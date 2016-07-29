₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:13am
Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has laid curses on cultists and criminals making life difficult for Nigerians.
Speaking at the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service at the new Arena, Pastor Adeboye said, “My Father, send down your fire on all every society or cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians.
“Send down Your fire upon every person or organisation that are making life difficult for the common people people of the nation. Father expose them and dislodge them.''
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/pastor-adeboye-places-curses-on.html
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by rugipp(m): 10:14am
They need divine curse. It's Long over due. I hope it sticks to them.
FTC to comment since I registered on Niaraland. Let me use this medium to advocate for #ReopenLAUTECH. I made FTC because I have no job and I am idle .
Completed my Msc since August 2016 from Lautech. Unfortunately the school has been closed. I missed many Phd and scholarship opportunities because I can't get my academic transcript. Psychologically I am down, emotionally I am broken. Using the FTC medium to appeal to all stake holders involved Gov Aregbesola and Ajimobi to please fund and reopen Lautech. Their lives will not spoil and time will not be wasted. I am depressed. close to one year of successful completing Masters of technology in Biochemistry. Haaa!! When I come to this world next time I will make a better choice of nationality.
Cc Seun, Lala front page pls. Thanks
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by smartty68(m): 10:15am
Our politicians are the number one cultists/criminals! And they go ahead to sponsor those little rascals to commit mayhem on their behalves!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by Ermacc: 10:16am
AuroraB:Atleast he has spoken out.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by Lattop(m): 10:18am
Amen
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:19am
With take this man serious when he wills his properties to the leas privileges and when his poor members children can attend redeemers
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by kiddoiLL(m): 10:24am
CeoNewshelm:Ekaabo
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by AuroraB(f): 10:29am
Je a gbo oro, oree
Why didn't he do this before 'em boiz started ratting out the Badoo
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by BroZuma: 10:31am
That nah half him congregation ooo!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by oteneaaron(m): 10:42am
Ok....talk about confused preaching.....
What would "curses" do??
This isn't a Nollywood movie, this is real life!!
You know I don't blame these Pastors who think they have reached a god-like state......I blame the sheeples who give them that status...and take these men too seriously.
We are the "most" religious yet we aren't progressing and are more Evil to each other than ever before............
Ler the bashing begin!!
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by smartty68(m): 10:45am
rugipp:And you're happy because you hit FTC. Lol
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by lucky999: 10:57am
Politician number one criminal to pray for in this country
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by hodusglobal(m): 11:08am
Why can't he lay curses on our politicians and past military regime administrators, there's are cultists all over the world, and there is also enough securities in the civilized countries. Our government should produce enough security for us in Nigeria too...This is not the matter of curse or whatever the Baba is laying...In America, a criminal today can become a useful tool to their government tomorrow. Not in our own Naija. How do you expect an hungry man to show smiling face to the riches, it will never work until poor masses percentage reduced to like %30, and there's a Yoruba proverb that says: Ọwọ́ tí ó bá d'ilẹ̀ ni èṣù ma ńran niṣẹ (Every hands that has no job to do are very useful for the devils). Most of Nigeria politicians are hidden under our religion leaders, because they knew that they have gained many Nigerians mind. Our leaders are wicked and they are not ready to change their minds to be a great leaders. Let's take a look at the drama between Gov. Yahya Bello and Sen. Dino Melaye of Kogi state, are they fighting because of the poor people of their state? A big "NO". I remembered during the campaign season of the past 2015 elections, many churches and mosques leaders made campaigns for the politicians secretly. So, why are we deceiving ourselves. GOD BLESS NIGERIA...Amen
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by ngmgeek(m): 3:19pm
Good. We are waiting him to invoke fire on Nigerian politicians
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:19pm
Ghen ghen
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by chuose2: 3:19pm
Adeboye is just seeking attention.
Why has he not invoked anything on the fulani herdsmen yet?
They killed 2 redeemed pastors.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/07/abuja-evangelist-murdered-preaching/
http://punchng.com/herdsmen-kill-rccg-pastor-kaduna/
he can't even condemn the killings let alone invoke wrath
http://dailypost.ng/2016/07/29/primate-ayodele-blasts-adeboye-oyedepo-kumuyi-silence-killings-christians/
Na these cultists that everybody dey find, ein fit talk.
This Adeboye na King Yahoo pastor
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by Amberon11: 3:19pm
I'm guessing that includes Buhari
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by MasterofdRolls1(m): 3:20pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Indeed you are poverty minded, too bad
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by enemyofprogress: 3:20pm
Lala,vickyrotex,funjosh,osusumustflow,rokiatu and ajepako will never say amen to that kind of prayer
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by DieBuhari: 3:21pm
What of Herdsmen?
Or he only has mouth when it the killers are his fellow yorubas?
Where was his curse when the redeem preacher was killed in Abuja?
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 3:21pm
CeoNewshelm:Society like Nigeria Pastors
Fire from heaven needs to fall on all of them
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by oheni(f): 3:21pm
God is the gentle spirit of a dove but also the Lion of the tribe of Judah and we all know what a lion can do when angered..........
Right now,I'm loving the Elijah I'm seeing in Pastor Adeboye.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by ohenryobi(m): 3:21pm
How about directing that same fire to your corrupt politician friends so they can all burn together. It's fair enough
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by elog(m): 3:21pm
He should help his poor church members
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by seunny4lif(m): 3:22pm
ohenryobi:
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by ArabLajan(m): 3:22pm
Its well
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by geoworldedu: 3:23pm
Thief pastor
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by Nutase(f): 3:25pm
Amen to that.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by ripbubu: 3:25pm
CeoNewshelm:he should start with tinubu the thief who is an oboni man
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by Aburi001: 3:25pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Only God can judge human being PERFECTLY
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by geoworldedu: 3:26pm
Lattop:Otematum, come and see one of the amen crew here.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Invokes Fire On Cultists In Nigeria by slowice(m): 3:27pm
That fire hit our politicians hard or be still
