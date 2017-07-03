Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) (8772 Views)

Woman Found Dead After Argument With Lover (photo) / Dead Body Found Lying Inside Gutter Along Bank Road In Owerri (Graphic Photos) / 2 Ritualists Caught At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State. See What Mob Did To Them (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/unidentified-woman-found-lying-dead-at.html A middle-aged woman was found lying lifeless at Otokutu Bridge along DSC expressway in Ughelli South LGA Delta State. According to reports, the lady has not been identified by anyone. Residents suspect that she might have been killed and dumped there.

Pipo just dying unnecessarily. It seems like dying is the new trend.

Ogwu ego things

cc; lalasticlala

Rapture just fall on this world...

NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!! 2 Likes 2 Shares





Someone - a ritualist must have done this.



E be like say make I slap that guy with tecno phone. Someone - a ritualist must have done this.E be like say make I slap that guy with tecno phone.

NCAN911:

NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!

On a dead body? Your common sense just took a bike and ran away. On a dead body? Your common sense just took a bike and ran away. 53 Likes 1 Share





Look like she was involved in a struggle.





The neck of her blouse is so slacked that you can even see her brown bra. Look like she was involved in a struggle.The neck of her blouse is so slacked that you can even see her brown bra.

NCAN911:

NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!! You have kolo but you don't know You have kolo but you don't know 21 Likes

Na waooo

Biafrans and rituals.na them

People get mind sha

Kill a fellow human without Any remorse Whatsoever

Delta state and ritual

..Biafra

Let it not be what am thinking.

themonk:



You aff kolo but you don't know 2 Likes

Blood of nebuchaddenezar 1 Like

No scars on her body self. Wonder what/who killed her. Sad

Godson333:





why did you quote me? why did you quote me?

Buhari it shall never be well with you.

Why do people find interest in taking pictures of such



Anyway see ma signature

that bridge the fear me well. from christ embassy junction to DSC round about is always used for ritual things

Wickedness

RIP

In R. Kelly's voice...























Davido

NCAN911:

NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!! 1 Like

na wa oooo

biafra is the only way

This death seems natural to me. There's no sign of suffocation on the neck, neither does this look like the work of ritualists as there's no injuries on the body, she also wasn't raped because of how tightly fit her cloths still are. I think she died of heart failure at the wrong place and the people she was with had no choice than to dump the body there. Any ways RIP ma'am. 2 Likes

NCAN911:

NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!! You really need help. 1 Like