|HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by hauwababy: 12:00am
A Nigerian woman, Nnedi Okorafor, has just sold the rights of her novel , ‘Who Fears Death’ to HBO. The network which is behind hit TV series, ‘Game of Thrones’’ will develop it into a TV series. It would also be executive produced by George RR Martin of Game of Thrones.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by DozieInc(m): 12:31am
Nigerians doing great.
Kudos to her.
Seun, Lalasticlala have you seen this.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by mikezuruki(m): 12:48am
DozieInc:Sure.
I'm indeed proud. However, when it comes down to drugs, I bet that you won't be FTC; some bozo would have beaten you to it to spew trash about the IGBOS.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by onyi4edu(f): 1:02am
Awww... This will be my story someday
Congratulations sister. Step by step to greatness.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by KELVINXY: 1:35am
Good one
Haven't read the novel buh hope it would be as epic as GOT thou
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by EntMirror: 9:37am
Hmmm..wow my favorite TV series till date.. Kudos girl..
Just waiting patiently for the next season...
Check my signature...
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by bbbabes(f): 9:37am
Good
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by NwaAmaikpe: 9:37am
Nice one
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by agadez007(m): 9:38am
Nnedi Okorafor
We set the paces
Meanwhile Somewhere in Afonjaland
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by holatin(m): 9:38am
Game of throne, the best religious movie played in our church.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by triplewisdom: 9:38am
Igbos are good story tellers.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by ZUBY77(m): 9:38am
Great News.
I always have this beautiful dream that my GLOBAL RUNS SERIES will be adapted into TV Series someday too.
Wish me luck by clicking "LIKE"
Sometimes big things begin with little things such as 'Like'
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by omonlaa: 9:39am
Good news. This woman is illuminati though. I can see that famous "one eye" on the front of her shirt. And this proves she is definitely illuminati because why would she need another eye when she already has four eyes? Make una reason am na.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by SaviTar(m): 9:39am
Igbos and literature are like 5 and 6
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Neduzze5(m): 9:39am
NCAN IMO BRANCH reporting for Duty!!
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Evablizin(f): 9:39am
Wow wow wow
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by saydfact(m): 9:39am
congrats
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by omonlaa: 9:40am
Person wey don get 4 eyes already still carry another eye out for shirt, and the name of her book is WHO FEARS DEATH. All points to one thing people.... Illuminati.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Mayydayy(m): 9:40am
Oh my God.give us biafra.let our people come home and we can only become the greatest.
The sun will always rise in the EAST.
Its a natural phenomenon.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by marooh(m): 9:41am
The book name is pointing somewhere!
WHO FEAR DEATH?.
The answer is bubu
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Opiletool(m): 9:41am
Evablizin:
U be ambulance?
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by jonbellion(m): 9:41am
So?
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by tossie101(f): 9:41am
I knew she would be igbo woman.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by VocalWalls: 9:41am
Can't wait...
The girl dun blow.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Holarbaby007: 9:41am
hauwababy:this is nice
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by BabaCommander: 9:42am
She's IPOB yoots. Nwa Biafra, Chukwu gozie gi.
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Eljay24(m): 9:42am
onyi4edu:
Are you a writer
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by Oladelson(m): 9:42am
is okay!
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:42am
Beautiful
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by mypains: 9:43am
onyi4edu:do you write?
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by IkpuMmadu: 9:43am
Pls point if correction....Igbo woman Nobel or Nigeria of Igbo descent or better ....A Biafran woman
Don't down play our ethnicity because God has put us and our intelligence in the map....While some are still battling with VVF we are trying to redesign the narrative of African intellectual sagacity using Igbo as a prime case study
I know she must be an Igbo
NCAN
Where are you
hauwababy:
|Re: HBO: Nnedi Okorafor's ‘Who Fears Death’ Turned Into TV Series by QueenOfNepal: 9:43am
When are we going to see the exploits of northerners in the International stage? They act as lords in Nigeria but fizzle out when merit is used as a basis of judgement
