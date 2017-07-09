₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by liftedhigh: 8:31am
Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her son, Oladipo took to the stage to dance during his wedding with Amosun’s daughter, Ayomide...
Watch Here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74D0UjgB7LQ
1 Like
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by itspzpics(m): 11:56am
OK nice
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by dayleke(m): 12:11pm
She got some moves...
E still dey for body....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by NwaAmaikpe: 1:57pm
Gold-diggers
Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by veekid(m): 1:57pm
Na news b dz?
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Femochiiiiiiiii(m): 1:57pm
☺�
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by tosyne2much(m): 1:59pm
I don't know why I don't usually get envious of the wedding of any Nigerian politician's child. They will always look for a way to turn it to a political gathering where they squander looted money and you will begin to wonder if it's a wedding.
Anyway, happy married life to him
2 Likes
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Dething: 1:59pm
So?
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by ajilegend(m): 1:59pm
Nice. God bless the union
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by FemiEddy(m): 2:00pm
Let us celebrate with them
1 Like
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Fresca(f): 2:02pm
She for no follow her pikin dance for him wedding before? Which kin useless news be dis?
1 Like
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by thunderbabs(m): 2:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:
NwaAmaikpe is back with his bizarre thoughts...i hail ur kinda brain, tiri gbosa for u....gbosa, gbosa, gbosa
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Pavore9: 2:04pm
Is it not expected of a mother to do so?
1 Like
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Sharon6(f): 2:04pm
Lovely mother and son dance.. Happy married life to the son..
GET 20% discount on all our products. CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Abujalandlord: 2:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:depends if the carpenter can provide such a glamorous hall for the weeding
2 Likes
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by cardinalstar091: 2:06pm
my time is coming
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:07pm
That's nice. Conjugal bliss to Ayomide and Oladipo.
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by MrMcJay(m): 2:07pm
NwaAmaikpe:
When you marry a carpenter's daughter, the dance steps of your parents would answer this question.
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by perdollar(m): 2:08pm
they r Yoruba muslim from amala n ewedu state of d brown roof republic. qoute me if e pain u
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by tonio2wo: 2:14pm
NwaAmaikpe:Ah ahhhhhh!!!
Who should marry the governors daughter naah?
If a rich dude does u will be d first to say d rich marry only d rich.
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by helphelp: 2:22pm
Wedding olowo
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by StainlessH(m): 2:23pm
This dance is a cover she can do more tweaking but for the cameras she needs to keep it diplomatic believe me.
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Qc1(m): 2:24pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Qc1(m): 2:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You do know that she's 10 times richer than the governor right? Google is your friend!
Think before you talk next time.
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by wale200: 2:36pm
A gold-digger? U must be an ignoramus of medieval era! Ms Dabiri served three times in the House of Reps. If u can't type "congrats" to them, must u display ur carpentry mentality here?
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Kobicove(m): 2:37pm
Political gathering
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by iswallker(m): 2:40pm
Qc1:
And which business venture did she make her money from..being a civil servant or the house of rep..
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by anyebedgreat: 2:44pm
The lady can dance. She always beat me when we used to have a contest in my room.
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Qc1(m): 2:46pm
iswallker:
Ask google!
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by Emmey15(m): 2:48pm
|Re: Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding by MrDandy(m): 2:54pm
Who's Abike Dabiri?
