20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by AutoJoshNG: 10:46am
If you reside already or you intend visiting, here are some funny tips for driving in Lagos;

https://autojosh.com/20-suggestions-driving-lagos/

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:48am
Number 15 tho grin

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by ExpensiveG: 10:52am
No.4 ~ lol grin

No.5~Lwkmd, those trailer guys der head no correct. grin

No.6~ Many are mad but few on the streets gringrin. Person craze fit pass your own.

No.9~ Mumu, Ode, Ewu, Olodo, Waka, Idiot grin. Na everyday greetings be dat ooo

No.15~ na true talk. if na you hit fine car na to call on your village people make dem help you, but if fine car hit you just start to dey Thank God ooo grin

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by damoneymag(m): 11:45am
Lagos is a funny place
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by seunny4lif(m): 12:33pm
Anyone who uses Lagos road is mad grin grin grin
If the people wey dey waka for road nor make you mad
The drive in front or back of your car go make you mad You can't be driving in Lagos without be mad in a day.
Simple

Mad is Lagos, Lagos is Mad

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Finestface(f): 12:43pm
LAGOS is simply overhyped

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by trustagin94(m): 12:44pm
Time to start swimming and canoe paddling lessons

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Papiikush: 12:44pm
There is only one rule while driving in Lagos.

DO NOT LET THE CAR BEHIND YOU OVERTAKE grin

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by exlinkleads(f): 12:45pm
nice
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Beverages: 12:45pm
2. Every motorist is mad, Act accordingly. cool cool
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Opinionated: 12:46pm
Somebody somewhere will actually take this seriously because it is written on the Internet.
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by mascot87(m): 12:48pm
Finestface:
LAGOS is simply overhyped

You are very wrong dear, very wrong
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Hayose: 12:49pm
grin
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by sisitoyor99(f): 12:50pm
very funny
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by goodlifehyd(m): 12:51pm
But its 90% true if not 100%
Opinionated:
Somebody somewhere will actually take this seriously because it is written on the Internet.

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by JeffreyJamez(m): 12:51pm
Finestface:
LAGOS is simply overhyped

Say what you want... We love Lagos!! grin

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by ourkobo(m): 12:52pm
Lolzzzz
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by goodlifehyd(m): 12:52pm
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by shorlla(m): 12:52pm
JeffreyJamez:
Number 15 tho grin
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by yerimas(m): 12:52pm
That's how to drive in Nigeria
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by kingrt2(m): 12:52pm
This guy is riot


See ma signature
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by macuwon(m): 12:57pm
And always try to avoid vio and police when your papers are incomplete, once you sight them.. reverse like james bond
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Koolking(m): 12:57pm
LMAO...

No.5

No.15 (1 & 2)

Rules meant for insane drivers
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by shorlla(m): 12:57pm
Just the way your beauty is overhyped..
tongue
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by seunny4lif(m): 12:59pm
trustagin94:
Time to start swimming and canoe paddling lessons
You mean together with Lekki people

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Pascalville(m): 1:07pm
madness fall on all Santo drivers grin grin
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by xamiel: 1:17pm
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by kokomaster3d: 1:19pm
Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by modsRbastard: 1:23pm
Lagos nawa...miss that city

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by yungd0c(m): 1:27pm
Finestface:
LAGOS is simply overhyped




if not for your cute face, well! Nice lips there. kiss

Re: 20 Funny Suggestions For Driving In Lagos – Gidimeister by Alexander001(m): 1:32pm
very funny. thuo it's applicable to every major city in Nigeria.

