She claims she is now in Pepper Dem Gang. Osheey!! Oh Baby!!



Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss shares pictures of her beautiful make up face for her hosting job at Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's "Alter Ego" Movie premiere. She claims she is now in Pepper Dem Gang. Osheey!! Oh Baby!!







Truth be told this mama fine

My crush

Pepe her p**sy

Beauty fall on her







To the posters Above me na 6g network una day use?

Who dey yansh her now?

fine girl....



Advice: Don't Hate 1 Like 1 Share

She beautiful



Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria 6 Likes

metallic face.

When is she joining the Tomato Dem Gang?



Iranu part1. 4 Likes

tboss joins the pepper dem gang but no one gives a fuÇk



You don't give a Bleep then why are you on this thread commenting?









Haters will always hate. You don't give a Bleep then why are you on this thread commenting?

Truth be told, all dose people up dere don't know d meaning of beautiful, if she washes her face nd it still remains like that then she's beautiful, Human beings would be calling makeup beautiful, She pack makeup wella con add am up with camera effect 20 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm

Pls Sister go and get married ur too old..drop ur arrogant life style n start thinking marriage 3 Likes





She should get married.





A woman is not considered beautiful unless she has a husband.



A woman is not considered beautiful unless she has a husband. In other words; marriage then character is a woman's beauty.

When I hear about Tboss 1 Like

Beautiful. Meanwhile 5 Likes 1 Share





AT THIS AGE ?? 4 Likes

her nose ring is her flaw tho 2 Likes

Her life, her choice



What i see is make up everywhere



Please spot the difference Old woman feeeling funky.What i see is make up everywherePlease spot the difference 3 Likes

Excessive makeup, peeps don't be deceived 4 Likes

Sweet



Lol real peppering She fine sha withor without ..Lol real peppering

Receive sense! Receive sense!

Nothing pepper here. Old mama youngie,just like her cos she is classy.Nothing pepper here.

She beautiful

Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria

u must be surrounded by ugly girls u must be surrounded by ugly girls 8 Likes

See them....







Instead of going to church them dey here dey develop high blood pressure for another person matter. Useless people.

All I see is a photoshoped lady who is making an ad for a piercing company, I see no pepper or gang here oo. 2 Likes

I just wanna eat her up.

She beautiful



Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria



May God grant you wisdom to decipher between paintings and beauty in Jesus name. Now, behold an art work!