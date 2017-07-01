Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo (15670 Views)

Thug Sent To Attack Politician In Gboko, Benue State Apprehended By Youths (pics / Customs Officer, Comfort Alaba, Kidnapped At Gun Point In Festac, Lagos / Pastor Who Raped Teenage Girl In Rivers State Arrested (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





One of the arrested kingpins Ejime Odita is said to have been on the radar of the vigilante team for sometime since some of his victims have been filing reports to the vigilante corp.



The two culprits are of Asaba community and they were alleged to have been robbing their victims at gun point claiming to be the chairman and members of the Asaba Vigilante Corp. The suspects were arrested after an alleged rape of an 18 yr old girl at gun point after threatening to shoot her if she raises any alarm.



According to the press release by the Asaba anti cult group,the suspects have been handed over to the police.



Source; The combatant and ever vigilant Asaba Vigilante Corp has scored another victory in its determined commitment to help rid Asaba of criminals and make the capital city a more peaceful abode. On the 8th of June,the team arrested two alleged notorious rapists and armed robbers Ejima Odita and Ifeanyi Iloba known for terrorizing people at the traditional Eke Square ,Asaba.One of the arrested kingpins Ejime Odita is said to have been on the radar of the vigilante team for sometime since some of his victims have been filing reports to the vigilante corp.The two culprits are of Asaba community and they were alleged to have been robbing their victims at gun point claiming to be the chairman and members of the Asaba Vigilante Corp. The suspects were arrested after an alleged rape of an 18 yr old girl at gun point after threatening to shoot her if she raises any alarm.According to the press release by the Asaba anti cult group,the suspects have been handed over to the police.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-rapists-armed-robbers-arrested-in-asaba.html

They should have been castrated(with a gun) already... We don't wanna see their ugly heads. Ayam not understanding.... What are they still waiting forThey should have been castrated(with a gun) already... We don't wanna see their ugly heads. 6 Likes

Looking at them, they feel enjoying life is all about violence and hurting others for no just course! They're probably inmates before!



Even with more than 20 different security forces/agencies still crime prevalences these days has gotten outta hand. 5 Likes 1 Share

una for don giv dem mark b4 handing dem over to the police na. atleast stretch mark is not bad. 2 Likes 1 Share





If na Ikorodu dem catch them, na for dey hell now dem go dey do press up for bros lucifer Just look at them! Useless ApesIf na Ikorodu dem catch them, na for dey hell now dem go dey do press up for bros lucifer 5 Likes

Just torch them already. Idiots 1 Like

Nairaland Court of Justice. I hail. 2 Likes

Kai foolish men,thank God that the OPS above me are not members of NCAN,i rest ma case 2 Likes

Evablizin:

Kai foolish men,thank God that the OPS above me are not members of NCAN,i rest ma case the others are not ncan,................BUT I AM A CHAIRMAN OF NCAN .



two men, IFEANYI ILOBA AND EJIMA ODITA succumbed to konji and tried their "trademark" crimes of rape and robbery. but fortunately the flatro@#..I mean the men were caught.



THIS IS NCAN REPORTING FOR DUTY, OVER AND OUT the others are not ncan,................BUT I AM A CHAIRMAN OF NCANtwo men,succumbed to konji and tried their "trademark" crimes of rape and robbery. but fortunately the flatro@#..I mean the men were caught.THIS IS NCAN REPORTING FOR DUTY, OVER AND OUT 14 Likes

Ejima Odita and Ifeanyi Iloba Dear Uncle flatinos, Your colleagues are there developing Malaysia, India, China and some other countries, you guys are here allowing konji to destroy your lives Dear Uncle flatinos, Your colleagues are there developing Malaysia, India, China and some other countries, you guys are here allowing konji to destroy your lives 2 Likes

NCAN911

Mumu men

Kill them







The Binis have a proverb that says "If you think the preek is not powerful, go and see what it did to a pregnant woman"



The Yorubas have a proverb that says "No matter how short a preek is, it's spit can form a baby"



The Igbos have a proverb that says, "The preek is the only snake without eyes that sees clearly in the dark"



The Ibibios have a proverb that says; " The preek is the only snake that can not live in one hole throughout it's lifetime"



The Idomas have a proverb that says; "A poor man with a preek is rich".



The French have a proverb that says; "A man is a vehicle and the preek is his steering"





In summary,

The preek is very powerful,

Please control your own The Binis have a proverb that says "If you think the preek is not powerful, go and see what it did to a pregnant woman"The Yorubas have a proverb that says "No matter how short a preek is, it's spit can form a baby"The Igbos have a proverb that says, "The preek is the only snake without eyes that sees clearly in the dark"The Ibibios have a proverb that says; " The preek is the only snake that can not live in one hole throughout it's lifetime"The Idomas have a proverb that says; "A poor man with a preek is rich".The French have a proverb that says; "A man is a vehicle and the preek is his steering"In summary,The preek is very powerful,Please control your own 21 Likes 4 Shares

Hmm

K

john4reala:

NCAN911 NCAN911 REPORTING DIRECT FROM DELTA, Names mentioned Has been Scanned and result shows they are 100% IPOB no addition no subtraction ... thanks

signed NCANCHAIRMAN NCAN911 REPORTING DIRECT FROM DELTA, Names mentioned Has been Scanned and result shows they are 100% IPOB no addition no subtraction ... thankssigned NCANCHAIRMAN 4 Likes

bad 1 Like

...

Look at them. Foolish people.



Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank

My judgement: Crush his testicles and turn his muscular apparatus into a sausage.

NCAN911:

NCAN911 REPORTING DIRECT FROM DELTA, Names mentioned Has been Scanned and result shows they are 100% IPOB no addition no subtraction ... thanks

signed NCANCHAIRMAN who dash u chairman who dash u chairman 7 Likes 1 Share

Serve dem rite. d IPOBS

This is serious

RAPE stories all the time. Nigerians sef

Castrate The He-Goat ASAP

BoneBlogger:

The combatant and ever vigilant Asaba Vigilante Corp has scored another victory in its determined commitment to help rid Asaba of criminals and make the capital city a more peaceful abode. On the 8th of June,the team arrested two alleged notorious rapists and armed robbers Ejima Odita and Ifeanyi Iloba known for terrorizing people at the traditional Eke Square ,Asaba.



One of the arrested kingpins Ejime Odita is said to have been on the radar of the vigilante team for sometime since some of his victims have been filing reports to the vigilante corp.



The two culprits are of Asaba community and they were alleged to have been robbing their victims at gun point claiming to be the chairman and members of the Asaba Vigilante Corp. The suspects were arrested after an alleged rape of an 18 yr old girl at gun point after threatening to shoot her if she raises any alarm.



According to the press release by the Asaba anti cult group,the suspects have been handed over to the police.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-rapists-armed-robbers-arrested-in-asaba.html https://www./i2/ad/clean-direct-belgium-chrysler-minivan-for-sale-in-portharcourt-700k-ID15RcNI.html?

dessz:

who dash u chairman he knows himself he knows himself

Na waooo

Castrate the idiots