Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names (4879 Views)

Esut Suspends 10 Students And Expels 4 For Examination Impersonation. / WAEC 2015 Results Out Soon As Less Than 45 Per Cent Passed | Students Check Here / 10 Students You Should Not Sit With If You Did Not Read For An Exam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

Okay guys,



I had wanted to give out 15000 to just 6 Students, but what i did not see was the large amount of applicants, and so i decided to make it 100000(100k) and share it between 10 Students.



There was no preference.



I will try to do it in the beginning of next month again. Please the winners can either decide to put their acct information openly here, or send it to my private inbox.



All accounts should be made available by 9 am tomorrow no matter what.



OTHER NAIRALANDER'S THAT CAN AFFORD IT SHOULD SHOW SOME LOVE TO OUR STUDENTS.



Thanks and Good luck.



MALES:





VERTEX1:



School: UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN NIGERIA

LEVEL: 300LEVEL



male student

--------------------------------

ayoadekunle79:



male .

aspirant of federal university oye ekiti and adekunle ajasin university akungba

course- Accountancy



ADDED FOR YOUR HONESTY

---------------------------------

KOKOwonder(m)

Department of political science benue state University makurdi,

Abah Anthony onche 400level

-------------------------------

slizzyb(m)



SCHOOL: FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO ANAMBRA STATE



LEVEL : HND 1



SEX : MALE

------------------------

Wizklynd23(m)



MALE



Bayero,University Kano(BUK)

------------------------------------



THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

---------------------------------------------

holywahala19(m)



everyman(m)





FEMALES:

[b][/b]

mizlynda(f):



Yaba College Of Technology.

Mechanical Engineering.

National Diploma 1.

-----------------------------

slimzybeauty(f):



Adeyemi College of Education,Ondo



NCE 1

----------------------

shurley22(f)



University of Ibadan

MSc 2nd year

------------------------------

chizzypresh(f):



Female.

Federal Polytechnic Nekede,Owerri..... Level..ND1



----------------------------------------

ades0la(f)



School: University of Ilorin



Level: 300





---------------------------------------

THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

-------------------------------------------------------------

cutedharmee(f)

Nigerian army college of nursing yaba. 200L. Female



oluwatooni(f)



Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

300L



Modified: the payment to KOKOwonder is reversed. The name on the student ID he presented that got him picked is totally different from the acct name.



I will pick another replacement.



Shurley22/Money paid into your acct

Chizzypresh/Money paid into your acct

Jumper524/KOKOwonder replacement/Money paid.

Mizlynda/Money paid into your acct.





Mynd44 29 Likes 5 Shares

Dis is nice.... On behalf of those that will be at the receiving end of your kind gesture, I say thank you.



Pretty ashamed I wasn't so lucky. 9 Likes 1 Share

kind gesture

HungerBAD:

Okay guys,



I had wanted to give out 15000 to just 6 Students, but what i did not see was the large amount of applicants, and so i decided to make it 100000(100k) and share it between 10 Students.



There was no preference.



I will try to do it in the beginning of next month again. Please the winners can either decide to put their acct information openly here, or send it to my private inbox.



All accounts should be made available by 9 am tomorrow no matter what.



OTHER NAIRALANDER'S THAT CAN AFFORD IT SHOULD SHOW SOME LOVE TO OUR STUDENTS.



Thanks and Good luck.



MALES:





VERTEX1:



School: UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN NIGERIA

LEVEL: 300LEVEL



male student

--------------------------------

ayoadekunle79:



male .

aspirant of federal university oye ekiti and adekunle ajasin university akungba

course- Accountancy



Added for your HONESTY

---------------------------------

KOKOwonder(m)

Department of political science benue state University makurdi,

Abah Anthony onche 400level

-------------------------------

slizzyb(m)



SCHOOL: FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO ANAMBRA STATE



LEVEL : HND 1



SEX : MALE

------------------------

Wizklynd23(m)



MALE



Bayero,University Kano(BUK)

------------------------------------



THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

---------------------------------------------

holywahala19(m)



everyman(m)





Females:



mizlynda(f):



Yaba College Of Technology.

Mechanical Engineering.

National Diploma 1.

-----------------------------

slimzybeauty(f):



Adeyemi College of Education,Ondo



NCE 1

----------------------

shurley22(f)



University of Ibadan

MSc 2nd year

------------------------------

chizzypresh(f):



Female.

Federal Polytechnic Nekede,Owerri..... Level..ND1



----------------------------------------

ades0la(f)



School: University of Ilorin



Level: 300





---------------------------------------

THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

-------------------------------------------------------------

cutedharmee(f)

Nigerian army college of nursing yaba. 200L. Female



oluwatooni(f)



Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

300L





Mynd44

we siddon one corner sha they wait fr miracle to happen..lol we siddon one corner sha they wait fr miracle to happen..lol

Hungerbad help me too.

Am through with my ND programme and on my one year I.T . Truth is its been stressful for me since i started and i dont receive any money at month end.





Congratulations to the winners and biko use the money wisely! Nice one Hungerbad! Very nice one! God Bless and replenish your pocket!Congratulations to the winners and biko use the money wisely! 4 Likes

VickyRotex:

Nice one Hungerbad! Very nice one! God Bless and replenish your pocket!



Congratulations to the winners and biko use the money wisely!

Thanks Madam. Thanks Madam. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice initiative. Kudos bro! I'll also do something like this too. There are many people that need to be encouraged out there, especially students. Nothing is ever too small to help another.



I have desired to do good, but I have not desired to make noise, because I have felt that noise did no good and that good made no noise - Louis Claude de Saint Martin 8 Likes 3 Shares

fratermathy:

Nice initiative. Kudos bro! I'll also do something like this too. There are many people that need to be encouraged out there, especially students. Nothing is ever too small to help another.



I have desired to do good, but I have not desired to make noise, because I have felt that noise did no good and that good made no noise - Louis Claude de Saint Martin Nice one Matt Nice one Matt 1 Like 1 Share

HungerBAD:







Thanks Madam. brother pls I want to discuss with u privately pls..this is my contact 07060784651 brother pls I want to discuss with u privately pls..this is my contact 07060784651

God bless you for your kind gesture,thank you so much HUNGERBAD 3 Likes 1 Share

Evablizin:

God bless you for your kind gesture,thank you so much HUNGERBAD

God bless us. God bless us. 5 Likes

fratermathy:

Nice initiative. Kudos bro! I'll also do something like this too. There are many people that need to be encouraged out there, especially students. Nothing is ever too small to help another.



I have desired to do good, but I have not desired to make noise, because I have felt that noise did no good and that good made no noise - Louis Claude de Saint Martin

Yes ooo Oniovu. Yes ooo Oniovu. 5 Likes

Kudos Mr. HungerBad. Putting a smile to people's faces;Kudos Mr. HungerBad. 1 Like

Hungerbad

Hayam a student studiying matimatis

Pliss bros, I wan to use d 100k for sorting my lehshurer in dezz semenstar then d balance to play 9jabet

God breast you very mush 23 Likes 2 Shares

Kudos for the good done... 1 Like

Boss. I am a final year law student.... My School fees is 13000 naira away from completion. I prayed and fasted for this chance. Only to be neglected again Only God knows why... Una wan frustrate my life? I will be graduating by this August by God's grace. I can dm you my school portal website and my login details to verify. And my bank balance too. Bros please Show me Love and Mercy next week... Congratulations to the nominees. God reward u you richly HUNGERBAD 4 Likes 1 Share

nice move, bro. I missed out but your effort is commendable. God bless you and replenish your stock. 1 Like

ThankGod God bless you bro... My name de inside.. my account number again. 3084186439 first bank thank you. ThankGod God bless you bro... My name de inside.. my account number again. 3084186439 first bank thank you. 1 Like

I want to be like you.

God bless your hustle bro.

Success is measured by d numbers of people you blessed.

This guy is a perfect example of success. 1 Like

wordbank:

Hungerbad

Hayam a student studiying matimatis

Pliss bros, I wan to use d 100k for sorting my lehshurer in dezz semenstar then d balance to play 9jabet

God breast you very mush ... I Don die ... I Don die 1 Like

fratermathy:

Nice initiative. Kudos bro! I'll also do something like this too. There are many people that need to be encouraged out there, especially students. Nothing is ever too small to help another.



I have desired to do good, but I have not desired to make noise, because I have felt that noise did no good and that good made no noise - Louis Claude de Saint Martin I sent a mail.. I sent a mail..

fratermathy:

Nice initiative. Kudos bro! I'll also do something like this too. There are many people that need to be encouraged out there, especially students. Nothing is ever too small to help another.



I have desired to do good, but I have not desired to make noise, because I have felt that noise did no good and that good made no noise - Louis Claude de Saint Martin bros help me abeg i seriously need help, i dont need to start telling you the reasons why i need help but honestly i need money food stuff don finish for school presently.

Eyes dey red. bros help me abeg i seriously need help, i dont need to start telling you the reasons why i need help but honestly i need money food stuff don finish for school presently.Eyes dey red.

Kudos hunger bad u try i'm sure you gave those who needed it the most. May god bless you, but in-case u change your mind hunger wan finish me for skull nd i no need to tell you say hunger bad no signal every room you enter all men dey broke. Abeg reason my matter. 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Okay guys,



I had wanted to give out 15000 to just 6 Students, but what i did not see was the large amount of applicants, and so i decided to make it 100000(100k) and share it between 10 Students.



There was no preference.



I will try to do it in the beginning of next month again. Please the winners can either decide to put their acct information openly here, or send it to my private inbox.



All accounts should be made available by 9 am tomorrow no matter what.



OTHER NAIRALANDER'S THAT CAN AFFORD IT SHOULD SHOW SOME LOVE TO OUR STUDENTS.



Thanks and Good luck.



MALES:





VERTEX1:



School: UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN NIGERIA

LEVEL: 300LEVEL



male student

--------------------------------

ayoadekunle79:



male .

aspirant of federal university oye ekiti and adekunle ajasin university akungba

course- Accountancy



Added for your HONESTY

---------------------------------

KOKOwonder(m)

Department of political science benue state University makurdi,

Abah Anthony onche 400level

-------------------------------

slizzyb(m)



SCHOOL: FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO ANAMBRA STATE



LEVEL : HND 1



SEX : MALE

------------------------

Wizklynd23(m)



MALE



Bayero,University Kano(BUK)

------------------------------------



THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

---------------------------------------------

holywahala19(m)



everyman(m)





FEMALES:

[b][/b]

mizlynda(f):



Yaba College Of Technology.

Mechanical Engineering.

National Diploma 1.

-----------------------------

slimzybeauty(f):



Adeyemi College of Education,Ondo



NCE 1

----------------------

shurley22(f)



University of Ibadan

MSc 2nd year

------------------------------

chizzypresh(f):



Female.

Federal Polytechnic Nekede,Owerri..... Level..ND1



----------------------------------------

ades0la(f)



School: University of Ilorin



Level: 300





---------------------------------------

THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

-------------------------------------------------------------

cutedharmee(f)

Nigerian army college of nursing yaba. 200L. Female



oluwatooni(f)



Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

300L





Mynd44

Wow.. Thanks for this opportunity sir. This will really be of help to me right now to sort out my pressing needs regarding school.

I will appreciate if I'm chosen. Student, University of Lagos.

Thanks once again in anticipation, God bless you. Wow.. Thanks for this opportunity sir. This will really be of help to me right now to sort out my pressing needs regarding school.I will appreciate if I'm chosen. Student, University of Lagos.Thanks once again in anticipation, God bless you. 1 Like

Great initiative, sir.

More blessing from God.

sadly, I wasn't picked but Op thank you for putting smiles on students faces. sadly, I wasn't picked but Op thank you for putting smiles on students faces.

Nice one HungerBad...



Hehehehehe.....



Before them off this generator here, make I talk one story.



Kai, I was like so broke earlier this year and I logged unto Nairaland on the 31st of April. Omo, I saw one post on the Frontpage saying money for those to apply. Sharply I raised my hands up to heaven. Finally Baba God has answered my prayer. Nna, I used my real name and everything. I just dey hope say alert go enter base on say I do am quickly. Baba, na so the next day I see APRIL FOOL oh. I wan die. For this recession, person get mind dey catch people mumu. E pain me sha.



Twice na him them do me here and twice I been need the bar. I just pray say this one real and I go like read testimonies next month.



Once again, that guy wey open this thread: "I was helped here on Nairaland, I will like to help others." God dey watch you. Like play like play you fool almost 10,000 people.Wehdone Sir.



HungerBad, no tread the same path biko.



Cc. Mynd44 1 Like

KOKOwonder:

ThankGod God bless you bro... My name de inside.. my account number again. 3084186439 first bank thank you.

10k paid into your acct.



Confirm receipt thanks.





Can the other guys provide their acct info pls.



Modified:Payment reversed. When he applied to get this money,he presented a student ID on the other thread abd based on that got picked.



The name on the account is totally different from the ID he presented. I will not honor this one. I will pick a replacement.



Thanks. 10k paid into your acct.Confirm receipt thanks.Can the other guys provide their acct info pls.Modified:Payment reversed. When he applied to get this money,he presented a student ID on the other thread abd based on that got picked.The name on the account is totally different from the ID he presented. I will not honor this one. I will pick a replacement.Thanks. 5 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=HungerBAD post=58347000]Okay guys,



I had wanted to give out 15000 to just 6 Students, but what i did not see was the large amount of applicants, and so i decided to make it 100000(100k) and share it between 10 Students.



There was no preference.



I will try to do it in the beginning of next month again. Please the winners can either decide to put their acct information openly here, or send it to my private inbox.



All accounts should be made available by 9 am tomorrow no matter what.



OTHER NAIRALANDER'S THAT CAN AFFORD IT SHOULD SHOW SOME LOVE TO OUR STUDENTS.



Thanks and Good luck.



MALES:





VERTEX1:



School: UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN NIGERIA

LEVEL: 300LEVEL



male student

--------------------------------

ayoadekunle79:



male .

aspirant of federal university oye ekiti and adekunle ajasin university akungba

course- Accountancy



Added for your HONESTY

---------------------------------

KOKOwonder(m)

Department of political science benue state University makurdi,

Abah Anthony onche 400level

-------------------------------

slizzyb(m)



SCHOOL: FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO ANAMBRA STATE



LEVEL : HND 1



SEX : MALE

------------------------

Wizklynd23(m)



MALE



Bayero,University Kano(BUK)

------------------------------------



THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

---------------------------------------------

holywahala19(m)



everyman(m)





FEMALES:

[b][/b]

mizlynda(f):



Yaba College Of Technology.

Mechanical Engineering.

National Diploma 1.

-----------------------------

slimzybeauty(f):



Adeyemi College of Education,Ondo



NCE 1

----------------------

shurley22(f)



University of Ibadan

MSc 2nd year

------------------------------

chizzypresh(f):



Female.

Federal Polytechnic Nekede,Owerri..... Level..ND1



----------------------------------------

ades0la(f)



School: University of Ilorin



Level: 300





---------------------------------------

THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS

-------------------------------------------------------------

cutedharmee(f)

Nigerian army college of nursing yaba. 200L. Female



oluwatooni(f)



Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

300L





Mynd44[/quote





Thank you very much....... God bless yo

Nice one HungerBAD. God bless you richly 2 Likes