|Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by bizzai(f): 7:33pm
https://www.modernghana.com/amp/lifestyle/10419/can-christian-couple-have-sex-after-traditional-marriage-cer.html
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by delishpot: 7:35pm
Yes. Very well so.
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Enoma222(m): 7:56pm
yes_bcos_traditional_marriage_is_the_most_important
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by LadySarah(f): 8:12pm
yes ,because the ladys family has given their consent and accepted you which was why the T M held.TM is the African white wedding !
.we need to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery.
If your spirit wont let you rest,call one of your pastors to pray during the TM after both parents have said their blessings.
The koko is that you and your wife invite the 3rd person(God).A two fold cord is strong but a 3 fold cord who can loose?
HML
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by wwwtortoise(m): 8:15pm
Traditional marriage is the recognized and generally accepted rite to perform in our culture.
Once this nuptial rite is fulfilled couple is free to consummate their union whenever, whichever and however they so desire.
Say no to Western copycatism.
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by ifyan(m): 8:16pm
Yes
Traditional marriage to me is the main matrimony, others na addition
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by olasunkanmii(m): 8:16pm
Both are mutually exclusive. Reason; by the traditional wedding, you have performed the customary rites required for the marriage ( the peoples' mandate), but by crowning it with the white (church) wedding, you are entrusting your union into God's hand. So, no "chucking" until the white wedding is done
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by donstan18(m): 8:16pm
The earlier Africans start valuing their traditions, the better for them.
The reason behind this very question is that most of us are yet to know that the high rated White wedding is the traditional marriage of Europeans and some other white countries.
Our traditional marriage is the real marriage.
Start bleeping ASAP, we can't wait to hear the cry of a baby used in blessing any fresh couples.
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by pointstores(m): 8:16pm
See question
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by brownsugar23: 8:16pm
Am coming
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by yomalex(m): 8:16pm
hmm
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Keneking: 8:16pm
No
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by debque(m): 8:16pm
nop.... they've sinned against man and sango
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by sisisioge: 8:17pm
Yes! EOD! All that long sermon na sermon
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Iamvictor(m): 8:17pm
Absolute lay! the wedding in Cana was traditional marriage.
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by leksmedia: 8:17pm
Lol
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Inanna(f): 8:17pm
Yes. Incase you don’t know, what you call a “white wedding” is the traditional wedding of the westerners. All weddings are traditional to the indigenous people from which it stemmed from.
As long as the couple is recognized as husband and wife by the families involved and the society in general, they are married and are free to engage in sexual activities .
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by dokkitaa(m): 8:17pm
No
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by makky555(f): 8:17pm
I have a question...
Must they do white wedding after traditional wedding??
Why can't white come first then trad
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by firstolalekan(m): 8:17pm
Very stupîd and irrelevant question if one or both couple are not virgins
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by kay29000(m): 8:17pm
Yes na.
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Wildatheist: 8:17pm
The most important questions are...
1. What's God's business with sex?
2. When we have sex, do our spirits also have sex?
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Lirqur: 8:17pm
Anybody you shag na your wife oh Once two of una don enjoy the jigijigi una don marry be that. So una wey dey brag about body count, i laff in spiritual powers for you . That your first ex wey comot the cobweb or wey you first pour the liquid on na your wife/husband oh both man or woman. In short to shag na marriage simple.
Salaam
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by DivinelyBlessed: 8:17pm
God bless you
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by juddybrown(m): 8:17pm
capital yes
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by moscobabs(m): 8:17pm
What makes Traditional wedding different from Church wedding pls
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by pezeji(m): 8:17pm
i dey test motor before i buy am oh... engines must be tested before payment. In my tradition, a man is married after payment of bride price so i go knack well well
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by BornAgainMay: 8:18pm
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by sosodevf(m): 8:18pm
The reason why I left my church. They have refused to accept my invitation for naming. I have moved on.
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Ugoeze2016: 8:18pm
Hell yes an if they like they can forget church wedding
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by PenlsCaP: 8:18pm
Tho we now see it as norm.. becoz conji is a bastard. ...But spiritually its wrong.
It should be only after white wedding
|Re: Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? by Guilderland1: 8:19pm
No don't sex her ooo. Just romance her till you finish ur wedding.
