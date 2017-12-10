Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pope Francis Wants The ‘lord’s Prayer’ Changed (10330 Views)

While speaking to an Italian TV network Friday, the pontiff said that he opposes the phrase “lead us not into temptation” in the current translation of Our Father.



In his words;



“That is not a good translation,” Francis said in Italian.



“It is not He that pushes me into temptation and then sees how I fall,”



“A father does not do this. A father quickly helps those who are provoked into Satan’s temptation.”



The Lord’s Prayer is a popular sacred prayer known in Christianity and is memorised by hundreds of millions of Catholics and Pentecostals alike.



The interpretation of the ancient text has been debated for centuries and some theologians has argued that the original phrasing was lost in translation as it morphed from different languages.



According to study, Our Father is a translation from the Latin Vulgate, a 4th-Century Latin translation of the Bible, which itself was translated from ancient Greek, Hebrew and Aramaic.



What do you think about the Pope’s opinion? Share your thoughts at the comment section.

You Mean The Way His Church Wants To Include Gay & Lez In The Bible?

You Mean The Way His Church Wants To Include Gay & Lez In The Bible?



Where did you see this or do you just want to slander the Catholic Church?

whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven



and whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven.



Before Looking 4 What To Correct In The Bible, He Should Start With D One In His Church.

Excuss You! Don't They've Many Bishops Who Are Gay? Or Haven't You Read Of Many Catholic Prists Who Has Sexually Abused Young Boys? Read Man.
Before Looking 4 What To Correct In The Bible, He Should Start With D One In His Church.

Excuss You! Don't They've Many Bishops Who Are Gay? Or Haven't You Read Of Many Catholic Prists Who Has Sexually Abused Young Boys? Read Man.



Before Looking 4 What To Correct In The Bible, He Should Start With D One In His Church.

You haven't stil answered the question; where did you see that the Catholic Church intends including Homosexuality in the Bible?



op abeg remove that "catholics and pentecostals", pentecostals dnt recite that I've always wondered what they mean when they say "and lead us not into temptation" even Jesus Christ was tempted three times.

The Antichrist will come from the Catholic church.

How will anyone want to rewrite or give value to the words of Jesus Christ?





The pope can brainwash his Catholics,

The Antichrist will come from the Catholic church.
How will anyone want to rewrite or give value to the words of Jesus Christ?
The pope can brainwash his Catholics,
But he should not try it with me if not I'd use a bible to smash his head.

Many wud oppose him. When in reality most of the prayers nd bible were written nd edited by the church 4 Likes

How is this news? The church has been removing and adding to the Bible since time immemorial. If you still believe that the Bible is the undiluted word of God , then you are on a long thing. 6 Likes





New world order arising!



New world order arising!
Time to change the world...

No matter how highly placed a man is in Christianity, we must always evaluate what he says with what the Bible says... Not everything they say are correct just because they say so... Check the life of JOB in the Bible, GOD himself led JOB into temptation just to test JOBs faith... We as Christians must always filter whatever our pastors are feeding us... That is why the Bible is written in so many language just for you and I to understand.... Peace.... Weather you super coat it or not you Mah must undergo ur temptation

God still understands our prayers even if we don't say it right



Signing out 7 Likes

Me Ayam not understanding o.. Them don turn Bible to constitution wey dem dey review and change 2 Likes

You haven't stil answered the question; where did you see that the Catholic Church intends including Homosexuality in the Bible?



people just wan talk for nothing, leave am, he lacks my monicker

The Rev in the house may have a better say on this.

What you have inside the bible today is totally a whitewashed bible that has little to do with the original ancients texts. The original version written by Africans were in Amharic text (Ethiopian) from where it was copied to Hebrew, and from Hebrew to Coptic, from Coptic to Greek. From Greek to rest of European language.



What you have inside the bible today is totally a whitewashed bible that has little to do with the original ancients texts. The original version written by Africans were in Amharic text (Ethiopian) from where it was copied to Hebrew, and from Hebrew to Coptic, from Coptic to Greek. From Greek to rest of European language.

There's a good chance the essense of the message in the bible has been lost long time ago.

Rome has always doctored the bible.





FROM DAY ONE!



ONLY THAT IT'S MORE DIFFICULT NOW, THERE ARE SO MANY COPIES OF THE BIBLE, ALMOST IN EVERY CORNER.



UNLIKE BEFORE THAT THERE WAS JUST ONE, IN THE HANDS OF THE POPE.





I REALLY FEEL SAD FOR THESE PENTECOSTALS USUALLY BASHING THE CATHOLICS AND THEIR DOCTRINES.



THEY DON'T KNOW THAT THE BIBLE IN CIRCULATION TODAY IS THE WORK OF ROME, NOT ANY GODS'.

They made the mistake earlier when writing the Bible.

Waaaat?? Does he wants to remodify it or what?

It's gradually exposing itself.............time will tell!!!

musicwriter:

who wrote it?