₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,573 members, 3,649,742 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 09:10 AM

N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. (5340 Views)

N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / The N-power Teacher Corps Programme: Must Know Fact / N-Power Teacher Corps: FG Begins Recruitment Of 500k Unemployed Graduates (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 11:34am On Jul 10
Good morning,
The aim of BVN validation is to avoid the current situation faced by some of the existing beneficiaries who have had issues with payment.
Once again, when the BVN validation is done, a TEXT MESSAGE will be sent to your phone numbers to either proceed to the assessment test phase or not.
N-Power NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.
N-TAX and N-Health Assessment Tests will continue. N-Agro has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.
#NPowerNG

7 Likes

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by jimikata(m): 12:04pm On Jul 10
good job,..keep it up.

3 Likes

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by god2good(m): 12:09pm On Jul 10
Ok

1 Like

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Piercedclit(f): 12:44pm On Jul 10
*Modified*
I should not even be bothering myself, seems its allowed
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by MissIndependent(f): 12:52pm On Jul 10
npowerng:
Good morning,
The aim of BVN validation is to avoid the current situation faced by some of the existing beneficiaries who have had issues with payment.
Once again, when the BVN validation is done, a TEXT MESSAGE will be sent to your phone numbers to either proceed to the assessment test phase or not.
N-Power NG remains committed to a fair and transparent process.
N-TAX and N-Health Assessment Tests will continue. N-Agro has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.
#NPowerNG
Hello I just applied for NTAX few minutes ago when should I be expecting a text message for assessment?
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 12:57pm On Jul 10
MissIndependent:
Hello I just applied for NTAX few minutes ago when should I be expecting a text message for assessment?
Good day ,we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants,SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.

2 Likes

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by MissIndependent(f): 1:06pm On Jul 10
npowerng:
Good day ,we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants,SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.
Thanks smiley
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by modextus(m): 2:04pm On Jul 10
I don't know if application have ended. But i was told my BVN was incorrect while trying to apply.
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 2:10pm On Jul 10
modextus:
I don't know if application have ended. But i was told my BVN was incorrect while trying to apply.
Sir you can go to your bank for verification of your BVN details .
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by gift89: 2:15pm On Jul 10
npowerng:
Good day ,we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants,SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.
Please what about those that applies last month on TAX but have not received text yet?
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by ENGANI: 2:38pm On Jul 10
Good day npower team, Please does BVN validation means my account details and my BVN details has to be in comformity or how my names on npower portal appears and BVN ? I am panic
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by maxwell767(m): 2:53pm On Jul 10
grin
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 3:09pm On Jul 10
ENGANI:
Good day npower team, Please does BVN validation means my account details and my BVN details has to be in comformity or how my names on npower portal appears and BVN ? I am panic
Your BVN details must match your application details
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by monimekaz(m): 3:42pm On Jul 10
npowerng:
Your BVN details must match your application details

When will npower Teach 's test start
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Tsam1959(m): 3:50pm On Jul 10
monimekaz:


When will npower Teach 's test start
This question has been answered severally na..
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 3:53pm On Jul 10
monimekaz:


When will npower Teach 's test start
The assessment test for N-Agro and N-Teach has NOT commenced yet but will commence at a date to be communicated later.
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Xplicit1(f): 4:04pm On Jul 10
Thanks@ npowerng.
My questions are (1) Those that their BVN names are not arranged according to d BVN rgistration will they get d sms? (2) Will there be a time for editing cos I mistakenly put my LG of origin in place of LG of resident?

.....waiting 4 ur knid responds
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by npowerng: 4:51pm On Jul 10
Xplicit1:
Thanks@ npowerng.
My questions are (1) Those that their BVN names are not arranged according to d BVN rgistration will they get d sms? (2) Will there be a time for editing cos I mistakenly put my LG of origin in place of LG of resident?

.....waiting 4 ur knid responds


Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Jflex07(m): 5:54pm On Jul 10
npowerng:


Good day Sir, we are currently working on BVN validation for all applicants, SMS will be sent as soon as validation is confirmed.
You guys are not organized at all. Anything federal government in this country is not organized. why?

2 Likes

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by raphafire: 6:22pm On Jul 10
Pls if someone wants to resign from npower how will he or she go about it? Thanks
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Tsam1959(m): 10:23pm On Jul 10
Jflex07:
You guys are not organized at all. Anything federal government in this country is not organized. why?
grin grin Mr Organized , i hail o , learn to appreciate people 's efforts ,they even brought platform to every social media page. ,you still dey complain. Which one has any other person done before . huh?

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by kennypedia(m): 3:55am
Are undergraduates privileged to apply in upcoming n tech? I have fundamentals of on board electronic engineering. wish to increase my experience but 5 month total duration is too much to ask from me, am considering the software part 11weeks anticipating sha.
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by loreee1(m): 5:44am
Please can sombody with secondary certificate apply for npower
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by veekid(m): 7:57am
Like Buhari is transparent to Nigerians abi?
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by deepwater(f): 7:57am

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by EntMirror: 7:58am
This Npower is nothing but for lazy asses.. I know I'm gonna be attacked for saying this.. I'm ready..

1 Like 1 Share

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by fait10(m): 7:59am
Stupid scam

Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by netoc65(m): 7:59am
OK... Good
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by bishungclement: 8:00am
na lie m
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by liftedhigh: 8:03am
OK
Re: N-power, NG Remains Committed To A Fair And Transparent Process. by Billw(m): 8:03am
npower pls i applied for Nhealth since yet haven't received and sms for test...still hopeful

(0) (1) (Reply)

Notore Chemical Industry / Abeg Help A Broda- Mpg Consult / Peace Corps Of Nigeria Recruitment Form And N40,000 Recruitment Payment

Viewing this topic: FRSA(m), loladeayobami(m), sinequanon1955(m), crownfit2017(f), Macqlina1, manforgu, mikeweezy(m), Friday73(m), Tarya(m), LifeIsGuhd(f), chrisley, nwachivis(m), psalmmark, agwu123(m), vingeophysicist(m), Tashmahal(m), Hayman(m), phulxpression, Tunexsy(m), rasazee(m), npowerng, Kabirdanjuma, owbabs, Joefixy(m), Urerimam, IamSassy(f), Oby2222, Magictesla, pochman and 53 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.