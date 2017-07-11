₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 11:34am On Jul 10
Good morning,
The aim of BVN validation is to avoid the current situation faced by some of the existing beneficiaries who have had issues with payment.
Once again, when the BVN validation is done, a TEXT MESSAGE will be sent to your phone numbers to either proceed to the assessment test phase or not.
N-Power NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.
N-TAX and N-Health Assessment Tests will continue. N-Agro has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.
#NPowerNG
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by jimikata(m): 12:04pm On Jul 10
good job,..keep it up.
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by god2good(m): 12:09pm On Jul 10
Ok
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Piercedclit(f): 12:44pm On Jul 10
I should not even be bothering myself, seems its allowed
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by MissIndependent(f): 12:52pm On Jul 10
npowerng:Hello I just applied for NTAX few minutes ago when should I be expecting a text message for assessment?
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 12:57pm On Jul 10
MissIndependent:Good day ,we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants,SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by MissIndependent(f): 1:06pm On Jul 10
Thanks
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by modextus(m): 2:04pm On Jul 10
I don't know if application have ended. But i was told my BVN was incorrect while trying to apply.
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 2:10pm On Jul 10
modextus:Sir you can go to your bank for verification of your BVN details .
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by gift89: 2:15pm On Jul 10
npowerng:Please what about those that applies last month on TAX but have not received text yet?
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by ENGANI: 2:38pm On Jul 10
Good day npower team, Please does BVN validation means my account details and my BVN details has to be in comformity or how my names on npower portal appears and BVN ? I am panic
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by maxwell767(m): 2:53pm On Jul 10
ENGANI:Your BVN details must match your application details
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by monimekaz(m): 3:42pm On Jul 10
npowerng:
When will npower Teach 's test start
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Tsam1959(m): 3:50pm On Jul 10
monimekaz:This question has been answered severally na..
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 3:53pm On Jul 10
monimekaz:The assessment test for N-Agro and N-Teach has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Xplicit1(f): 4:04pm On Jul 10
Thanks@ npowerng.
My questions are (1) Those that their BVN names are not arranged according to d BVN rgistration will they get d sms? (2) Will there be a time for editing cos I mistakenly put my LG of origin in place of LG of resident?
.....waiting 4 ur knid responds
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 4:51pm On Jul 10
Xplicit1:
Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Jflex07(m): 5:54pm On Jul 10
npowerng:You guys are not organized at all. Anything federal government in this country is not organized. why?
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by raphafire: 6:22pm On Jul 10
Pls if someone wants to resign from npower how will he or she go about it? Thanks
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Tsam1959(m): 10:23pm On Jul 10
Jflex07:Mr Organized , i hail o , learn to appreciate people 's efforts ,they even brought platform to every social media page. ,you still dey complain. Which one has any other person done before . huh?
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by kennypedia(m): 3:55am
Are undergraduates privileged to apply in upcoming n tech? I have fundamentals of on board electronic engineering. wish to increase my experience but 5 month total duration is too much to ask from me, am considering the software part 11weeks anticipating sha.
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by loreee1(m): 5:44am
Please can sombody with secondary certificate apply for npower
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by veekid(m): 7:57am
Like Buhari is transparent to Nigerians abi?
This Npower is nothing but for lazy asses.. I know I'm gonna be attacked for saying this.. I'm ready..
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by fait10(m): 7:59am
Stupid scam
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by netoc65(m): 7:59am
OK... Good
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by bishungclement: 8:00am
na lie m
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by liftedhigh: 8:03am
OK
|Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Billw(m): 8:03am
npower pls i applied for Nhealth since yet haven't received and sms for test...still hopeful
