If you are the type that doesn't know how to close your eyes during prayers, and happened to drop by one revival at a C. A. C. branch, the moment you here something like; "the angels of God have descended and are walking amidst us... Please this is not the time to play or open your eyes... (then u'll hear the pastor tell a short story about how a man opened his eyes during a prayer session and got blinded by an angel) Shout! And call the name of the lord... Say 'lord! what is that ancient curse placed against our generations to stagnate our progress' ? Be destroyed by fire and thunder!" you wouldn't even dare opening your eyes... Even after hearing the bell and "in Jesus name we pray" you would still close your eyes and be wondering if it is safe to open them yet.

But in the holy scriptures though- Matthew chapter 6 verse 9 to 13, Jesus taught us a short and simple way to pray- 'The Lord's prayer'

My question now is; what if all i say everytime i needed to pray is the Lord's prayer, does that mean i've suceeded in praying for things i needed all round? For instance, my landlord is treating me badly and i wanted to ask God to change this, is saying the Lord's going to change his attitude?





Wen u see attack u go speak in tongue 4 Likes

YOUR BELIEVE WILL SURELY HEAL YOU.THATS ALL THAT MATTERS.JUST NEVER LEAVE PRAYERS. 3 Likes

....

You Are Just Being Lazy To Pray. 2 Likes

There are some times your current condition won't match with the Lord's prayer,









I believe Nobody will tell you before you will start speaking in tongue 2 Likes





the Lords prayer going by the Bible is the best and must concise prayer one can ever offer to the Lord



I mean the Lords prayer contains everything



deliver us Lord from every evil.... that's all your pastor needed to say.



u don't even have to shout



Jesus Christ taught us this simple and powerful prayer



but we just like to make nuisance of the beautiful things we are given



my brother if your pastor or anyone says u haven't prayed enough after the Lords prayer



ADEWUMIMichael:

There are some times your current condition won't match with the Lord's prayer,









I believe Nobody will tell you before you will start speaking in tongue I thought there are conditions attached to speaking in tongue in the bible, such as.

1 when the holly spirit descend on you...

2 when there is some one to interpret what you are saying..

..and I also realize that,the apostles spoke in other people's language...

I strongly believe the Lord's prayer is enough, it as everything u could hope for.

ADEWUMIMichael:

There are some times your current condition won't match with the Lord's prayer,









I believe Nobody will tell you before you will start speaking in tongue

may God forgive u



God taught us how to pray



u literally just called him stupid



Ever8054:

I thought there are conditions attached to speaking in tongue in the bible, such as.

1 when the holly spirit descend on you...

2 when there is some one to interpret what you are saying..

..and I also realize that,the apostles spoke in other people's language...

...but how you people speaks in tongue in the absence of all this is what I don't understand. can you clarify me on this pls.?





Actually, as you said it, you can only speak in tongue when the holy Spirit descend on you,





There's no way anybody can speak in tongue without the Holy Spirit descending on the person,







"Give us this day, our daily bread", the most important part of the prayer

torres89:





may God forgive u



God taught us how to pray



u literally just called him stupid



I recommend you read and understand that prayer well , use a dictionary were necessary and stop talking trash





I never taught of calling him stupid, but brother, the Lord's prayer isn't the main prayer will should be saying, it usually saying after every prayer I never taught of calling him stupid, but brother, the Lord's prayer isn't the main prayer will should be saying, it usually saying after every prayer

lol



u clearly lack wisdom



I am sure u don't know the meaning of wisdom



Come, it's matter of clarification,



Don't ever stylishly insult me,



If you know something I don't know,

plot bought

lol ... dis bros no get time

Good

It's well

If it addresses your issue, why not?



It is a complete prayer.

All you need to make a complete prayer is in that prayer. But you must follow them one after the other.

With it you have access to praise God.

Ask for forgiveness.

Ask for eternal life.

Ask for your need.

For protection.

And also pray for others.

The Lords prayer itself is a complete prayer.

Remain blessed.

keylogger:

You Are Just Being Lazy To Pray. Which one is being lazy, that's the only prayer Jesus taught us to pray. Na una dey add una own. Which one is being lazy, that's the only prayer Jesus taught us to pray. Na una dey add una own. 1 Like

Then you are a babe,you don't have the holy spirit in you even,you haven't experienced the joy of having a relationship with him.

most Christians can easily conclude negatively, are quick to judge, and lack patience to cultivate knowledge in others. @OP, God is not man, neither His ways, God's ways is still a mystery. On the Lord's prayer, there's nothing wrong reciting it but I would rather you see it as an outline to guide you when praying, since your situation will be different from every other person and at best only you and God understand better.



Having said that, be rest assured God will hear your prayers mostly as a function of your trust in Him, not necessarily how you pray. However, there's a 'NO', 'YES', 'WAIT FOR IT' answers to every prayer. most Christians can easily conclude negatively, are quick to judge, and lack patience to cultivate knowledge in others. @OP, God is not man, neither His ways, God's ways is still a mystery. On the Lord's prayer, there's nothing wrong reciting it but I would rather you see it as an outline to guide you when praying, since your situation will be different from every other person and at best only you and God understand better.Having said that, be rest assured God will hear your prayers mostly as a function of your trust in Him, not necessarily how you pray. However, there's a 'NO', 'YES', 'WAIT FOR IT' answers to every prayer. 2 Likes

better for u

That prayer summaries everything.

atarapa:

Wen u see attack u go speak in tongue bro no be small oooo



I remember when sleeping was hell for me

Everyday attack upon attack dem go press you me everyday even in the afternoon



But the moment I started a midnight prayers

Things changed I blasted in tongue like never

I travel to my village to hold a family prayers after dealing with demon wey follow me come abuja since then my sleep have been smooth and sound



There is powers bro no be small ooooI remember when sleeping was hell for meEveryday attack upon attack dem go press you me everyday even in the afternoonBut the moment I started a midnight prayersThings changed I blasted in tongue like neverI travel to my village to hold a family prayers after dealing with demon wey follow me come abuja since then my sleep have been smooth and soundThere is powers

got a bigger problem?



just stay calm



and





meditate



atarapa:

Wen u see attack u go speak in tongue world people never remember am world people never remember am

Means you need to grow spiritually

Ever8054:

I thought there are conditions attached to speaking in tongue in the bible, such as.

1 when the holly spirit descend on you...

2 when there is some one to interpret what you are saying..

..and I also realize that,the apostles spoke in other people's language...

...but how you people speaks in tongue in the absence of all this is what I don't understand. can you clarify me on this pls.? He doesn't need interpreter 1Cor. 14: 2 He doesn't need interpreter 1Cor. 14: 2