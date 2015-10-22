₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Lateralmaths(m): 7:42am
Is it wrong for a married Christian couple to use intimacy gadgets? This question was raised in a Christian chat group I belong to.
What do you think?
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by tabisegroup(m): 7:46am
What was the answer given?
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Heromaniaa: 7:46am
Are the gadgets idols?
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by managersam: 7:46am
..
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Adeoba10(m): 7:47am
No.... One of the reason why Ojukwu manhood lives on, just to avoid using of Love Machine and cucumber..
.
pressplay411:
Hey... Hold it... Say what you know.... We Muslim follow both the Quran and the hadith, but based on the word of the prophet, anything (apart from the human body) is forbidden... Islam encourage pre intimacy, finger, sucking of breast, even MouthAction (but due to health wisely, some scholar disagree with that) anal is also forbidden in islam.... Any sex position is allowed with your rightful owner except anal. Using of gadget is forbidden.
If your partner can't satisfy you, it is your right and duty to look for solution... .
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Hexilon(m): 7:52am
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Homeboiy(m): 7:54am
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by pressplay411(m): 8:18am
They're married right?
They can use any gadget.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Beckino(f): 8:25am
Though I have no biblical proof I feel like it's sodomy.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Lateralmaths(m): 9:20am
pressplay411:Reasons pls
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by pressplay411(m): 9:28am
Lateralmaths:They legally allowed to do whatever tickles their fancy.
Theres nothing wrong in exploring to maximize sexual experience.
Theres no biblical/quranic reference against it.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Lateralmaths(m): 9:32am
Adeoba10:Can you guys pls let Ojukwu and his manhood rest in peace.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Lateralmaths(m): 9:36am
pressplay411:Lalasticlala methinks we need more opinions
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Lateralmaths(m): 9:40am
pressplay411:is it scripturally right. There is a bible verse that speaks against using the body against its natural use
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by pressplay411(m): 9:42am
Lateralmaths:
Pray tell what's the body's natural use?
It doesn't say anything about it period, don't try to connect unconnected dots.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by cold(m): 10:15am
Of course you can! But it has to be sanctified o! If you stuff anything there without first cleansing it in the blood and the holy spirit. The consequences might be dire. Don't say i didn't warn you. Something like this should be okay
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Blackfire(m): 10:16am
One day we will hear question like can a Christian have foursome.
Though I love sex and it's artistry, but life is more than sex.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by GAZZUZZ(m): 10:16am
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by ennysuccess(m): 10:16am
Yes
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Dandeson1(m): 10:16am
do
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Lateralmaths(m): 10:16am
cold:pls explain hmmm
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by realestniggah: 10:16am
Y'all are making Christianity seem as if you are under bondage
Or something
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by superior1: 10:17am
When you reduce Christianity to good or bad moral code like many questions I see on NL, you demonstrate lack of understanding of what Christianity really is.
Married couple should act in accordance with the conviction of their hearts in godliness and righteousness.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by teelaw4life(m): 10:18am
No you cannot. Otherwise you and your wife will go to hell. Don't you know that in Christianity, sex is not supposed to be for pleasure? In fact, if you try any other sex position apart from missionary na hell fire straight. If your wife should moan under you, hell fire, if you make a grunt-like sex noise, hell fire.
All these questions sef.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by NwaNimo1(m): 10:18am
See question....
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by deepwater(f): 10:18am
Sex is overrated
Get in there, whip and get whipped.
Clean up, come out and get back to work, you got bills to pay...
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by justwant2bhappy: 10:18am
Intimacy gadgets bawo?
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by Josh44s(m): 10:18am
Lateralmaths:
You are a big fooool for asking such stuupid question. Even Islam don't permit it, let alone Christian
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by iamnlia(m): 10:19am
Anything is allowed, even weird fetishes.
Don't allow any religious and self righteous mindset limit you.
Enjoy
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by biggestbros: 10:20am
pressplay411:
Islam which is my religion is against intimacy gadgets.
|Re: Can A Married Christian Couple Use intimacy gadgets? by bukynkwuenu: 10:20am
yes you can, God never spoke against anything a married couple do....
you and your wife can explore sex however you like but say No to ANAL sex
