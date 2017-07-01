Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS (5773 Views)

Baby Suffering From Heart Defect Dies In Ife Ahead Of His Surgery. PICS / Nine-Month-Old Buhari Muhammad Undergoes joystick Surgery (Graphic Photo) / 11-year-old Girl With Massive Boobs In Sierra Leone Undergoes Surgery (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





"Thanks everyone.......remember me in your prayers......out of $10,000 surgery fee you guys gave $2000 God bless you all......I'm alive"



Source;



See previous thread >>> The Nigerian music producer, PC Lapez based in Hanoi, Vietnam took to Facebook account yesterday to cry out for help from Nigerians after he was abandoned on the road after being hit by a car. He has since had the operation. This is what he wrote hours later;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/nigerian-man-abandoned-accident-vietnam-undergoes-successful-surgery-photos.html See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3910508/nigerian-mans-leg-crushed-car#58287572 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

THANK GOD FOR SAVING YOUR LIFE 4 Likes

Thanks to social media, quick action



Eye service country, if not they will want him dead 1 Like

Congrats on the new lease of life!

if he was in Nigeria, he would have be dead by now with frustration and depression..









Quick recovery man. 8 Likes 1 Share

Get well soon Bro...

Thank God he is save..





Thank goodness he's alright now...





optional1:

if he was in Nigeria, he would have be dead by now with frustration and depression..



Quick recovery man.

If he was in Nigeria, would he have dropped the $10,000? Or would state money is too much, the health workers are wicked for not treating him free before asking for money?



The looks of the hospital I see there isn't much different from what we've got In Nigeria.

People also have fractures in Nigeria following accidents and survived it whole.



QueenofNepal, see how much just one person spent in hospital for his fractures... Sorry o.....Thank goodness he's alright now...If he was in Nigeria, would he have dropped the $10,000? Or would state money is too much, the health workers are wicked for not treating him free before asking for money?The looks of the hospital I see there isn't much different from what we've got In Nigeria.People also have fractures in Nigeria following accidents and survived it whole.QueenofNepal, see how much just one person spent in hospital for his fractures... 8 Likes

Ok see ma signature

da fracture no b here o

That x-ray huh

Vietnam.. Vietnam...



That name makes me recollect how the US of A couldn't defeat a little country Vietnam during the vietnameese war... They were stringed by the little vietnam so hard that they all cried home...



Good old history.. 1 Like

God Sav him



thank God for his life..



Al least he is better off there than being in Nigeria.. Nice atmosphere and surrounding thank God for his life..Al least he is better off there than being in Nigeria.. Nice atmosphere and surrounding 1 Like

dacovajnr:

Get well soon Bro... buhari will receive instant Justice and punishment for this man's accident.

He will never escape unpunished.

Nonsense. buhari will receive instant Justice and punishment for this man's accident.He will never escape unpunished.Nonsense. 1 Like

Err.... Head shape, hairy chest, yam legs and skin colour....



"Musician" in Vietnam!



My alarm bells are ringing! 1 Like

eyinjuege:

Sorry o.....



Thank goodness he's alright now...









If he was in Nigeria, would he have dropped the $10,000? Or would state money is too much, the health workers are wicked for not treating him free before asking for money?



The looks of the hospital I see there isn't much different from what we've got In Nigeria.

People also have fractures in Nigeria following accidents and survived it whole.



QueenofNepal, see how much just one person spent in hospital for his fractures...

Thanks for d patriotic comment n observation Thanks for d patriotic comment n observation

Ok

Honza27:

Thank God he is save.. Safe not Save. Safe not Save.

PLANETOFBETS1:

bastard Igbo man



Drug don buss inside him belle

Come dae lie say na accident

Useless fellow



Die moraphoka die



My afonja son dislike Evans pple

Wait. Is your son a retaard like you?



Demola Ajayi is not happy with you. Wait. Is your son a retaard like you?Demola Ajayi is not happy with you. 2 Likes





That abandoned coins in your house is very useful.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAJdmzD5Bns Nawa oooThat abandoned coins in your house is very useful.....

I wish him a quick recovery

LUGBE:

Thanks to social media, quick action



Eye service country, if not they will want him dead

Don't let the spiritual head of Muslims in our country, the Sultan of Sokoto, hear you oh.

What social media are you thanking?

The Sultan has said that it is bad for girls that they should only read the Koran.

How dense, right What social media are you thanking?The Sultan has said that it is bad for girls that they should only read the Koran.How dense, right 1 Like





YOU WILL BE FINE BRO



YOU WILL BE FINE BRO

LexngtonSteele:

Err.... Head shape, hairy chest, yam legs and skin colour....



"Musician" in Vietnam!



My alarm bells are ringing!



conductor2:



Your son looks slow like you.



Demola Ajayi is not happy with you.

Are both of you okay?

Did someone also run over your heads and dislocated the matter inside to the outside?

What happened to you? Seriously.

What happened? Are both of you okay?Did someone also run over your heads and dislocated the matter inside to the outside?What happened to you? Seriously.What happened?

seguno2:











Are both of you okay?

Did someone also run over your heads and dislocated the matter inside to the outside?

What happened to you? Seriously.

What happened? 1 Like