You can't cheat nature.. take it easy and have some rest.



https://autojosh.com/brt-driver-faints-driving-oshodi-lagos-photos/ Photos from LASEMA Response Unit rescue mission as a BRT driver faints while driving at Agege Motor Rd, Oshodi, Lagos #Call112You can't cheat nature.. take it easy and have some rest.

Get well soon.



You left home hale and hearty, and you will return back to your family and loved ones hale and hearty too.



We will not leave for work and not come back home.



Sorry

♤ Did you say "While driving"



♤ He needs a Checkup 2 Likes

Get well soon. 2 Likes

It might just be hunger. Things are very hard 16 Likes

get well soon 2 Likes



Get well soon. Get well soon. 1 Like

Get well. 1 Like

It might just be hunger. Things are very hard I agree I agree 3 Likes

While driving?

Na wah ooo

It might be as a result of too much sex which is cheaper causes dizziness... Some men no dey let their wives rest

this is definition of fela confusion break bone, yawa rates to power 10 1 Like

I blame buhari 3 Likes

Maybe the guy had a sexsaton with his wife yesterday and didn't sleep, only to face that crazy oshodi/agege motor road traffic this morning. 1 Like

hunger bad 2 Likes



Thump up to Lagos and LASEMA for the prompt show up, ordinary faint LASEMA show up in no time with well equipped personnel whereas in some states Fulani, robbers, terrorists etc will attacks and it will take ages for security and paramedics to show up.



we need to start holding our governors accountable not just shouting Jonathan and Buhari up and down

Hmmnn

HungerBad

Hunger Bad

They should have break

I have hope Nigeria cos of Lagos state...



Get will soon oga driver

The way these LASEMA guys manage to take those professional well-lit and edited pictures even during emergency situations makes one to think they are staged somewhat.



Get well Mr driver.. body no be firewood 1 Like

Evablizin:



Get well soon. how's you how's you

