If Nigeria had gained independence this way, things would not be bad like this. By 'this way' I mean by a feeling of nationalism across every prospective citizen of the new nation to be called Nigeria. A strong desire among everyone to gain independence from British rule and have their own national identity.



Instead, Nigeria was formed by the elite and that is why the elite are the ones still holding it together. Ask your grandparents how involved the average Nigerian was in the struggle fir independence. In the United States, even people who could not fight were sewing uniforms and cooking food for the soldiers. How many of us have learned to 'love' our country? The problem isn't homogenity- the United States was made up of migrants from all over Europe and yet they lived in peace. Their civil war was caused by a disagreement over slavery, which was eventually resolved.



I am not, have never been, and will never be a fan of Nnamdi Kanu and his approach. He seems like an opportunist to me and isn't worthy to lead Biafra in my opinion. But he has succeeded in one area- planting a feeling of love and nationalism for the future nation to be called 'Biafra', if it is actualised. If the person at the helm of the Biafra agitation had been someone cultured, who achieved his aim without throwing insults left and right and propagating lies and hate speech, I wouldn't have any problem with them.



The only concern I have is the almost 'god like' following that Kanu has. George Washington who led the United States to freedom wasn't even the first 'President'. (Go look it up, he refused to be the president even though he was popular, he saw himself as much a citizen as everyone. There were actually 8 presidents before him during the era of the 'articles of confederation' before their constitution was drawn up). If the Igbo's refuse to be led by a dictator, with this kind of spirit (AND IF THEY HAVE A PLAN) Biafra will do well.



I used to be strongly 'anti seccession' but the country isn't working in its current structure, and though I am advocate for restructuring, if the majority votes for secession then so be it. I feel that each tribe currently in Nigeria has its individual strengths and weaknesses and together we would do a lot (as self sustaining regions) but that's just my opinion.