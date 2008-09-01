Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree (3645 Views)

4 Reasons Why It Is Better to Be an Apprentice Rather Than Going to College









A long time ago, apprenticeships were necessary for construction and similar jobs that required learning through practice. With the increased popularity of college degrees, this type of learning fell in the shade. Nowadays, a degree seems to be more important than practice. Apprenticeship is seen as the “second best” alternative to an undergraduate degree, and it’s usually linked to vocational qualifications.







Here comes the surprise: some of the most successful entrepreneurs were once apprentices. Laurence Graff (a famous English jeweler and owner of a multibillion business), popular chef Jamie Oliver, Sir Ian McKellen, Stella McCartney… the list can go on. Although apprenticeship is seen as a not-so-good alternative to a university degree, it still holds tons of benefits.



Here are 4 reasons why it is a good thing to be an apprentice:



1. You Gain Real Experience Earlier than People Who Go to University



When you decide to be an apprentice in the industry of your choice, you start gaining practical experience way earlier than your friends who carry on with their education. You will become independent and you’ll get an opportunity for making career progress. Four years from now, the best students will be graduating. Most of them will take longer. By that point, you’ll already be further on your career path.







If you’re productive enough, you’ll have enough time to combine your apprenticeship with actual studies. You can sign up for part-time studies or an online degree and do the studying in your free time. Unlike most of the people who go to college or university, you’ll be paying for your own studies. That’s a huge accomplishment for a young person.







“The only source of knowledge is experience.” – Albert Einstein







2. You’ll Be Learning and Making Money at the Same Time



We already mentioned the money, right? That’s the greatest advantage of being an apprentice. You’ll be getting fair payments for your work. You’ll be doing hard work, but you’ll also be learning. Apprentices are not gaining tons of money however, you’ll be making enough for a living and you’ll be moving towards an actual job.







You’ll constantly learn new skills and put them immediately into practice. At university, the students are learning a lot. They are developing some skills along the way, too. However, they don’t get to implement those skills, and can’t make any money for studying. As an apprentice, that’s exactly what you’ll be doing.



3. Apprenticeship Is Great When You’re Not Sure What You Want



Many people are completely confused when they graduate from high school. They have no idea what direction they should take. Most of them pick one of these two options:



They go to college anyway. They assume they could pick a major after taking several courses and deciding which one they like best. This method works for some, but others are so indecisive that they pick a random major just because they have to. You’ll agree, this is an insanely expensive method of deciding what you want.







They take the year off, hoping they could figure things out. Then, they are still not sure what they want. They go to college anyway and do the same thing as the students from the previous example.







An apprenticeship gives you an opportunity to experiment with different fields and decide what works for you. If you don’t like it, you’ll just quit with no financial risk involved.





“For young persons just starting out in the world of work, apprenticeship has important advantages. It offers an efficient way to learn skills, for the training is planned and organized and is not hit-or-miss.”



4. You’ll Learn How to Bear Responsibility



The apprenticeship is not a real job, but it still comes with real responsibilities. You’ll give your best to get good results. If, for example, you’re going for a position in the restaurant business, you’ll be responsible for the outcome of your work. If you’re not good enough, they will get rid of you. If you’re great, you’ll make progress sooner than expected.





Taking responsibility for your work will be scary. You’re young and wild, after all. Sometimes things won’t go as planned. However, taking responsibility is a huge part of growing up, and you’ll be learning from mistakes before university students even get to make them.







Remember, you’re free to make your own choices. Just because society expects everyone to go to college doesn’t mean you should go with the flow. Now is the right moment for taking responsibility for your decisions. If you want to become an apprentice, you should stand behind the choice you make. Now that you’re aware of all benefits you’ll gain, maybe you’re closer to the decision.





What is your experience with being an apprentice? Leave your experiences below!









what of both at once 1 Like









AyoSammyTunDe:

what of both at once Please read again 5 Likes 1 Share

I think that an advanced college degree is soon going to be necessary for entry level along with real world experience for most middle class jobs. 1 Like 1 Share









Rudaiya:

I think that an advanced college degree is soon going to be necessary for entry level along with real world experience for most middle class jobs. It's all about the process of time

lightblazingnow:

Please read again





Wealth is basically distributed evenly in the south East because of apprenticeship.





You learn a lot and gets equipped if you are cool headed. Just the knowledge is worthwhile, when money is given to the apprenticed, it goes a long way to help him. 2 Likes

Apprenticeship training in advanced country is world class. Alot make more than senior engineers in the same company, but it could be physically demanding.

They go to polytechnic or colleges for 4months in a year and for 3-4 years. 2 Likes

Get your degree and learn whatever you want to learn

I can think of fourty reasons why "boy boy" is better than a university degree, because when you later become free and stand on ur own, u can stil goan acquire those degrees with ur own money 3 Likes

I'm currently an apprentice learning phone engineering. I make money, though not much, but it does satisfy some of my wants. We make about #5,000 a day on average. And sometimes, we make almost #10,000. All the money is my boss' own though and he gives us stipends not so often. That's about #200k he makes in a month. Learning a skill is the best.

In addition, I'm also an aspirant of a university and I'm sure to get an admission with my performance in the just concluded utme exams.

I'll use my acquired skill to feed myself in the University

. 12 Likes 1 Share

Actually what the world needs now is your CREATIVITY not ordinary paper called Degree.



My Definition of college = Hardworking for useless piece of paper.



After everything, if you work under the same employer, the graduates will supervise you

Good luck getting a job in Shell with your "Apprenticeship degree"

AyoSammyTunDe:

Safiaa:

apprentice is far way better Dan school degree than can't be proven 80% percent of the degree graduates in our country can't defend what they have cus of corruption in the school system and due to this corruptions like using money to get ( A ) in a course who are you deceiving but that can't be done in apprentice work , now the problem with unemployment to those that graduated with good degrees is that companies are aware of the corruptions in the school system and u don't expect someone an entrepreneur that surfferd to build up his company to employ u just because u have a paper to present, He doesn't know u that paper is not a enough for him to employ u ... So friends just build urself first and employment will come your way don't depend on what u call degree if u know that u can't defend it stop wasting your time and look for some other things to do thanks... Yeah 1 Like

AyoSammyTunDe:

what of both at once Not both at once but one after the other...

i have met someone who has a journey man certificate in Powerline tech, Diploma in Electrical engr and also a bsc in electrical engr. Much depends on choice and interest

It applies vice versa too....its not uncomon in developed countries to see people with Degrees returning to school after taking up Apprenticeship positions. Not both at once but one after the other...i have met someone who has a journey man certificate in Powerline tech, Diploma in Electrical engr and also a bsc in electrical engr. Much depends on choice and interestIt applies vice versa too....its not uncomon in developed countries to see people with Degrees returning to school after taking up Apprenticeship positions.