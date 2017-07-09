Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Abike Dabiri And Her Son, Oladipo Dance During His Wedding (7891 Views)

Watch Here





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74D0UjgB7LQ Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her son, Oladipo took to the stage to dance during his wedding with Amosun’s daughter, Ayomide... 1 Like

OK nice

She got some moves...

E still dey for body.... 1 Like 1 Share





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.



Gold-diggers

Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.

Na news b dz?

☺�

I don't know why I don't usually get envious of the wedding of any Nigerian politician's child. They will always look for a way to turn it to a political gathering where they squander looted money and you will begin to wonder if it's a wedding.



Anyway, happy married life to him 2 Likes

So?

Nice. God bless the union

Let us celebrate with them 1 Like

She for no follow her pikin dance for him wedding before? Which kin useless news be dis? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.





NwaAmaikpe is back with his bizarre thoughts...i hail ur kinda brain, tiri gbosa for u....gbosa, gbosa, gbosa

Is it not expected of a mother to do so? 1 Like

Lovely mother and son dance.. Happy married life to the son..







NwaAmaikpe:





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.



depends if the carpenter can provide such a glamorous hall for the weeding

my time is coming

That's nice. Conjugal bliss to Ayomide and Oladipo.

NwaAmaikpe:





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.





When you marry a carpenter's daughter, the dance steps of your parents would answer this question.

they r Yoruba muslim from amala n ewedu state of d brown roof republic. qoute me if e pain u

NwaAmaikpe:





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.



Ah ahhhhhh!!!



Who should marry the governors daughter naah?

Ah ahhhhhh!!!

Who should marry the governors daughter naah?

If a rich dude does u will be d first to say d rich marry only d rich.

Wedding olowo

This dance is a cover she can do more tweaking but for the cameras she needs to keep it diplomatic believe me.

NwaAmaikpe:





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.





NwaAmaikpe:





Gold-diggers



Would she have danced this way if he was marrying a Carpenter's daughter and not a governor's.





You do know that she's 10 times richer than the governor right? Google is your friend!



You do know that she's 10 times richer than the governor right? Google is your friend!

Think before you talk next time.

A gold-digger? U must be an ignoramus of medieval era! Ms Dabiri served three times in the House of Reps. If u can't type "congrats" to them, must u display ur carpentry mentality here?

Political gathering

Qc1:





You do know that she's 10 times richer than the governor right? Google is your friend!



Think before you talk next time.

And which business venture did she make her money from..being a civil servant or the house of rep..

The lady can dance. She always beat me when we used to have a contest in my room.

iswallker:





And which business venture did she make her money from..being a civil servant or the house of rep..



Ask google!

