₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,963 members, 3,654,302 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 08:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders (1089 Views)
Cbn Retains Lending Rate At 14% As Faac Shares N429bn / Nigeria's Inflation Rate Rises Less Than Forecast / CBN Reduces Lending Rate To 11 Percent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by tripleY(m): 7:58am On Jul 11
Lending rate at Nigeria’s interbank on Friday rose to about 15% from the 5% recorded last week. This was after commercial lenders made payment for dollar and Treasury bill purchases, thereby bringing down liquidity, traders told Reuters.
“The interbank rate traded above the 40% level on Wednesday because of the treasury bill auction,” a trader said adding that the rates later fell after the Central Bank paid matured bills worth N65 billion ($188 million). According to the traders, the apex bank this week sold dollars twice, making the liquidity of the local currency drop. It also sold N25.67 billion ($74 million) in treasury bills, which further boosted borrowing costs.
However, traders expect borrowing costs to rise next week, as the central bank is likely to continue its forex interventions to stabilize the naira.
Since February, CBN has been selling dollars in a bid to manage liquidity shortfall and reduce the gap between the official and black market exchange rates for naira.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/nigerias-interbank-lending-rate-rises-to-15-traders/
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by psucc(m): 8:23am On Jul 11
Just got a text that effective July 1, that my existing loan will attract 31.25% interest from the previous 24% in 2015. This is exclusive of the Monthly Advisory Fee and other charges. How can any business cope with this kind if rate?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by BlueBrothers(m): 9:48am On Jul 11
Hmmmmm, na wah
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by froz(m): 5:20am
which way na?
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by NwaAmaikpe: 7:13am
Nice one.
Nigeria is the only country in the world where banking is about inverse-intermediating.
Taking from the deficit and giving it to the surplus.
Only the rich benefit from banking.
The poor can't access loans.
But the big corporations are begged to come take loans.
This is a shame.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by LoveJesus87(m): 7:18am
G
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by refreshrate: 7:18am
Kuku kill us
Meanwhile adeosun is talking about tax drive when a whole lot more companies are about to close shop cos of this new nonsense
Devils
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by brainpulse: 7:21am
Gg
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by lubaabu: 7:25am
are you serious of what you are saying, advisory fee is payable once is not monthly, but email me on anataala@yahoo.com for why forward on how your bank will paid your back your money with interest.
psucc:
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by Captain1Nigeria(m): 7:26am
Bank rates is very high in Nigeria of recent .
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by admindim: 7:43am
it is well
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by biggestbros: 7:52am
lubaabu:
I have same issue.
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by soflygerian(m): 7:56am
psucc:My Goodness!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by NairalandCS(m): 8:10am
I blame buhari.
|Re: Nigeria’s Interbank Lending Rate Rises To 15% – Traders by dingbang(m): 8:11am
Which way...
(0) (Reply)
Where Have The Coins Gone? / Setting Up A Business / Plot To Take Over 5 Banks From Vanguard Of 23rd March 2009.
Viewing this topic: biggestbros, oganamaster(m), emmylee097, Inanx, ogbada33, INTEGRITYA1(m) and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24