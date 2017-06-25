₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by JNBoss: 8:47am
Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss shares pictures of her beautiful make up face for her hosting job at Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's "Alter Ego" Movie premiere.
She claims she is now in Pepper Dem Gang. Osheey!! Oh Baby!!
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/tboss-joins-pepper-dem-gang.html
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by tyson98: 9:00am
Truth be told this mama fine
Modified
I dedicate this FTC to Evans
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Skyfornia(m): 9:00am
My crush
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by toffy333(m): 9:00am
Pepe her p**sy
Beauty fall on her
Modified:
To the posters Above me na 6g network una day use?
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by veekid(m): 9:01am
Who dey yansh her now?
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Dynamitechick(f): 9:02am
fine girl....
Advice: Don't Hate
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by realestniggah: 9:02am
She beautiful
Tboss has to be among the top 10 most beautiful girl in Nigeria
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by unikprince(m): 9:02am
metallic face.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by olaolulazio(m): 9:02am
When is she joining the Tomato Dem Gang?
Iranu part1.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by kidman96(m): 9:02am
dessz:
You don't give a Bleep then why are you on this thread commenting?
Haters will always hate.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by buharichild: 9:03am
Truth be told, all dose people up dere don't know d meaning of beautiful, if she washes her face nd it still remains like that then she's beautiful, Human beings would be calling makeup beautiful, She pack makeup wella con add am up with camera effect
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by itiswellandwell: 9:03am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Nackzy: 9:03am
Pls Sister go and get married ur too old..drop ur arrogant life style n start thinking marriage
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03am
She should get married.
A woman is not considered beautiful unless she has a husband.
In other words; marriage then character is a woman's beauty.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by elog(m): 9:03am
When I hear about Tboss
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by fait10(m): 9:03am
Beautiful. Meanwhile
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by iamnicer: 9:03am
AT THIS AGE ??
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by dessz(m): 9:03am
her nose ring is her flaw tho
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by timilehing(m): 9:03am
Her life, her choice
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by huche(m): 9:03am
Old woman feeeling funky.
What i see is make up everywhere
Please spot the difference
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by teabully(m): 9:03am
Excessive makeup, peeps don't be deceived
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Flares: 9:04am
Sweet
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Lalas247(f): 9:04am
She fine sha withor without ..
Lol real peppering
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by cbngov01(m): 9:05am
toffy333:
Receive sense!
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:05am
Old mama youngie,just like her cos she is classy. Nothing pepper here.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by kendrick9(m): 9:05am
realestniggah:u must be surrounded by ugly girls
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by kidman96(m): 9:05am
teabully:
huche:
dessz:
dessz:
NwaAmaikpe:
olaolulazio:
iamnicer:
iamnicer:
See them....
Instead of going to church them dey here dey develop high blood pressure for another person matter. Useless people.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by bounju(m): 9:05am
All I see is a photoshoped lady who is making an ad for a piercing company, I see no pepper or gang here oo.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by ddippset(m): 9:06am
I just wanna eat her up.
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by LordIsaac(m): 9:06am
realestniggah:May God grant you wisdom to decipher between paintings and beauty in Jesus name. Now, behold an art work!
|Re: Tboss Joins The Pepper Dem Gang by abdulaz: 9:06am
Ok
