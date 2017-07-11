Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. (5340 Views)

Good morning,

The aim of BVN validation is to avoid the current situation faced by some of the existing beneficiaries who have had issues with payment.

Once again, when the BVN validation is done, a TEXT MESSAGE will be sent to your phone numbers to either proceed to the assessment test phase or not.

N-Power NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.

N-TAX and N-Health Assessment Tests will continue. N-Agro has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.

good job,..keep it up. 3 Likes

Ok 1 Like

I should not even be bothering myself, seems its allowed

Hello I just applied for NTAX few minutes ago when should I be expecting a text message for assessment?

MissIndependent:

Good day ,we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants,SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.

npowerng:

Thanks

I don't know if application have ended. But i was told my BVN was incorrect while trying to apply.

modextus:

Sir you can go to your bank for verification of your BVN details .

npowerng:

Please what about those that applies last month on TAX but have not received text yet?

Good day npower team, Please does BVN validation means my account details and my BVN details has to be in comformity or how my names on npower portal appears and BVN ? I am panic

ENGANI:

Your BVN details must match your application details

npowerng:

Your BVN details must match your application details

When will npower Teach 's test start

monimekaz:





This question has been answered severally na..

monimekaz:





The assessment test for N-Agro and N-Teach has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.

Thanks@ npowerng.

My questions are (1) Those that their BVN names are not arranged according to d BVN rgistration will they get d sms? (2) Will there be a time for editing cos I mistakenly put my LG of origin in place of LG of resident?



.....waiting 4 ur knid responds

Xplicit1:

Thanks@ npowerng.

My questions are (1) Those that their BVN names are not arranged according to d BVN rgistration will they get d sms? (2) Will there be a time for editing cos I mistakenly put my LG of origin in place of LG of resident?



.....waiting 4 ur knid responds





Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.

npowerng:





You guys are not organized at all. Anything federal government in this country is not organized. why?

Pls if someone wants to resign from npower how will he or she go about it? Thanks

Jflex07:

Mr Organized , i hail o , learn to appreciate people 's efforts ,they even brought platform to every social media page. ,you still dey complain. Which one has any other person done before . huh?

Are undergraduates privileged to apply in upcoming n tech? I have fundamentals of on board electronic engineering. wish to increase my experience but 5 month total duration is too much to ask from me, am considering the software part 11weeks anticipating sha.

Please can sombody with secondary certificate apply for npower

