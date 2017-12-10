₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by mediahubng(m): 9:24am
Pope of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has proposed to change the Lord’s Prayer that’s bedeviled him for years.
While speaking to an Italian TV network Friday, the pontiff said that he opposes the phrase “lead us not into temptation” in the current translation of Our Father.
In his words;
“That is not a good translation,” Francis said in Italian.
“It is not He that pushes me into temptation and then sees how I fall,”
“A father does not do this. A father quickly helps those who are provoked into Satan’s temptation.”
The Lord’s Prayer is a popular sacred prayer known in Christianity and is memorised by hundreds of millions of Catholics and Pentecostals alike.
The interpretation of the ancient text has been debated for centuries and some theologians has argued that the original phrasing was lost in translation as it morphed from different languages.
According to study, Our Father is a translation from the Latin Vulgate, a 4th-Century Latin translation of the Bible, which itself was translated from ancient Greek, Hebrew and Aramaic.
What do you think about the Pope’s opinion? Share your thoughts at the comment section.
http://verge24.com/2017/12/10/pope-francis-wants-to-change-the-lords-prayer/
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Malcolm101: 9:41am
You Mean The Way His Church Wants To Include Gay & Lez In The Bible?
make hin go sitedown.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Malcolm101: 9:43am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by NeeKlaus: 9:52am
Malcolm101:Where did you see this or do you just want to slander the Catholic Church?
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by tolugar: 10:13am
whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven
and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven.
Mathew 16:19
i rest my case
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Malcolm101: 10:17am
Excuss You! Don't They've Many Bishops Who Are Gay? Or Haven't You Read Of Many Catholic Prists Who Has Sexually Abused Young Boys? Read Man.
Before Looking 4 What To Correct In The Bible, He Should Start With D One In His Church.
NeeKlaus:
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by NeeKlaus: 10:29am
Malcolm101:You haven't stil answered the question; where did you see that the Catholic Church intends including Homosexuality in the Bible?
Direct me to a valid source and I won't argue with you further.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by desreek9(f): 3:45pm
I've always wondered what they mean when they say "and lead us not into temptation" even Jesus Christ was tempted three times.
op abeg remove that "catholics and pentecostals", pentecostals dnt recite that
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by geostrata(m): 3:45pm
why?
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by NwaAmaikpe: 3:46pm
The Antichrist will come from the Catholic church.
How will anyone want to rewrite or give value to the words of Jesus Christ?
The pope can brainwash his Catholics,
But he should not try it with me if not I'd use a bible to smash his head.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by DONADAMS(m): 3:46pm
why na?...as at this time..I know the guy up there will be modifying his post right now..let's see if he'll say something sensible
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by yeyerolling: 3:47pm
Many wud oppose him. When in reality most of the prayers nd bible were written nd edited by the church
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by shachris02: 3:47pm
How is this news? The church has been removing and adding to the Bible since time immemorial. If you still believe that the Bible is the undiluted word of God , then you are on a long thing.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Dayoto: 3:47pm
New world order arising!
Time to change the world...
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by olylove: 3:48pm
No matter how highly placed a man is in Christianity, we must always evaluate what he says with what the Bible says... Not everything they say are correct just because they say so... Check the life of JOB in the Bible, GOD himself led JOB into temptation just to test JOBs faith... We as Christians must always filter whatever our pastors are feeding us... That is why the Bible is written in so many language just for you and I to understand.... Peace.... Weather you super coat it or not you Mah must undergo ur temptation
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by blaze1916(m): 3:48pm
He is confused...
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Ezionye(f): 3:48pm
God still understands our prayers even if we don't say it right
Signing out
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Heywhizzy(m): 3:48pm
Me Ayam not understanding o.. Them don turn Bible to constitution wey dem dey review and change
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Oblongata: 3:49pm
NeeKlaus:people just wan talk for nothing, leave am, he lacks my monicker
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Dearlord(m): 3:49pm
The Rev in the house may have a better say on this.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by modaink333: 3:49pm
Y
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by mastercee(m): 3:49pm
Man made religion
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by musicwriter(m): 3:49pm
Rome has always doctored the bible throughout history in order to favour their currect opinion at all time. Not just the Lord's prayer, there're so many verses they now realized needs be removed. I opened a thread for it here http://www.nairaland.com/4143509/catholic-church-no-longer-swear
What you have inside the bible today is totally a whitewashed bible that has little to do with the original ancients texts. The original version written by Africans were in Amharic text (Ethiopian) from where it was copied to Hebrew, and from Hebrew to Coptic, from Coptic to Greek. From Greek to rest of European language.
There's a good chance the essense of the message in the bible has been lost long time ago.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by CAPSLOCKED: 3:51pm
musicwriter:
FROM DAY ONE!
ONLY THAT IT'S MORE DIFFICULT NOW, THERE ARE SO MANY COPIES OF THE BIBLE, ALMOST IN EVERY CORNER.
UNLIKE BEFORE THAT THERE WAS JUST ONE, IN THE HANDS OF THE POPE.
I REALLY FEEL SAD FOR THESE PENTECOSTALS USUALLY BASHING THE CATHOLICS AND THEIR DOCTRINES.
THEY DON'T KNOW THAT THE BIBLE IN CIRCULATION TODAY IS THE WORK OF ROME, NOT ANY GODS'.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by UncleSnr(m): 3:51pm
They made the mistake earlier when writing the Bible.
After all, it's their handwork.
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Kenzico(m): 3:51pm
Waaaat?? Does he wants to remodify it or what?
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Rotentina(m): 3:51pm
It's gradually exposing itself.............time will tell!!!
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by UncleSnr(m): 3:51pm
musicwriter:who wrote it?
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by FortifiedCity: 3:51pm
|Re: Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed by Raiyell: 3:51pm
Many people read without comprehending. Reading comprehension is so low among Nigerians.
What the pope is calling for is a better translation.
At the moment, the Italian translation of a part of the prayer goes thus:
“He that pushes me into temptation and then sees how I fall,”
The English translation reads:
"Lead me not into temptation and deliver me from all evil."
Can you spot the one that is more Godly among the two versions? The pope desires for the Italian version to not sound spiteful.
Lol -- reading your comments make me go "Na Wa Oh".
