|Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 6:52pm
The combatant and ever vigilant Asaba Vigilante Corp has scored another victory in its determined commitment to help rid Asaba of criminals and make the capital city a more peaceful abode. On the 8th of June,the team arrested two alleged notorious rapists and armed robbers Ejima Odita and Ifeanyi Iloba known for terrorizing people at the traditional Eke Square ,Asaba.
One of the arrested kingpins Ejime Odita is said to have been on the radar of the vigilante team for sometime since some of his victims have been filing reports to the vigilante corp.
The two culprits are of Asaba community and they were alleged to have been robbing their victims at gun point claiming to be the chairman and members of the Asaba Vigilante Corp. The suspects were arrested after an alleged rape of an 18 yr old girl at gun point after threatening to shoot her if she raises any alarm.
According to the press release by the Asaba anti cult group,the suspects have been handed over to the police.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-rapists-armed-robbers-arrested-in-asaba.html
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by MrPdtech: 6:56pm
Ayam not understanding.... What are they still waiting for They should have been castrated(with a gun) already... We don't wanna see their ugly heads.
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by smartty68(m): 6:56pm
Looking at them, they feel enjoying life is all about violence and hurting others for no just course! They're probably inmates before!
Even with more than 20 different security forces/agencies still crime prevalences these days has gotten outta hand.
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by newyorks(m): 6:58pm
una for don giv dem mark b4 handing dem over to the police na. atleast stretch mark is not bad.
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by wristbangle(m): 6:59pm
Just look at them! Useless Apes
If na Ikorodu dem catch them, na for dey hell now dem go dey do press up for bros lucifer
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by NevetsIbot: 7:09pm
Just torch them already. Idiots
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by Teacher1776(m): 7:27pm
Nairaland Court of Justice. I hail.
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by Evablizin(f): 7:30pm
Kai foolish men,thank God that the OPS above me are not members of NCAN,i rest ma case
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by dessz(m): 9:01pm
Evablizin:the others are not ncan,................BUT I AM A CHAIRMAN OF NCAN .
two men, IFEANYI ILOBA AND EJIMA ODITA succumbed to konji and tried their "trademark" crimes of rape and robbery. but fortunately the flatro@#..I mean the men were caught.
THIS IS NCAN REPORTING FOR DUTY, OVER AND OUT
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by MrDandy(m): 9:02pm
Ejima Odita and Ifeanyi IlobaDear Uncle flatinos, Your colleagues are there developing Malaysia, India, China and some other countries, you guys are here allowing konji to destroy your lives
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by john4reala(m): 9:02pm
NCAN911
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by Houseofglam7: 9:02pm
Mumu men
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by bbbabes: 9:03pm
Kill them
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 9:03pm
The Binis have a proverb that says "If you think the preek is not powerful, go and see what it did to a pregnant woman"
The Yorubas have a proverb that says "No matter how short a preek is, it's spit can form a baby"
The Igbos have a proverb that says, "The preek is the only snake without eyes that sees clearly in the dark"
The Ibibios have a proverb that says; " The preek is the only snake that can not live in one hole throughout it's lifetime"
The Idomas have a proverb that says; "A poor man with a preek is rich".
The French have a proverb that says; "A man is a vehicle and the preek is his steering"
In summary,
The preek is very powerful,
Please control your own
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 9:03pm
Hmm
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by LoveJesus87(m): 9:03pm
K
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by NCAN911: 9:03pm
john4reala:NCAN911 REPORTING DIRECT FROM DELTA, Names mentioned Has been Scanned and result shows they are 100% IPOB no addition no subtraction ... thanks
signed NCANCHAIRMAN
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by simple875: 9:04pm
bad
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by Evaberry(f): 9:04pm
...
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by itiswellandwell: 9:06pm
Look at them. Foolish people.
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by pterson(m): 9:08pm
My judgement: Crush his testicles and turn his muscular apparatus into a sausage.
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by dessz(m): 9:08pm
NCAN911:who dash u chairman
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by MALACHY247(m): 9:09pm
Serve dem rite. d IPOBS
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by esophieso(f): 9:09pm
This is serious
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by NyemzyHimself: 9:09pm
RAPE stories all the time. Nigerians sef
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by Edopesin(m): 9:10pm
Castrate The He-Goat ASAP
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by bunchyproject(m): 9:10pm
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by NCAN911: 9:10pm
dessz:he knows himself
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by Agathabless: 9:10pm
Na waooo
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by kaycyor: 9:11pm
Castrate the idiots
|Re: Men Who Raped Teenage Girl At Gun Point In Delta State Apprehended. Photo by EmmanuelEjike04: 9:11pm
lol....spiritual kongi
