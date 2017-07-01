₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by emmalezy(m): 11:44pm On Jul 08
I was contacted by a blog reader to help create awareness for ailing cancer patient Dr. Donald Nwosu three days ago.
After posting the content on reportnaija.com God so kind hitmaker Tekno was doing a give away to his fans after MC GALAXY called him out that he should stay humble with his 20percent take home pay as a music artist, ,that triggered The MMMG signed music act to give out 5million naira cash to those in need of cash after making the announcement of the give away.
So i quickly made a tweet to tekno on twitter to support Dr Donald with any amount of money see my tweet below.
few minutes later i saw a tweets by him saying he will be supporting with 200k..
see Tekno's tweet below.
God bless you for supporting Dr. Donald.
source
http://www.reportnaija.com/2017/07/singer-tekno-donates-200k-for-cancer.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by smartty68(m): 11:45pm On Jul 08
Ok
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by CaptainGOOD: 11:54pm On Jul 08
God will bless this boy
13 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by ecoeco(m): 11:55pm On Jul 08
A whole Tekno
Just 200k
Mtchewwwww
Wetin boys de use chop suya
On a very good Friday night
#Eco99#
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by femolacqua(m): 12:01am
That's good.
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by itspzpics(m): 5:53am
bless u boi
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by dahunsy(m): 6:55am
Coughs**clears throat# nice one slimy
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Boleyndynasty2(f): 10:38am
ecoeco:
Ecoeco you can give yours to make up for what tekno couldn't give. And endeavor to ask your boys eating 200k suya to donate their next week suya money to the sick guy.
65 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by veekid(m): 12:19pm
Good stuff
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by buharichild: 12:20pm
Tekno must be an Apc member cos Apc members are generous, now we are giving 2 a pdp nd ipod member
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by edlion57(m): 12:20pm
Igbo boys are always good whereas the other kids from the other side der show una pics of der vanity
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by connectpoint: 12:21pm
ecoeco:
okay o Big boy.... donate 12m na for the guy na...abi your token spoil ?
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by seunny4lif(m): 12:21pm
ecoeco:
15 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by policy12: 12:21pm
God bless..
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Abfinest007(m): 12:21pm
he has d heart of cold some are rich but won't give a kobo
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Rick9(m): 12:21pm
Ehyah nice
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Ericaikince(m): 12:22pm
At least if this way is use my all musicians to seeking attention in social media.. It would be better... But wizkid always use the cheap means... (baba blue things) five five percent (5%) employers
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by elantraceey(f): 12:22pm
ecoeco:
How much you donate?
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Blitz888(m): 12:23pm
God replenish your bank account
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by OrestesDante: 12:24pm
ecoeco:
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by FrostGiant: 12:24pm
ecoeco:
talk again...... just one more time...
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by jericco1(m): 12:25pm
He has been puttin efforts into charity. Not bad
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by iammee(f): 12:26pm
Abfinest007:
exactly like ice block
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Nnamdi98(m): 12:26pm
Wow a character to emulate....
10.00am Daytime Moon proves the Earth Is Flat...
Amazing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Tb4P-IWgH8
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by grossintel(m): 12:27pm
ecoeco:You are mad
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Macdawid(m): 12:27pm
God bless Tekno. Whereby some people find it so hard to give out ordinary 500n...
1 Like
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by bbbabes: 12:27pm
Good
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by QueenOfNepal: 12:27pm
This is good. Kudos
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by Bisjosh(f): 12:29pm
Hmmm
Teckno really wants to be in the news everyday this month
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by asatemple(f): 12:29pm
God will continue to bless your hustle
|Re: Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient by moses93(m): 12:32pm
MC GALAXY, we're waiting for your own donation o. Mr 100%
1 Like
