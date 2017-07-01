Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tekno Donates N200,000 To Donald Nwosu, A Cancer Patient (7844 Views)

After posting the content on











So i quickly made a tweet to tekno on twitter to support Dr Donald with any amount of money see my tweet below.









few minutes later i saw a tweets by him saying he will be supporting with 200k..

see Tekno's tweet below.







God bless you for supporting Dr. Donald.



source

Ok

God will bless this boy 13 Likes

That's good. 1 Like

bless u boi 1 Like

Coughs**clears throat# nice one slimy 2 Likes

Ecoeco you can give yours to make up for what tekno couldn't give. And endeavor to ask your boys eating 200k suya to donate their next week suya money to the sick guy. Ecoeco you can give yours to make up for what tekno couldn't give. And endeavor to ask your boys eating 200k suya to donate their next week suya money to the sick guy. 65 Likes 1 Share

Good stuff

Tekno must be an Apc member cos Apc members are generous, now we are giving 2 a pdp nd ipod member

Igbo boys are always good whereas the other kids from the other side der show una pics of der vanity 2 Likes

okay o Big boy.... donate 12m na for the guy na...abi your token spoil ? okay o Big boy.... donate 12m na for the guy na...abi your token spoil ? 7 Likes

15 Likes

God bless.. 1 Like

he has d heart of cold some are rich but won't give a kobo 2 Likes

Ehyah nice 1 Like

At least if this way is use my all musicians to seeking attention in social media.. It would be better... But wizkid always use the cheap means... (baba blue things) five five percent (5%) employers 1 Like

How much you donate? How much you donate? 3 Likes

God replenish your bank account

talk again...... just one more time... talk again...... just one more time...

He has been puttin efforts into charity. Not bad

Abfinest007:

he has d heart of cold some are rich but won't give a kobo

exactly like ice block exactly like ice block 1 Like





You are mad 3 Likes

God bless Tekno. Whereby some people find it so hard to give out ordinary 500n... 1 Like

Good

This is good. Kudos





Teckno really wants to be in the news everyday this month HmmmTeckno really wants to be in the news everyday this month

God will continue to bless your hustle