposition against injustices of marginalization meted to the south east by the Nigerian system.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by emeijeh(m): 10:23pm
Why is this op forcing me to turn my phone 90 degrees to the right?
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by AnonyNymous(m): 10:23pm
If Nigeria had gained independence this way, things would not be bad like this. By 'this way' I mean by a feeling of nationalism across every prospective citizen of the new nation to be called Nigeria. A strong desire among everyone to gain independence from British rule and have their own national identity.
Instead, Nigeria was formed by the elite and that is why the elite are the ones still holding it together. Ask your grandparents how involved the average Nigerian was in the struggle fir independence. In the United States, even people who could not fight were sewing uniforms and cooking food for the soldiers. How many of us have learned to 'love' our country? The problem isn't homogenity- the United States was made up of migrants from all over Europe and yet they lived in peace. Their civil war was caused by a disagreement over slavery, which was eventually resolved.
I am not, have never been, and will never be a fan of Nnamdi Kanu and his approach. He seems like an opportunist to me and isn't worthy to lead Biafra in my opinion. But he has succeeded in one area- planting a feeling of love and nationalism for the future nation to be called 'Biafra', if it is actualised. If the person at the helm of the Biafra agitation had been someone cultured, who achieved his aim without throwing insults left and right and propagating lies and hate speech, I wouldn't have any problem with them.
The only concern I have is the almost 'god like' following that Kanu has. George Washington who led the United States to freedom wasn't even the first 'President'. (Go look it up, he refused to be the president even though he was popular, he saw himself as much a citizen as everyone. There were actually 8 presidents before him during the era of the 'articles of confederation' before their constitution was drawn up). If the Igbo's refuse to be led by a dictator, with this kind of spirit (AND IF THEY HAVE A PLAN) Biafra will do well.
I used to be strongly 'anti seccession' but the country isn't working in its current structure, and though I am advocate for restructuring, if the majority votes for secession then so be it. I feel that each tribe currently in Nigeria has its individual strengths and weaknesses and together we would do a lot (as self sustaining regions) but that's just my opinion.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by iamexcelblog(m): 10:23pm
When I tell my people that the Nonsense of "Nnamdi Kanu is Greater than Jesus" was started by Yoruba media, they said am lying.
If he really said that, do you think this priest would want to still celebrate him? Because like it or not, his priest has only one master: JESUS.
Anyways, Nnamdi Kanu has already debunked that rubbish news.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by bsideboii(m): 10:23pm
Are preists supposed to be involved in politically related matters?
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by WUHE: 10:23pm
Who is that Idiot that was ordained a priest
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by NwaNimo1(m): 10:23pm
Jewish catholic priest......chai.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by auntysimbiat(f): 10:24pm
Hmm
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by ruffhandu: 10:24pm
IPOB Father.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by fratermathy(m): 10:24pm
Enjoy it.. While it lasts!
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by ItalianWine(f): 10:25pm
"Treat the surrendering Biafrans well or risk their children rising again"- Gen. Phillip Effiong, 1970.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by 1stCitizen: 10:25pm
I thought Flatronites are JEWS
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by Solomonudofia(m): 10:25pm
No be small thing ....
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by safiaapussy: 10:26pm
Kai, my cone head dey pain me
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by olusola200: 10:26pm
Who is fooling who
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by Alexbrain(m): 10:26pm
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by hardywaltz(m): 10:26pm
They IPOB will be first to complain if it were an Islamic scholar that raised a Boko Harram flag.
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by daddyrich: 10:27pm
What can i say?
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by bbbabes: 10:27pm
Good for him
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by venai(m): 10:28pm
Welcome BIAFRA
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by itsIYKE(m): 10:29pm
G
|Re: IPOB Supporter Ordained As A Priest Celebrate With Biafran Flag In Anambra by anyebedgreat: 10:29pm
I fear for these people. I just fear for them, their future, their children. I sincerely do.
