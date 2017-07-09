₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by Holuwahphemy(m): 6:52am
A Christ Apostolic Church member like me would know how prayer is not something we take for granted
If you are the type that doesn't know how to close your eyes during prayers, and happened to drop by one revival at a C. A. C. branch, the moment you here something like; "the angels of God have descended and are walking amidst us... Please this is not the time to play or open your eyes... (then u'll hear the pastor tell a short story about how a man opened his eyes during a prayer session and got blinded by an angel) Shout! And call the name of the lord... Say 'lord! what is that ancient curse placed against our generations to stagnate our progress' ? Be destroyed by fire and thunder!" you wouldn't even dare opening your eyes... Even after hearing the bell and "in Jesus name we pray" you would still close your eyes and be wondering if it is safe to open them yet.
But in the holy scriptures though- Matthew chapter 6 verse 9 to 13, Jesus taught us a short and simple way to pray- 'The Lord's prayer'
My question now is; what if all i say everytime i needed to pray is the Lord's prayer, does that mean i've suceeded in praying for things i needed all round? For instance, my landlord is treating me badly and i wanted to ask God to change this, is saying the Lord's going to change his attitude?
Thanks for your meaningful responses.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by atarapa(m): 6:57am
Wen u see attack u go speak in tongue
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by ybalogs(m): 7:01am
YOUR BELIEVE WILL SURELY HEAL YOU.THATS ALL THAT MATTERS.JUST NEVER LEAVE PRAYERS.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by Towncrier007: 7:03am
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by keylogger(m): 7:09am
You Are Just Being Lazy To Pray.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:10am
There are some times your current condition won't match with the Lord's prayer,
I believe Nobody will tell you before you will start speaking in tongue
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by torres89: 7:10am
a very good question that deserves a logical answer
the Lords prayer going by the Bible is the best and must concise prayer one can ever offer to the Lord
I mean the Lords prayer contains everything
deliver us Lord from every evil.... that's all your pastor needed to say.
u don't even have to shout
Jesus Christ taught us this simple and powerful prayer
but we just like to make nuisance of the beautiful things we are given
my brother if your pastor or anyone says u haven't prayed enough after the Lords prayer
ask him if his bigger or smarter than christ or the disciples
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by Ever8054: 7:21am
ADEWUMIMichael:I thought there are conditions attached to speaking in tongue in the bible, such as.
1 when the holly spirit descend on you...
2 when there is some one to interpret what you are saying..
..and I also realize that,the apostles spoke in other people's language...
...but how you people speaks in tongue in the absence of all this is what I don't understand. can you clarify me on this pls.?
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by StarBukola(f): 7:31am
I strongly believe the Lord's prayer is enough, it as everything u could hope for.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by torres89: 7:34am
ADEWUMIMichael:
may God forgive u
God taught us how to pray
u literally just called him stupid
I recommend you read and understand that prayer well , use a dictionary were necessary and stop talking trash
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:35am
Ever8054:
Actually, as you said it, you can only speak in tongue when the holy Spirit descend on you,
There's no way anybody can speak in tongue without the Holy Spirit descending on the person,
Otherwise, it's fake
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by Epositive(m): 7:39am
"Give us this day, our daily bread", the most important part of the prayer
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:39am
torres89:
I never taught of calling him stupid, but brother, the Lord's prayer isn't the main prayer will should be saying, it usually saying after every prayer
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by torres89: 7:42am
ADEWUMIMichael:
lol
u clearly lack wisdom
I am sure u don't know the meaning of wisdom
also
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:49am
torres89:
Come, it's matter of clarification,
Don't ever stylishly insult me,
If you know something I don't know,
Just clarify it rather than insulting me
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by hopefulLandlord: 7:51am
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by hucienda: 7:57am
lol ... dis bros no get time
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by bbbabes: 7:57am
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by bbbabes: 7:57am
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by hisgrace090: 7:58am
If it addresses your issue, why not?
It is a complete prayer.
All you need to make a complete prayer is in that prayer. But you must follow them one after the other.
With it you have access to praise God.
Ask for forgiveness.
Ask for eternal life.
Ask for your need.
For protection.
And also pray for others.
The Lords prayer itself is a complete prayer.
Remain blessed.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by Shortyy(f): 7:58am
keylogger:Which one is being lazy, that's the only prayer Jesus taught us to pray. Na una dey add una own.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by YomaA(m): 7:59am
Then you are a babe,you don't have the holy spirit in you even,you haven't experienced the joy of having a relationship with him.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by Hiccups: 7:59am
most Christians can easily conclude negatively, are quick to judge, and lack patience to cultivate knowledge in others. @OP, God is not man, neither His ways, God's ways is still a mystery. On the Lord's prayer, there's nothing wrong reciting it but I would rather you see it as an outline to guide you when praying, since your situation will be different from every other person and at best only you and God understand better.
Having said that, be rest assured God will hear your prayers mostly as a function of your trust in Him, not necessarily how you pray. However, there's a 'NO', 'YES', 'WAIT FOR IT' answers to every prayer.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by victorazy(m): 7:59am
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by modelmike7(m): 8:03am
That prayer summaries everything.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by victorazy(m): 8:03am
Ever8054:
He who speaks in an unknown tongue speaks to God, u no need interpretation.
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by maxiuc(m): 8:04am
atarapa:bro no be small oooo
I remember when sleeping was hell for me
Everyday attack upon attack dem go press you me everyday even in the afternoon
But the moment I started a midnight prayers
Things changed I blasted in tongue like never
I travel to my village to hold a family prayers after dealing with demon wey follow me come abuja since then my sleep have been smooth and sound
There is powers
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by iamAgunechemba: 8:04am
got a bigger problem?
just stay calm
and
meditate
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by smithsydny(m): 8:05am
atarapa:world people never remember am
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by anyebedgreat: 8:06am
Means you need to grow spiritually
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by victorazy(m): 8:08am
Ever8054:He doesn't need interpreter 1Cor. 14: 2
|Re: What If The Only Prayer I Say Is; 'The Lord's Prayer'? by SamAbims(m): 8:13am
All the times Jesus withdrew himself to pray, I'm sure he was not just saying the Lord's prayer. Prayer is an intimate thing, conversation with your creator.
Jesus taught us the Lord's prayer so we would know the pattern and manner of praying. If the Lord's prayer is all you know, believe and say everyday, I'm sure the good Lord hears and understand.
The only prayer I don't understand and like much is all this Lord kill my enemies by fire. I don't think it's right, Jesus Christ didn't teach us to pray like that. But I never forget to ask God for forgiveness and my daily bread everyday!!!
