₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,836,577 members, 3,646,441 topics. Date: Sunday, 09 July 2017 at 04:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) (5990 Views)
Billionaire Kidnapper, Evans Was Kidnapped By A Rival Gang / Father’s Attempt To Kill His 2 Daughters Fails (photos) / Lover Murders His Live-In Lover & Son In Lagos For Dating A Rival Cultist (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Priscy01(f): 9:54am
Sulaimon Babatunde, 32, watched last year as a rival cult allegedly led by one Ahmed, killed his two-month old child and beat his wife at his house in Ilorin, Kwara State.
But, the death of the baby was not the only thing that agonizes Suleiman. He also lost his wife, who packed out of the matrimonial home for fear of safety due to the incident. .
Then in January, 2017, he relocated to Lagos to have a new beginning and possibly take another wife and start a new family. But at about 10:00am on June 5, Suleiman, who lives at Oke Arin, Lagos Island, was passing along Carter bridge, when he came across Ahmed. .
The ember of the age long feud kindled into a fire, and all he could think of was vengeance, but, he realized that he could not confront his old foe alone. .
To carry out the revenge, he enlisted the help of two of his friends, one Kazeem and Sodiq. They allegedly caught Ahmed and pushed him into the lagoon. It took the effort of sympathizers and passersby for the suspect to be arrested, while his accomplices escaped. .
But, Suleiman pleaded: “It was not my intention to kill him, I just wanted to hold him responsible for the death of my baby. If I wanted to kill him I would not attack him in a public place. .
It was for the sake of justice that I called my friends to help me take him to the nearest police station.” He has now been charged before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for conspiracy and murder.
Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/cultist-arraigned-for-drowning-rival.html
1 Like
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Priscy01(f): 9:55am
More; http://drinosblog.blogspot.is/2017/07/cultist-arraigned-for-drowning-rival.html
Lalasticlala Dominique Fynestboi Ijebabe Seun Mynd44
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by smartty68(m): 9:58am
He who lives by the sword dies by the sword
You're a criminal, cultist and murderer. All these illicit acts doesn't pay.
#ShawnCrime
2 Likes
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Oche211(m): 10:08am
smartty68:they won't hear that. Cultism and crime generally does nt pay. At the end, the law will catch up with the criminal/cultist nd justice will be served.
#SayNOtoCRIME
#SayNOtoCULTISM
3 Likes
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by ngmgeek(m): 3:16pm
No good news will ever come from this Country.
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by EmureIjaloke: 3:16pm
Say no to cultism.
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by divkilo: 3:17pm
Irresponsibilities
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by buharichild: 3:17pm
Na dem
Solomon Babatunde Nnamdi
Can't u see his surname is a ipod own,
1 Like
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:17pm
Huh
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Erzulie: 3:17pm
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by OsuGanja(m): 3:17pm
Cultism na shiii...Im a proud kegite
1 Like
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 3:18pm
I just d miss someone
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by ngwababe: 3:18pm
E concern una..
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by NubiLove(m): 3:20pm
it was the classic case of revenge.
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Bills2307(m): 3:21pm
ngmgeek:lol. but we have the best jollof worldwide
3 Likes
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Nackzy: 3:21pm
One funny thing about this people is their humility wen they are in custody...In jail 100% humility ...out on the street 100% terror
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by madapcmod: 3:22pm
Afonjaaaaaa
Ewedu smelling pant fall on him
1 Like
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Franchise21(m): 3:22pm
Afonjas and Cultism
5 Likes
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by izzy4shizzy(m): 3:26pm
Wetin .be him. name again
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Tobium1(m): 3:27pm
Sulaimon Babatunde[i][/i]
Name checked and detected to be afonja.
NCAN! Reporting live from Douglas road
3 Likes
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Tobium1(m): 3:28pm
izzy4shizzy:
I checked, its a southwàste indigene
4 Likes
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by selfmadeboss: 3:29pm
buharichild:yes i saw it. his real name is solomon nnamdi. that babatunde is his market name
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by buharichild: 3:30pm
selfmadeboss:Thank u boss jawe
1 Like
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by selfmadeboss: 3:30pm
izzy4shizzy:him real name na solomon nnamdi
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by adecz: 3:31pm
A cultist who kills another cultist
should be encouraged & given award.
He is helping to get rid of pests,
cockroaches & scourge of society.
1 Like
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by sankky: 3:32pm
Now he has lost everything.....
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by slendxy: 3:32pm
Cultists are daily becoming fearless in this country. Something or someone is giving them morale.
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by Oyindidi(f): 3:33pm
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by bberrey5: 3:34pm
Alora Sealords...Awumen oooo Alora Rugged Buccaneer, may this new Moon bring down the Kajola from GP, that will sail us to the Treasure İsland.Awumen oooo.Maximum respect to my Grand Eye,and all BAN pieces. Nami Nami Alora lalalalala.İnied Nicosia Deck,Salted Babadus. XYZ Crier Cyprus Flotila. Awumen Awumen Awumen.
good job lords!
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by ohenryobi(m): 3:51pm
Kill them all
|Re: Cultist Arraigned For Drowning A Rival Who Killed His 2-month-old Baby (photos) by muller101(m): 3:53pm
buharichild:stop this nonsense. So u can die in peace
Graphic Photos: Another Person Killed In Cultist Clashes In IMSU / 4 Brothers Sent To Kirikiri Prisons / Accident On Stadium flyover to Alaka On My Way To Work
Viewing this topic: Miarose, Jake101(f), mgbadike81, Injiggerwolf(m), HalfAmazing(m), mrlycan, OJEROBIN, petux(m), JoyBeth89(f), emeakpor12345, Ayooje, jamesbridget13(f), liloelawwal(m), kenee24(m), duduzz, aycorporat(m), OLUWOLEYINKA(m), Ayomidegbenga1(m), dacool1(m), Uteghe(m), greatest2014(f), sybarite7(m), EvaVerdure(m), Kairakamsi(f), jaygee1, Francieuche, decrownprince(m), LOT111(f), Zealoy(m), niri(m), Knightcrawler1, Emmerlee(m), effoi, januzaj(m), dwisdom(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24