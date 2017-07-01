₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by JNBoss: 7:27am
Our own Jenifa, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC were pictured at Quilox 5th Anniversary Celebration.
They were all smiles as they also came to support, JJC's Artiste, Mo Eazy who was performing.
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by xbaron(m): 7:29am
I'm there too 0 Y don't you mention my name
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by Homeboiy(m): 7:32am
old cargo vs baby daddy
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by flexyfit(f): 7:34am
Homeboiy:hater....who is d old cargo...mtcheww....
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by Jostico: 7:37am
Homeboiy:Home boy Abi house boy. which one? respect your boyish nature and keep kwite
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by axortedbabe(f): 7:42am
Homeboiy:receive healing from spirit of bitterness
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by 10eola(m): 7:44am
When this Jenifa go born sef
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by managersam: 7:44am
10eola:ASK GOOGLE
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by 10eola(m): 7:49am
managersam:
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by managersam: 7:52am
10eola:The distance between you and common sense is like this.. .
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by 10eola(m): 7:55am
managersam:While yours is like this
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by managersam: 8:00am
10eola:This is how confused your brain is
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by 10eola(m): 8:03am
managersam:
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by akmath(m): 8:07am
When I wake up in the morning, say my prayers, log in to nairaland, I know my day will be good. God bless you all for making me laugh.
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by managersam: 8:09am
[quote author=10eola post=58271435][/quote]
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by dahunsy(m): 8:18am
Coughs***clears throat# Funke wake up from ur slumber pls
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by sakalisis(m): 9:26am
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by Akshow: 9:26am
Shey na with bele she de go night club go parry so?
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by Heromaniaa: 9:27am
FIRST SIGNS OF MADNESS
My name is Psalm. Yes, awkward right? But that’s the name my mamma called me when I was born. My Dad had wanted to call me Job, but my mamma would not have it.
“Have you seen any man called Job that wasn’t a carpenter or a bricklayer” she had fired at my dad. “All the people wey dey answer Job na so so suffer suffer!” Mamma certainly hadn’t heard of Steve Jobs (well, after he moved out of the garage). Plus my oldman had suffered much, having lived from hand to mouth since he lost his job thirty years ago, yet his name wasn’t Job. So there was more to suffering than being called an ordinary name.
“Let’s call him David” my momma had suggested. “It is simple and short. And remember he killed Goliath.”
“David? The man who stole another man’s wife? I can’t call my son David. All the people wey dey answer David too like woman!”
Mamma had thought of it and the lives of a few people bearing David in my neighbourhood had been enough to convince her. In fact two days before I was named, two married men had fought over a woman on the street, and they were both called David.
After much dilly dallying, they called me Psalm. Popsy wasn’t so excited about the name; David and Psalm were like Bobrisky and bleaching – One and the same. But in the end he accepted it. So that was how I got my name, one would think after all the hair-splitting deliberations that gave birth to my name, my name would at least bring me luck. Far from it. I don suffer pass nyash. Yes. I have been peed on, poo on, sat on and what not…
Yesterday was the day kasala burst for my head. I was on my way to an interview. Since 5 years wey I graduate, bros, I never see real job. But that yesterday, something told me that was the end of my job search. My girlfriend had linked me to a friend that had friend who was the GM in a manufacturing company. When I contacted the so called GM, he picked the phone and answered me like a vampire had given him a Mouth Gig.
“Who be rat? He spat out.
“It’s me Psalm. A friend of Sarah, who is a friend to Akpan, your good friend. He said you are the GM of Green food Industries.”
I could hear him chuckling on the other end.
“Werin you wan make I ju for you?” he replied. I was already getting pissed.
“I want to submit my CV to your company. I was told you could help me get a job”
“Bring am tomorrow, I go help you give the GM”
“Are you not the GM?
“Bro e be like say you never ready. I be the Gateman, your friend no tell your friend to tell your friend to tell you?
My jaw dropped. But I had no choice; I tidied my white shirt and dusted my CV. I must get that job the next day…
As early as 8 AM the next day, I set out. My gf had made a delicious afang soup the other night. I quickly heated four wraps of fufu, devoured it and left feeling like a bouncer. It had rained the other night and the bad roads were still muddy. I did my best to avoid reckless drivers from splashing dirty water on me. My best, as usual, was not enough.
A man in a black prado Jeep zoomed past, emptying a pot hole of muddy water on me. I did what any other frustrated man would do.
I boarded a bike and chased after him. Who knows, he could settle me with something tangible. The okadaman was a skillful rider but the prado guy had no chill. After five minutes, I spotted his car parked right in front of my babe’s apartment. Fear catch me like politician wey receive alert from Dasuki. I paid off the bike man and cautiously peeped into my girlfriend’s one room apartment. What I saw shocked me.
The story continues in the next sequel “PRADO GUY” watch out for it. It’s gonna blow your mind… That is if there is anything left of it. Comment below, tell me what you think will happen next.
READ DIARY OF A MADMAN: THE PRADO GUY (link below)
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by kingrt2(m): 9:27am
Good for them
See signature
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by realestniggah: 9:27am
That nigga jjc skillz is with in the second pic..Look like meek millz
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by Shortyy(f): 9:28am
Funke the Nigerian Taraji. I love you mama
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by SQLmastar(m): 9:30am
Funky ain't pretty.
See her eyes like owl . And her lips like chimpanzee.
I wonder how her ***** would be like.....yuck
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by jakeFrost(m): 9:30am
JNBoss:who dem epp
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by akanbiaa(m): 9:31am
10eola:You asking God or who?
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by Olibboy: 9:33am
Homeboiy:You wanna be relevant take d nairalander likes and sell it online.
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by booming: 9:33am
beautiful couples
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by bjhaid: 9:34am
10eola:Atojubolè
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by NCANTaskForce: 9:34am
Who do you hate most?
Hit like for Buhari
Share for Evans.
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by bamdly(m): 9:35am
she na only Olowo dey go there
|Re: Funke Akindele And JJC Skillz Club At Quilox by bbbabes: 9:35am
Flex
