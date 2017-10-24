₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by autojosh: 9:52am
Photos from LASEMA Response Unit rescue mission as a BRT driver faints while driving at Agege Motor Rd, Oshodi, Lagos #Call112
You can't cheat nature.. take it easy and have some rest.
https://autojosh.com/brt-driver-faints-driving-oshodi-lagos-photos/
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by HungerBAD: 9:53am
Get well soon.
You left home hale and hearty, and you will return back to your family and loved ones hale and hearty too.
We will not leave for work and not come back home.
Not our portion.
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by SoftDealz: 9:55am
Sorry
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by RoyalBlak007: 9:56am
♤ Did you say "While driving"
♤ He needs a Checkup
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Benjom(m): 10:01am
Get well soon.
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by frenzydilz(m): 10:03am
It might just be hunger. Things are very hard
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:10am
get well soon
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:18am
Get well soon.
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Codeblues(m): 10:27am
Get well.
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:59am
frenzydilz:I agree
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by midehi2(f): 10:59am
While driving?
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by pattds: 10:59am
Na wah ooo
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by tosyne2much(m): 11:00am
It might be as a result of too much sex which is cheaper causes dizziness... Some men no dey let their wives rest
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by holatin(m): 11:01am
this is definition of fela confusion break bone, yawa rates to power 10
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by limutijuz: 11:01am
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by RELAN2446(m): 11:01am
I blame buhari
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by kay29000(m): 11:01am
Maybe the guy had a sexsaton with his wife yesterday and didn't sleep, only to face that crazy oshodi/agege motor road traffic this morning.
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by chuks34(m): 11:01am
hunger bad
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by oluwaseyi000(m): 11:01am
Thump up to Lagos and LASEMA for the prompt show up, ordinary faint LASEMA show up in no time with well equipped personnel whereas in some states Fulani, robbers, terrorists etc will attacks and it will take ages for security and paramedics to show up.
we need to start holding our governors accountable not just shouting Jonathan and Buhari up and down
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Kizyte(m): 11:01am
Hmmnn
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Etumgbe(m): 11:02am
HungerBad
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by darlenese(f): 11:02am
Hunger Bad
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Antoeni(m): 11:02am
They should have break
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by obembet(m): 11:03am
I have hope Nigeria cos of Lagos state...
Get will soon oga driver
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Oildichotomy(m): 11:03am
The way these LASEMA guys manage to take those professional well-lit and edited pictures even during emergency situations makes one to think they are staged somewhat.
Get well Mr driver.. body no be firewood
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by bamidelee: 11:03am
Evablizin:how's you
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Unbreakable007: 11:03am
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by looseweight: 11:03am
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by oshe11(m): 11:03am
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by Nielbohr203(m): 11:03am
What are trying to form with face mask?
|Re: BRT Driver Faints While Driving In Oshodi, Lagos (photos) by kunlesufyan(m): 11:03am
Hunger na bastard
