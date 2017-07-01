



But, the death of the baby was not the only thing that agonizes Suleiman. He also lost his wife, who packed out of the matrimonial home for fear of safety due to the incident. .



Then in January, 2017, he relocated to Lagos to have a new beginning and possibly take another wife and start a new family. But at about 10:00am on June 5, Suleiman, who lives at Oke Arin, Lagos Island, was passing along Carter bridge, when he came across Ahmed. .



The ember of the age long feud kindled into a fire, and all he could think of was vengeance, but, he realized that he could not confront his old foe alone. .



To carry out the revenge, he enlisted the help of two of his friends, one Kazeem and Sodiq. They allegedly caught Ahmed and pushed him into the lagoon. It took the effort of sympathizers and passersby for the suspect to be arrested, while his accomplices escaped. .



But, Suleiman pleaded: “It was not my intention to kill him, I just wanted to hold him responsible for the death of my baby. If I wanted to kill him I would not attack him in a public place. .



It was for the sake of justice that I called my friends to help me take him to the nearest police station.” He has now been charged before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for conspiracy and murder.





