|20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by AutoJoshNG: 10:46am
If you reside already or you intend visiting, here are some funny tips for driving in Lagos;
https://autojosh.com/20-suggestions-driving-lagos/
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:48am
Number 15 tho
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by ExpensiveG: 10:52am
No.4 ~ lol
No.5~Lwkmd, those trailer guys der head no correct.
No.6~ Many are mad but few on the streets . Person craze fit pass your own.
No.9~ Mumu, Ode, Ewu, Olodo, Waka, Idiot . Na everyday greetings be dat ooo
No.15~ na true talk. if na you hit fine car na to call on your village people make dem help you, but if fine car hit you just start to dey Thank God ooo
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by damoneymag(m): 11:45am
Lagos is a funny place
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by seunny4lif(m): 12:33pm
Anyone who uses Lagos road is mad
If the people wey dey waka for road nor make you mad
The drive in front or back of your car go make you mad You can't be driving in Lagos without be mad in a day.
Simple
Mad is Lagos, Lagos is Mad
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Finestface(f): 12:43pm
LAGOS is simply overhyped
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by trustagin94(m): 12:44pm
Time to start swimming and canoe paddling lessons
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Papiikush: 12:44pm
There is only one rule while driving in Lagos.
DO NOT LET THE CAR BEHIND YOU OVERTAKE
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by exlinkleads(f): 12:45pm
nice
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Beverages: 12:45pm
2. Every motorist is mad, Act accordingly.
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Opinionated: 12:46pm
Somebody somewhere will actually take this seriously because it is written on the Internet.
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by mascot87(m): 12:48pm
Finestface:
You are very wrong dear, very wrong
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Hayose: 12:49pm
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by sisitoyor99(f): 12:50pm
very funny
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by goodlifehyd(m): 12:51pm
But its 90% true if not 100%
Opinionated:
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:51pm
Finestface:
Say what you want... We love Lagos!!
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by ourkobo(m): 12:52pm
Lolzzzz
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by goodlifehyd(m): 12:52pm
You no dey tire Go look for Npower work abegiii
mrukachukwu091:
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by shorlla(m): 12:52pm
JeffreyJamez:�
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by yerimas(m): 12:52pm
That's how to drive in Nigeria
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by kingrt2(m): 12:52pm
This guy is riot
See ma signature
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by macuwon(m): 12:57pm
And always try to avoid vio and police when your papers are incomplete, once you sight them.. reverse like james bond
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Koolking(m): 12:57pm
LMAO...
No.5
No.15 (1 & 2)
Rules meant for insane drivers
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by shorlla(m): 12:57pm
Just the way your beauty is overhyped..
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by seunny4lif(m): 12:59pm
trustagin94:You mean together with Lekki people
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Pascalville(m): 1:07pm
madness fall on all Santo drivers
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by xamiel: 1:17pm
.
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by kokomaster3d: 1:19pm
Dear Dangote,
Sir do you have N100K from your pocket money you are not using. The economy hard and I guess you are not feeling it because I have not seen you complain in this recession.
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by modsRbastard: 1:23pm
Lagos nawa...miss that city
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by yungd0c(m): 1:27pm
Finestface:
if not for your cute face, well! Nice lips there.
|Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Alexander001(m): 1:32pm
very funny. thuo it's applicable to every major city in Nigeria.
