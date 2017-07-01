





cc....Lalastica (PS. Don't swallow this post oh! *lol* )



http://www.yeoal.com/2017/07/nigerian-womannndei-okorafors-novel-to.html A Nigerian woman, Nnedi Okorafor, has just sold the rights of her novel , ‘Who Fears Death’ to HBO. The network which is behind hit TV series, ‘Game of Thrones’’ will develop it into a TV series. It would also be executive produced by George RR Martin of Game of Thrones.cc....Lalastica (PS. Don't swallow this post oh! *lol* 12 Likes

Nigerians doing great.



Kudos to her.



Seun, Lalasticlala have you seen this. 17 Likes 1 Share

DozieInc:

Nigerians doing great. Sure.

I'm indeed proud. However, when it comes down to drugs, I bet that you won't be FTC; some bozo would have beaten you to it to spew trash about the IGBOS. Sure.I'm indeed proud. However, when it comes down to drugs, I bet that you won't be FTC; some bozo would have beaten you to it to spew trash about the IGBOS. 36 Likes 1 Share



Congratulations sister. Step by step to greatness. Awww... This will be my story somedayCongratulations sister. Step by step to greatness. 6 Likes

Good one

Haven't read the novel buh hope it would be as epic as GOT thou

Hmmm..wow my favorite TV series till date.. Kudos girl..



Just waiting patiently for the next season...



Check my signature...

Good





Nice one Nice one





Nnedi Okorafor



We set the paces

Meanwhile Somewhere in Afonjaland We set the pacesMeanwhile Somewhere in Afonjaland 28 Likes 1 Share

Game of throne, the best religious movie played in our church.

Igbos are good story tellers. 11 Likes 2 Shares





I always have this beautiful dream that my



Wish me luck by clicking "LIKE"

Sometimes big things begin with little things such as 'Like' Great News.I always have this beautiful dream that my GLOBAL RUNS SERIES will be adapted into TV Series someday too.Sometimes big things begin with little things such as 'Like' 23 Likes 2 Shares

Good news. This woman is illuminati though. I can see that famous "one eye" on the front of her shirt. And this proves she is definitely illuminati because why would she need another eye when she already has four eyes? Make una reason am na.

Igbos and literature are like 5 and 6 21 Likes 3 Shares

NCAN IMO BRANCH reporting for Duty!! 21 Likes

Wow wow wow

congrats

Person wey don get 4 eyes already still carry another eye out for shirt, and the name of her book is WHO FEARS DEATH. All points to one thing people.... Illuminati.

Oh my God.give us biafra.let our people come home and we can only become the greatest.

The sun will always rise in the EAST.

Its a natural phenomenon. 9 Likes 1 Share





WHO FEAR DEATH?.

The answer is bubu The book name is pointing somewhere!WHO FEAR DEATH?.The answer is bubu 5 Likes

Evablizin:

Wow wow wow

U be ambulance? U be ambulance? 6 Likes



So?

I knew she would be igbo woman.

Can't wait...



The girl dun blow.

hauwababy:

A Nigerian woman, Nnedi Okorafor, has just sold the rights of her novel , ‘Who Fears Death’ to HBO. The network which is behind hit TV series, ‘Game of Thrones’’ will develop it into a TV series. It would also be executive produced by George RR Martin of Game of Thrones.





cc....Lalastica (PS. Don't swallow this post oh! *lol* )



http://www.yeoal.com/2017/07/nigerian-womannndei-okorafors-novel-to.html

this is nice this is nice

She's IPOB yoots. Nwa Biafra, Chukwu gozie gi. 4 Likes

onyi4edu:

Awww... This will be my story someday

Congratulations sister. Step by step to greatness.

Are you a writer Are you a writer

is okay!

Beautiful

onyi4edu:

Awww... This will be my story someday

Congratulations sister. Step by step to greatness. do you write? do you write? 1 Like







Don't down play our ethnicity because God has put us and our intelligence in the map....While some are still battling with VVF we are trying to redesign the narrative of African intellectual sagacity using Igbo as a prime case study







I know she must be an Igbo







NCAN





Where are you hauwababy:

A Nigerian woman, Nnedi Okorafor, has just sold the rights of her novel , ‘Who Fears Death’ to HBO. The network which is behind hit TV series, ‘Game of Thrones’’ will develop it into a TV series. It would also be executive produced by George RR Martin of Game of Thrones.





cc....Lalastica (PS. Don't swallow this post oh! *lol* )



http://www.yeoal.com/2017/07/nigerian-womannndei-okorafors-novel-to.html

Pls point if correction....Igbo woman Nobel or Nigeria of Igbo descent or better ....A Biafran womanDon't down play our ethnicity because God has put us and our intelligence in the map....While some are still battling with VVF we are trying to redesign the narrative of African intellectual sagacity using Igbo as a prime case studyI know she must be an IgboNCANWhere are you 1 Like