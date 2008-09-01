₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:34am On Jul 11
4 Reasons Why It Is Better to Be an Apprentice Rather Than Going to College
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 8:36am On Jul 11
what of both at once
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:45am On Jul 11
AyoSammyTunDe:
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Rudaiya(f): 8:53am On Jul 11
I think that an advanced college degree is soon going to be necessary for entry level along with real world experience for most middle class jobs.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:55am On Jul 11
It's all about the process of time
Rudaiya:
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 9:03am On Jul 11
lightblazingnow:NO
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 9:30am On Jul 11
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 10:08am On Jul 11
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 11:52am On Jul 11
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 5:01pm On Jul 11
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:33pm On Jul 11
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 7:45am On Jul 12
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 6:32pm On Jul 12
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by alegbeleye(m): 7:05am
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by obicentlis: 7:05am
Wealth is basically distributed evenly in the south East because of apprenticeship.
You learn a lot and gets equipped if you are cool headed. Just the knowledge is worthwhile, when money is given to the apprenticed, it goes a long way to help him.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by salford1: 7:06am
Apprenticeship training in advanced country is world class. Alot make more than senior engineers in the same company, but it could be physically demanding.
They go to polytechnic or colleges for 4months in a year and for 3-4 years.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by AntiWailer: 7:07am
Get your degree and learn whatever you want to learn
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by othman11(m): 7:07am
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Ekejoestar(m): 7:07am
I can think of fourty reasons why "boy boy" is better than a university degree, because when you later become free and stand on ur own, u can stil goan acquire those degrees with ur own money
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Nduemma12(m): 7:08am
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Mustiboy(m): 7:10am
I'm currently an apprentice learning phone engineering. I make money, though not much, but it does satisfy some of my wants. We make about #5,000 a day on average. And sometimes, we make almost #10,000. All the money is my boss' own though and he gives us stipends not so often. That's about #200k he makes in a month. Learning a skill is the best.
In addition, I'm also an aspirant of a university and I'm sure to get an admission with my performance in the just concluded utme exams.
I'll use my acquired skill to feed myself in the University
.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Wisdombankxz: 7:10am
Actually what the world needs now is your CREATIVITY not ordinary paper called Degree.
My Definition of college = Hardworking for useless piece of paper.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by opalu: 7:12am
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by shamack: 7:13am
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by don4real18(m): 7:14am
After everything, if you work under the same employer, the graduates will supervise you
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by frubben(m): 7:14am
Not like skill
People may dey book space who na well done
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by OMEGA009(m): 7:15am
Good luck getting a job in Shell with your "Apprenticeship degree"
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Safiaa(f): 7:16am
AyoSammyTunDe:you can't do both at once. You choose one or the other.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by salford1: 7:18am
Safiaa:.
Or one after the other
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by hoygift: 7:19am
apprentice is far way better Dan school degree than can't be proven 80% percent of the degree graduates in our country can't defend what they have cus of corruption in the school system and due to this corruptions like using money to get ( A ) in a course who are you deceiving but that can't be done in apprentice work , now the problem with unemployment to those that graduated with good degrees is that companies are aware of the corruptions in the school system and u don't expect someone an entrepreneur that surfferd to build up his company to employ u just because u have a paper to present, He doesn't know u that paper is not a enough for him to employ u ... So friends just build urself first and employment will come your way don't depend on what u call degree if u know that u can't defend it stop wasting your time and look for some other things to do thanks...
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by salford1: 7:21am
AyoSammyTunDe:Not both at once but one after the other...
i have met someone who has a journey man certificate in Powerline tech, Diploma in Electrical engr and also a bsc in electrical engr. Much depends on choice and interest
It applies vice versa too....its not uncomon in developed countries to see people with Degrees returning to school after taking up Apprenticeship positions.
|Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Safiaa(f): 7:21am
OMEGA009:Do you know what employers are looking for these days? Experience. If you've spent 5 years in uni, and you've never worked in the industry that you have a degree in, you're practically useless. That's why so many graduates all over the world are lost when they graduate. I'm not saying a degree is useless, but at the end of the day its just a certificate, and employers want more. What sets you apart from the crowd? When you've had experience, you will always have the upper hand to someone who hasn't. Don't look down on apprenticeships. Educate yourself and get out of the closed box you're in.
