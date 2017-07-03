₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by LivingHuman: 10:44am
A middle-aged woman was found lying lifeless at Otokutu Bridge along DSC expressway in Ughelli South LGA Delta State. According to reports, the lady has not been identified by anyone. Residents suspect that she might have been killed and dumped there.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 10:47am
Pipo just dying unnecessarily. It seems like dying is the new trend.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 10:50am
Ogwu ego things
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by LivingHuman: 10:55am
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 10:57am
Rapture just fall on this world...
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by NCAN911: 10:58am
NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by OrestesDante: 11:06am
Someone - a ritualist must have done this.
E be like say make I slap that guy with tecno phone.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by OrestesDante: 11:29am
NCAN911:
On a dead body? Your common sense just took a bike and ran away.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:46pm
Look like she was involved in a struggle.
The neck of her blouse is so slacked that you can even see her brown bra.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by themonk: 12:46pm
NCAN911:You have kolo but you don't know
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:46pm
Na waooo
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by benn94(m): 12:48pm
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Vicintonsh(m): 12:48pm
People get mind sha
Kill a fellow human without Any remorse Whatsoever
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by trustagin94(m): 12:48pm
Delta state and ritual
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 12:48pm
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by hollywater: 12:48pm
Let it not be what am thinking.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Godson333: 12:48pm
themonk:
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 12:48pm
Blood of nebuchaddenezar
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Omoluabi16: 12:48pm
No scars on her body self. Wonder what/who killed her. Sad
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by themonk: 12:50pm
Godson333:why did you quote me?
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by OgaBuhari: 12:50pm
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 12:50pm
Why do people find interest in taking pictures of such
Anyway see ma signature
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by wawappl: 12:50pm
that bridge the fear me well. from christ embassy junction to DSC round about is always used for ritual things
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Beverages: 12:50pm
Wickedness
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 12:50pm
RIP
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by samx4real(m): 12:51pm
In R. Kelly's voice...
Davido
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 12:51pm
NCAN911:
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by ourkobo(m): 12:51pm
na wa oooo
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by StarPlayer: 12:52pm
This death seems natural to me. There's no sign of suffocation on the neck, neither does this look like the work of ritualists as there's no injuries on the body, she also wasn't raped because of how tightly fit her cloths still are. I think she died of heart failure at the wrong place and the people she was with had no choice than to dump the body there. Any ways RIP ma'am.
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Viking007(m): 12:53pm
NCAN911:
|Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 12:54pm
NAWA
