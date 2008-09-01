₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,955 members, 3,654,267 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 July 2017 at 08:12 AM

4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree (3645 Views)

Exxonmobil Apprenticeship Programme 2017 / University/college Degree Or IT Certification ?? / How You Can Be Successful With Or Without A College Degree (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:34am On Jul 11
4 Reasons Why It Is Better to Be an Apprentice Rather Than Going to College




A long time ago, apprenticeships were necessary for construction and similar jobs that required learning through practice. With the increased popularity of college degrees, this type of learning fell in the shade. Nowadays, a degree seems to be more important than practice. Apprenticeship is seen as the “second best” alternative to an undergraduate degree, and it’s usually linked to vocational qualifications.



Here comes the surprise: some of the most successful entrepreneurs were once apprentices. Laurence Graff (a famous English jeweler and owner of a multibillion business), popular chef Jamie Oliver, Sir Ian McKellen, Stella McCartney… the list can go on. Although apprenticeship is seen as a not-so-good alternative to a university degree, it still holds tons of benefits.

Here are 4 reasons why it is a good thing to be an apprentice:

1. You Gain Real Experience Earlier than People Who Go to University

When you decide to be an apprentice in the industry of your choice, you start gaining practical experience way earlier than your friends who carry on with their education. You will become independent and you’ll get an opportunity for making career progress. Four years from now, the best students will be graduating. Most of them will take longer. By that point, you’ll already be further on your career path.



If you’re productive enough, you’ll have enough time to combine your apprenticeship with actual studies. You can sign up for part-time studies or an online degree and do the studying in your free time. Unlike most of the people who go to college or university, you’ll be paying for your own studies. That’s a huge accomplishment for a young person.



“The only source of knowledge is experience.” – Albert Einstein



2. You’ll Be Learning and Making Money at the Same Time

We already mentioned the money, right? That’s the greatest advantage of being an apprentice. You’ll be getting fair payments for your work. You’ll be doing hard work, but you’ll also be learning. Apprentices are not gaining tons of money however, you’ll be making enough for a living and you’ll be moving towards an actual job.



You’ll constantly learn new skills and put them immediately into practice. At university, the students are learning a lot. They are developing some skills along the way, too. However, they don’t get to implement those skills, and can’t make any money for studying. As an apprentice, that’s exactly what you’ll be doing.

3. Apprenticeship Is Great When You’re Not Sure What You Want

Many people are completely confused when they graduate from high school. They have no idea what direction they should take. Most of them pick one of these two options:

They go to college anyway. They assume they could pick a major after taking several courses and deciding which one they like best. This method works for some, but others are so indecisive that they pick a random major just because they have to. You’ll agree, this is an insanely expensive method of deciding what you want.



They take the year off, hoping they could figure things out. Then, they are still not sure what they want. They go to college anyway and do the same thing as the students from the previous example.



An apprenticeship gives you an opportunity to experiment with different fields and decide what works for you. If you don’t like it, you’ll just quit with no financial risk involved.


“For young persons just starting out in the world of work, apprenticeship has important advantages. It offers an efficient way to learn skills, for the training is planned and organized and is not hit-or-miss.”

4. You’ll Learn How to Bear Responsibility

The apprenticeship is not a real job, but it still comes with real responsibilities. You’ll give your best to get good results. If, for example, you’re going for a position in the restaurant business, you’ll be responsible for the outcome of your work. If you’re not good enough, they will get rid of you. If you’re great, you’ll make progress sooner than expected.


Taking responsibility for your work will be scary. You’re young and wild, after all. Sometimes things won’t go as planned. However, taking responsibility is a huge part of growing up, and you’ll be learning from mistakes before university students even get to make them.



Remember, you’re free to make your own choices. Just because society expects everyone to go to college doesn’t mean you should go with the flow. Now is the right moment for taking responsibility for your decisions. If you want to become an apprentice, you should stand behind the choice you make. Now that you’re aware of all benefits you’ll gain, maybe you’re closer to the decision.


What is your experience with being an apprentice? Leave your experiences below!




https://twitter.com/brigtini/status/884676698633064448

11 Likes 3 Shares

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 8:36am On Jul 11
what of both at once

1 Like

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:45am On Jul 11
Please read again



AyoSammyTunDe:
what of both at once

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Rudaiya(f): 8:53am On Jul 11
I think that an advanced college degree is soon going to be necessary for entry level along with real world experience for most middle class jobs.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:55am On Jul 11
It's all about the process of time



Rudaiya:
I think that an advanced college degree is soon going to be necessary for entry level along with real world experience for most middle class jobs.
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 9:03am On Jul 11
lightblazingnow:
Please read again


NO

2 Likes

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 9:30am On Jul 11
Alright
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 10:08am On Jul 11
Grace
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 11:52am On Jul 11
Great
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 5:01pm On Jul 11
Grace
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 8:33pm On Jul 11
Good
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 7:45am On Jul 12
Joyful
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by lightblazingnow(m): 6:32pm On Jul 12
Regards
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by alegbeleye(m): 7:05am
Nice one.
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by obicentlis: 7:05am
Wealth is basically distributed evenly in the south East because of apprenticeship.


You learn a lot and gets equipped if you are cool headed. Just the knowledge is worthwhile, when money is given to the apprenticed, it goes a long way to help him.

2 Likes

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by salford1: 7:06am
Apprenticeship training in advanced country is world class. Alot make more than senior engineers in the same company, but it could be physically demanding.
They go to polytechnic or colleges for 4months in a year and for 3-4 years.

2 Likes

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by AntiWailer: 7:07am
story.


Get your degree and learn whatever you want to learn
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by othman11(m): 7:07am
O
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Ekejoestar(m): 7:07am
I can think of fourty reasons why "boy boy" is better than a university degree, because when you later become free and stand on ur own, u can stil goan acquire those degrees with ur own money

3 Likes

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Nduemma12(m): 7:08am
Consult me for your house wiring both conduit and surfase wiring, call Engr. Comrd. Ndubuisi Emmanuel C. +2348161293308 whatsapp @+2348104814567.
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Mustiboy(m): 7:10am
I'm currently an apprentice learning phone engineering. I make money, though not much, but it does satisfy some of my wants. We make about #5,000 a day on average. And sometimes, we make almost #10,000. All the money is my boss' own though and he gives us stipends not so often. That's about #200k he makes in a month. Learning a skill is the best.
In addition, I'm also an aspirant of a university and I'm sure to get an admission with my performance in the just concluded utme exams.
I'll use my acquired skill to feed myself in the University
.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Wisdombankxz: 7:10am
Actually what the world needs now is your CREATIVITY not ordinary paper called Degree.

My Definition of college = Hardworking for useless piece of paper.

meanwhile I have active 11k plus followers instagram page for sale.

Niche = Fashion
99% Nigerians.

Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for instant biz.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by opalu: 7:12am
Great
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by shamack: 7:13am
See this one
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by don4real18(m): 7:14am
After everything, if you work under the same employer, the graduates will supervise you
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by frubben(m): 7:14am
Not like skill


People may dey book space who na well done
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by OMEGA009(m): 7:15am
Good luck getting a job in Shell with your "Apprenticeship degree"

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Safiaa(f): 7:16am
AyoSammyTunDe:
what of both at once
you can't do both at once. You choose one or the other.
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by salford1: 7:18am
Safiaa:
you can't do both at once. You choose one or the other.
.
Or one after the other
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by hoygift: 7:19am
Yeah
apprentice is far way better Dan school degree than can't be proven 80% percent of the degree graduates in our country can't defend what they have cus of corruption in the school system and due to this corruptions like using money to get ( A ) in a course who are you deceiving but that can't be done in apprentice work , now the problem with unemployment to those that graduated with good degrees is that companies are aware of the corruptions in the school system and u don't expect someone an entrepreneur that surfferd to build up his company to employ u just because u have a paper to present, He doesn't know u that paper is not a enough for him to employ u ... So friends just build urself first and employment will come your way don't depend on what u call degree if u know that u can't defend it stop wasting your time and look for some other things to do thanks...

1 Like

Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by salford1: 7:21am
AyoSammyTunDe:
what of both at once
Not both at once but one after the other...
i have met someone who has a journey man certificate in Powerline tech, Diploma in Electrical engr and also a bsc in electrical engr. Much depends on choice and interest
It applies vice versa too....its not uncomon in developed countries to see people with Degrees returning to school after taking up Apprenticeship positions.
Re: 4 Reason why Apprenticeship Is Better Than College Degree by Safiaa(f): 7:21am
OMEGA009:
Good luck getting a job in Shell with your "Apprenticeship degree"
Do you know what employers are looking for these days? Experience. If you've spent 5 years in uni, and you've never worked in the industry that you have a degree in, you're practically useless. That's why so many graduates all over the world are lost when they graduate. I'm not saying a degree is useless, but at the end of the day its just a certificate, and employers want more. What sets you apart from the crowd? When you've had experience, you will always have the upper hand to someone who hasn't. Don't look down on apprenticeships. Educate yourself and get out of the closed box you're in.

4 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Does Anyone Remember Bsure From Unn / ASUU Suspends Strike / Who Knows When Next Jamb 2008/09 Will Start Again

Viewing this topic: telim, Ikem147(m), eric111111(m), hizick14(m), akarich007, DoTheNeedful, Damitism(m), tydi(m), Abudu2000(m), highrank(m), unto(m), InvertedHammer, mokshaq7, okpas101, Chynx(m), dipznano, TDIsaac(m), binajiya(m), neejay1986(m), Stmiceel(m), Femmighty(m), breakeven, k4kings(m), angel765, bammydhele(m), lastmessenger, Hizzy(m), Ebenezeradeyemi, nowpresence(f), mikoladproperty, Casido1(m), Mickey7(m), Keneth1(m), karzyharsky(m), Theflint1(m), tubolayefa, AROMATIC(m), Seyidlc(m), ngbede1984, MrRay7(m), nothingspoil70, Khodry(m), gmaribel(m), kayjee101, Thiago888, Hollyb(f), lwils1, sonnie10, remymartyn, JoseKer001, Rebuke, engrpheleeks(m), dabrightt, TheTrillionaire, jidez007, incredible16(m), Hanabian, SpaceBar and 60 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.