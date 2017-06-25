₦airaland Forum

Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang - Celebrities - Nairaland

Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang

Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by JNBoss: 8:47am
Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss shares pictures of her beautiful make up face for her hosting job at Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's "Alter Ego" Movie premiere.

She claims she is now in Pepper Dem Gang. Osheey!! Oh Baby!!

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/tboss-joins-pepper-dem-gang.html


1 Like

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by tyson98: 9:00am
Truth be told this mama fine grin


Modified

I dedicate this FTC to Evans grin grin grin grin

15 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Skyfornia(m): 9:00am
My crush
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by toffy333(m): 9:00am
Pepe her p**sy
Beauty fall on her



Modified:

To the posters Above me na 6g network una day use?
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by veekid(m): 9:01am
Who dey yansh her now?
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Dynamitechick(f): 9:02am
fine girl....

Advice: Don't Hate

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by realestniggah: 9:02am
She beautiful

Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria

6 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by unikprince(m): 9:02am
metallic face.
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by olaolulazio(m): 9:02am
When is she joining the Tomato Dem Gang?

Iranu part1.

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by kidman96(m): 9:02am
dessz:
tboss joins the pepper dem gang but no one gives a fuÇk


You don't give a Bleep then why are you on this thread commenting?




Haters will always hate.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by buharichild: 9:03am
Truth be told, all dose people up dere don't know d meaning of beautiful, if she washes her face nd it still remains like that then she's beautiful, Human beings would be calling makeup beautiful, She pack makeup wella con add am up with camera effect

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by itiswellandwell: 9:03am
Hmmmmm
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Nackzy: 9:03am
Pls Sister go and get married ur too old..drop ur arrogant life style n start thinking marriage

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03am
shocked

She should get married.


A woman is not considered beautiful unless she has a husband.

In other words; marriage then character is a woman's beauty.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by elog(m): 9:03am
When I hear about Tboss

1 Like

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by fait10(m): 9:03am
Beautiful. Meanwhile

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by iamnicer: 9:03am
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

AT THIS AGE ??

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by dessz(m): 9:03am
her nose ring is her flaw tho

2 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by timilehing(m): 9:03am
Her life, her choice

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by huche(m): 9:03am
Old woman feeeling funky.
What i see is make up everywhere tongue

Please spot the difference

3 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by teabully(m): 9:03am
Excessive makeup, peeps don't be deceived

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Flares: 9:04am
Sweet
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Lalas247(f): 9:04am
She fine sha withor without ..
Lol real peppering grin
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by cbngov01(m): 9:05am
toffy333:
Pepe her p**sy
Beauty fall on her

Receive sense!

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:05am
Old mama youngie,just like her cos she is classy. grin Nothing pepper here.
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by kendrick9(m): 9:05am
realestniggah:
She beautiful
Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria
u must be surrounded by ugly girls

8 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by kidman96(m): 9:05am
teabully:
Excessive makeup, peeps don't be deceived
huche:
Old woman feeeling funky.
What i see is make up everywhere tongue
dessz:
her nose ring is her flaw tho
dessz:
her nose ring is her flaw tho
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

She should get married.


A woman is not considered beautiful unless she has a husband.

In other words; marriage then character is a woman's beauty.
olaolulazio:
When is she joining the Tomato Dem Gang?

Iranu part1.
iamnicer:
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

AT THIS AGE ??
iamnicer:
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

AT THIS AGE ??

See them....



Instead of going to church them dey here dey develop high blood pressure for another person matter. Useless people.

1 Like

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by bounju(m): 9:05am
All I see is a photoshoped lady who is making an ad for a piercing company, I see no pepper or gang here oo. undecided undecided

2 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by ddippset(m): 9:06am
I just wanna eat her up.
Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by LordIsaac(m): 9:06am
realestniggah:
She beautiful

Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria

May God grant you wisdom to decipher between paintings and beauty in Jesus name. Now, behold an art work!

4 Likes

Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by abdulaz: 9:06am
Ok

Viewing this topic:

