|Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by dainformant(m): 4:29am
The Nigerian music producer, PC Lapez based in Hanoi, Vietnam took to Facebook account yesterday to cry out for help from Nigerians after he was abandoned on the road after being hit by a car. He has since had the operation. This is what he wrote hours later;
"Thanks everyone.......remember me in your prayers......out of $10,000 surgery fee you guys gave $2000 God bless you all......I'm alive"
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/nigerian-man-abandoned-accident-vietnam-undergoes-successful-surgery-photos.html
See previous thread >>> http://www.nairaland.com/3910508/nigerian-mans-leg-crushed-car#58287572
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by dainformant(m): 4:31am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by raskibs: 4:32am
THANK GOD FOR SAVING YOUR LIFE
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by LUGBE: 4:33am
Thanks to social media, quick action
Eye service country, if not they will want him dead
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by mightyhazell: 4:45am
Congrats on the new lease of life!
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by optional1(f): 4:46am
if he was in Nigeria, he would have be dead by now with frustration and depression..
Quick recovery man.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by dacovajnr: 4:51am
Get well soon Bro...
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by Honza27(m): 5:44am
Thank God he is save..
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by eyinjuege: 7:30am
Sorry o.....
Thank goodness he's alright now...
optional1:
If he was in Nigeria, would he have dropped the $10,000? Or would state money is too much, the health workers are wicked for not treating him free before asking for money?
The looks of the hospital I see there isn't much different from what we've got In Nigeria.
People also have fractures in Nigeria following accidents and survived it whole.
QueenofNepal, see how much just one person spent in hospital for his fractures...
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by kingrt2(m): 11:03am
Ok see ma signature
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by michaelwilli(m): 11:03am
da fracture no b here o
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by justi4jesu(f): 11:05am
That x-ray huh
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by Ayodejioak(m): 11:05am
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by lfleak: 11:05am
Vietnam.. Vietnam...
That name makes me recollect how the US of A couldn't defeat a little country Vietnam during the vietnameese war... They were stringed by the little vietnam so hard that they all cried home...
Good old history..
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by trustagin94(m): 11:07am
God Sav him
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by edeXede: 11:08am
thank God for his life..
Al least he is better off there than being in Nigeria.. Nice atmosphere and surrounding
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by OgaBuhari: 11:09am
dacovajnr:buhari will receive instant Justice and punishment for this man's accident.
He will never escape unpunished.
Nonsense.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by LexngtonSteele: 11:09am
Err.... Head shape, hairy chest, yam legs and skin colour....
"Musician" in Vietnam!
My alarm bells are ringing!
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by galadima77(m): 11:09am
eyinjuege:
Thanks for d patriotic comment n observation
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by Rarber: 11:09am
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by lacidi: 11:09am
Honza27:Safe not Save.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by conductor2: 11:10am
PLANETOFBETS1:
Wait. Is your son a retaard like you?
Demola Ajayi is not happy with you.
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by Solomonudofia(m): 11:10am
Nawa ooo
That abandoned coins in your house is very useful.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAJdmzD5Bns
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by jashar(f): 11:12am
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by arinzejam(m): 11:13am
I wish him a quick recovery
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by seguno2: 11:14am
LUGBE:
Don't let the spiritual head of Muslims in our country, the Sultan of Sokoto, hear you oh.
What social media are you thanking?
The Sultan has said that it is bad for girls that they should only read the Koran.
How dense, right
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by iamnicer: 11:14am
YOU WILL BE FINE BRO
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by seguno2: 11:17am
LexngtonSteele:
conductor2:
Are both of you okay?
Did someone also run over your heads and dislocated the matter inside to the outside?
What happened to you? Seriously.
What happened?
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by conductor2: 11:19am
seguno2:
|Re: Nigerian Man Who Was Abandoned After Accident In Vietnam Undergoes Surgery. PICS by ipobarecriminals: 11:21am
all will be well
