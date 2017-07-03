₦airaland Forum

Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by LivingHuman: 10:44am
A middle-aged woman was found lying lifeless at Otokutu Bridge along DSC expressway in Ughelli South LGA Delta State. According to reports, the lady has not been identified by anyone. Residents suspect that she might have been killed and dumped there.

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/07/unidentified-woman-found-lying-dead-at.html

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by gabinogem(m): 10:47am
Pipo just dying unnecessarily. It seems like dying is the new trend.
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by EMMAUGOH(m): 10:50am
Ogwu ego things
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by LivingHuman: 10:55am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 10:57am
Rapture just fall on this world...
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by NCAN911: 10:58am
NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by OrestesDante: 11:06am
angry

Someone - a ritualist must have done this.

E be like say make I slap that guy with tecno phone.
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by OrestesDante: 11:29am
NCAN911:
NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!

On a dead body? Your common sense just took a bike and ran away.

53 Likes 1 Share

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:46pm
shocked

Look like she was involved in a struggle.


The neck of her blouse is so slacked that you can even see her brown bra.
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by themonk: 12:46pm
NCAN911:
NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!
You have kolo but you don't know

21 Likes

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by midehi2(f): 12:46pm
Na waooo
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by benn94(m): 12:48pm
Biafrans and rituals.na them
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Vicintonsh(m): 12:48pm
People get mind sha
Kill a fellow human without Any remorse Whatsoever
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by trustagin94(m): 12:48pm
Delta state and ritual
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 12:48pm
..Biafra
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by hollywater: 12:48pm
Let it not be what am thinking.
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Godson333: 12:48pm
themonk:

You aff kolo but you don't know

2 Likes

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by ayusco85(m): 12:48pm
Blood of nebuchaddenezar shocked

1 Like

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Omoluabi16: 12:48pm
No scars on her body self. Wonder what/who killed her. Sad
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by themonk: 12:50pm
Godson333:


why did you quote me?
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by OgaBuhari: 12:50pm
Buhari it shall never be well with you.
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 12:50pm
Why do people find interest in taking pictures of such

Anyway see ma signature
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by wawappl: 12:50pm
that bridge the fear me well. from christ embassy junction to DSC round about is always used for ritual things
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Beverages: 12:50pm
Wickedness cry cry cry
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 12:50pm
RIP
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by samx4real(m): 12:51pm
In R. Kelly's voice...











Davido
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 12:51pm
NCAN911:
NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!
lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by ourkobo(m): 12:51pm
na wa oooo
biafra is the only way
Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by StarPlayer: 12:52pm
This death seems natural to me. There's no sign of suffocation on the neck, neither does this look like the work of ritualists as there's no injuries on the body, she also wasn't raped because of how tightly fit her cloths still are. I think she died of heart failure at the wrong place and the people she was with had no choice than to dump the body there. Any ways RIP ma'am.

2 Likes

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by Viking007(m): 12:53pm
NCAN911:
NCAN911 RAPID RESPONSE UNIT DELTA BRANCH .. No suspect ... BUT Vaseline Crew with no human sympathy are on their way to pour Akamu !!!!
You really need help.

1 Like

Re: Woman Found Lying Dead At Otokutu Bridge In Delta State (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 12:54pm
NAWA

