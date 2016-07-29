Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria (4851 Views)

Speaking at the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service at the new Arena, Pastor Adeboye said, “My Father, send down your fire on all every society or cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians.



“Send down Your fire upon every person or organisation that are making life difficult for the common people people of the nation. Father expose them and dislodge them.''



They need divine curse. It's Long over due. I hope it sticks to them.





FTC to comment since I registered on Niaraland. Let me use this medium to advocate for #ReopenLAUTECH. I made FTC because I have no job and I am idle .

Completed my Msc since August 2016 from Lautech. Unfortunately the school has been closed. I missed many Phd and scholarship opportunities because I can't get my academic transcript. Psychologically I am down, emotionally I am broken. Using the FTC medium to appeal to all stake holders involved Gov Aregbesola and Ajimobi to please fund and reopen Lautech. Their lives will not spoil and time will not be wasted. I am depressed. close to one year of successful completing Masters of technology in Biochemistry. Haaa!! When I come to this world next time I will make a better choice of nationality.

Our politicians are the number one cultists/criminals! And they go ahead to sponsor those little rascals to commit mayhem on their behalves! 8 Likes

Why didn't he do this before 'em boiz started ratting out the Badoo Atleast he has spoken out. Atleast he has spoken out.

With take this man serious when he wills his properties to the leas privileges and when his poor members children can attend redeemers 4 Likes

Why didn't he do this before 'em boiz started ratting out the Badoo





That nah half him congregation ooo! 2 Likes

Ok....talk about confused preaching.....



What would "curses" do??





This isn't a Nollywood movie, this is real life!!





You know I don't blame these Pastors who think they have reached a god-like state......I blame the sheeples who give them that status...and take these men too seriously.



We are the "most" religious yet we aren't progressing and are more Evil to each other than ever before............



Ler the bashing begin!! 8 Likes

They need divine curse. It's Long over due. I hope it sticks to them.





FTC to comment since I registered on Niaraland. Let me use this medium to advocate for #ReopenLAUTECH. I made FTC because I have no job and I am idle .

Completed my Msc since August 2016 from Lautech. Unfortunately the school has been closed. I missed many Phd and scholarship opportunities because I can't get my academic transcript. Psychologically I am down, emotionally I am broken. Using the FTC medium to appeal to all stake holders involved Gov Aregbesola and Ajimobi to please fund and reopen Lautech. Their lives will not spoil and time will not be wasted. I am depressed. close to one year of successful completing Masters of technology in Biochemistry. Haaa!! When I come to this world next time I will make a better choice of nationality.

And you're happy because you hit FTC. Lol

Politician number one criminal to pray for in this country 2 Likes

Why can't he lay curses on our politicians and past military regime administrators, there's are cultists all over the world, and there is also enough securities in the civilized countries. Our government should produce enough security for us in Nigeria too...This is not the matter of curse or whatever the Baba is laying...In America, a criminal today can become a useful tool to their government tomorrow. Not in our own Naija. How do you expect an hungry man to show smiling face to the riches, it will never work until poor masses percentage reduced to like %30, and there's a Yoruba proverb that says: Ọwọ́ tí ó bá d'ilẹ̀ ni èṣù ma ńran niṣẹ (Every hands that has no job to do are very useful for the devils). Most of Nigeria politicians are hidden under our religion leaders, because they knew that they have gained many Nigerians mind. Our leaders are wicked and they are not ready to change their minds to be a great leaders. Let's take a look at the drama between Gov. Yahya Bello and Sen. Dino Melaye of Kogi state, are they fighting because of the poor people of their state? A big "NO". I remembered during the campaign season of the past 2015 elections, many churches and mosques leaders made campaigns for the politicians secretly. So, why are we deceiving ourselves. GOD BLESS NIGERIA...Amen 2 Likes

Good. We are waiting him to invoke fire on Nigerian politicians 2 Likes

Adeboye is just seeking attention.



Why has he not invoked anything on the fulani herdsmen yet?



They killed 2 redeemed pastors.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/07/abuja-evangelist-murdered-preaching/





http://punchng.com/herdsmen-kill-rccg-pastor-kaduna/



he can't even condemn the killings let alone invoke wrath





http://dailypost.ng/2016/07/29/primate-ayodele-blasts-adeboye-oyedepo-kumuyi-silence-killings-christians/





Na these cultists that everybody dey find, ein fit talk.



This Adeboye na King Yahoo pastor 2 Likes 2 Shares

I'm guessing that includes Buhari

With take this man serious when he wills his properties to the leas privileges and when his poor members children can attend redeemers

Indeed you are poverty minded, too bad

Lala,vickyrotex,funjosh,osusumustflow,rokiatu and ajepako will never say amen to that kind of prayer

What of Herdsmen?

Or he only has mouth when it the killers are his fellow yorubas?

Where was his curse when the redeem preacher was killed in Abuja?

Society like Nigeria Pastors

Fire from heaven needs to fall on all of them

God is the gentle spirit of a dove but also the Lion of the tribe of Judah and we all know what a lion can do when angered..........



Right now,I'm loving the Elijah I'm seeing in Pastor Adeboye.

How about directing that same fire to your corrupt politician friends so they can all burn together. It's fair enough 2 Likes

He should help his poor church members 1 Like 1 Share

How about directing that same fire to your corrupt politician friends so they can all burn together. It's fair enough

Thief pastor

Amen to that.

he should start with tinubu the thief who is an oboni man he should start with tinubu the thief who is an oboni man

With take this man serious when he wills his properties to the leas privileges and when his poor members children can attend redeemers Only God can judge human being PERFECTLY Only God can judge human being PERFECTLY

Otematum, come and see one of the amen crew here.