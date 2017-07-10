Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister (3817 Views)

https://autojosh.com/20-suggestions-driving-lagos/ If you reside already or you intend visiting, here are some funny tips for driving in Lagos; 2 Likes

Number 15 tho 1 Like

No.4 ~ lol



No.5~Lwkmd, those trailer guys der head no correct.



No.6~ Many are mad but few on the streets . Person craze fit pass your own.



No.9~ Mumu, Ode, Ewu, Olodo, Waka, Idiot . Na everyday greetings be dat ooo



No.15~ na true talk. if na you hit fine car na to call on your village people make dem help you, but if fine car hit you just start to dey Thank God ooo



Lagos is a funny place

Anyone who uses Lagos road is mad

If the people wey dey waka for road nor make you mad

The drive in front or back of your car go make you mad You can't be driving in Lagos without be mad in a day.

Mad is Lagos, Lagos is Mad

LAGOS is simply overhyped 5 Likes 1 Share

Time to start swimming and canoe paddling lessons





DO NOT LET THE CAR BEHIND YOU OVERTAKE There is only one rule while driving in Lagos.DO NOT LET THE CAR BEHIND YOU OVERTAKE

2. Every motorist is mad, Act accordingly.

Somebody somewhere will actually take this seriously because it is written on the Internet.

Finestface:

LAGOS is simply overhyped



You are very wrong dear, very wrong You are very wrong dear, very wrong

But its 90% true if not 100% Opinionated:

Somebody somewhere will actually take this seriously because it is written on the Internet. 1 Like

Finestface:

LAGOS is simply overhyped



Say what you want... We love Lagos!!

Go look for Npower work abegiii mrukachukwu091:

the best format to settle your bills You no dey tireGo look for Npower work abegiii 1 Like

JeffreyJamez:

Number 15 tho �

That's how to drive in Nigeria

This guy is riot





See ma signature

And always try to avoid vio and police when your papers are incomplete, once you sight them.. reverse like james bond

No.5



No.15 (1 & 2)



Rules meant for insane drivers



Just the way your beauty is overhyped..

trustagin94:

You mean together with Lekki people

madness fall on all Santo drivers

Dear Dangote,



Sir do you have N100K from your pocket money you are not using. The economy hard and I guess you are not feeling it because I have not seen you complain in this recession.

Lagos nawa...miss that city

Finestface:

LAGOS is simply overhyped









if not for your cute face, well! Nice lips there.