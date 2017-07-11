₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by HungerBAD: 2:04pm
Okay guys,
I had wanted to give out 15000 to just 6 Students, but what i did not see was the large amount of applicants, and so i decided to make it 100000(100k) and share it between 10 Students.
There was no preference.
I will try to do it in the beginning of next month again. Please the winners can either decide to put their acct information openly here, or send it to my private inbox.
All accounts should be made available by 9 am tomorrow no matter what.
OTHER NAIRALANDER'S THAT CAN AFFORD IT SHOULD SHOW SOME LOVE TO OUR STUDENTS.
Thanks and Good luck.
MALES:
VERTEX1:
School: UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN NIGERIA
LEVEL: 300LEVEL
male student
--------------------------------
ayoadekunle79:
male .
aspirant of federal university oye ekiti and adekunle ajasin university akungba
course- Accountancy
ADDED FOR YOUR HONESTY
---------------------------------
KOKOwonder(m)
Department of political science benue state University makurdi,
Abah Anthony onche 400level
-------------------------------
slizzyb(m)
SCHOOL: FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO ANAMBRA STATE
LEVEL : HND 1
SEX : MALE
------------------------
Wizklynd23(m)
MALE
Bayero,University Kano(BUK)
------------------------------------
THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS
---------------------------------------------
holywahala19(m)
everyman(m)
FEMALES:
[b][/b]
mizlynda(f):
Yaba College Of Technology.
Mechanical Engineering.
National Diploma 1.
-----------------------------
slimzybeauty(f):
Adeyemi College of Education,Ondo
NCE 1
----------------------
shurley22(f)
University of Ibadan
MSc 2nd year
------------------------------
chizzypresh(f):
Female.
Federal Polytechnic Nekede,Owerri..... Level..ND1
----------------------------------------
ades0la(f)
School: University of Ilorin
Level: 300
---------------------------------------
THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS
-------------------------------------------------------------
cutedharmee(f)
Nigerian army college of nursing yaba. 200L. Female
oluwatooni(f)
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
300L
Modified: the payment to KOKOwonder is reversed. The name on the student ID he presented that got him picked is totally different from the acct name.
I will pick another replacement.
Shurley22/Money paid into your acct
Chizzypresh/Money paid into your acct
Jumper524/KOKOwonder replacement/Money paid.
Mizlynda/Money paid into your acct.
Mynd44
29 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Sveen: 2:06pm
Dis is nice.... On behalf of those that will be at the receiving end of your kind gesture, I say thank you.
Pretty ashamed I wasn't so lucky.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by ayatt(m): 2:06pm
kind gesture
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by ayatt(m): 2:08pm
HungerBAD:
we siddon one corner sha they wait fr miracle to happen..lol
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Twizzy30(m): 2:14pm
Hungerbad help me too.
Am through with my ND programme and on my one year I.T . Truth is its been stressful for me since i started and i dont receive any money at month end.
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by VickyRotex(f): 2:16pm
Nice one Hungerbad! Very nice one! God Bless and replenish your pocket!
Congratulations to the winners and biko use the money wisely!
4 Likes
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by HungerBAD: 2:17pm
VickyRotex:
Thanks Madam.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by fratermathy(m): 2:18pm
Nice initiative. Kudos bro! I'll also do something like this too. There are many people that need to be encouraged out there, especially students. Nothing is ever too small to help another.
I have desired to do good, but I have not desired to make noise, because I have felt that noise did no good and that good made no noise - Louis Claude de Saint Martin
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Sveen: 2:24pm
fratermathy:Nice one Matt
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by NupeZalla(m): 2:30pm
HungerBAD:brother pls I want to discuss with u privately pls..this is my contact 07060784651
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Evablizin(f): 2:34pm
God bless you for your kind gesture,thank you so much HUNGERBAD
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by HungerBAD: 2:43pm
Evablizin:
God bless us.
5 Likes
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by HungerBAD: 2:44pm
fratermathy:
Yes ooo Oniovu.
5 Likes
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by arewafederation: 2:57pm
Putting a smile to people's faces; Kudos Mr. HungerBad.
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by wordbank(m): 2:59pm
Hungerbad
Hayam a student studiying matimatis
Pliss bros, I wan to use d 100k for sorting my lehshurer in dezz semenstar then d balance to play 9jabet
God breast you very mush
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by skillful01: 3:04pm
Kudos for the good done...
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by EricSmallz(m): 3:09pm
Boss. I am a final year law student.... My School fees is 13000 naira away from completion. I prayed and fasted for this chance. Only to be neglected again Only God knows why... Una wan frustrate my life? I will be graduating by this August by God's grace. I can dm you my school portal website and my login details to verify. And my bank balance too. Bros please Show me Love and Mercy next week... Congratulations to the nominees. God reward u you richly HUNGERBAD
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Gosling(m): 3:15pm
nice move, bro. I missed out but your effort is commendable. God bless you and replenish your stock.
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by KOKOwonder(m): 3:19pm
ThankGod God bless you bro... My name de inside.. my account number again. 3084186439 first bank thank you.
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Majlaw(m): 3:26pm
I want to be like you.
God bless your hustle bro.
Success is measured by d numbers of people you blessed.
This guy is a perfect example of success.
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by UltraSphinx(m): 3:31pm
wordbank:... I Don die
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by Olusharp(m): 3:40pm
fratermathy:I sent a mail..
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by jumper524(m): 3:44pm
fratermathy:bros help me abeg i seriously need help, i dont need to start telling you the reasons why i need help but honestly i need money food stuff don finish for school presently.
Eyes dey red.
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by jumper524(m): 3:48pm
Kudos hunger bad u try i'm sure you gave those who needed it the most. May god bless you, but in-case u change your mind hunger wan finish me for skull nd i no need to tell you say hunger bad no signal every room you enter all men dey broke. Abeg reason my matter.
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by eWyse: 3:52pm
HungerBAD:
Wow.. Thanks for this opportunity sir. This will really be of help to me right now to sort out my pressing needs regarding school.
I will appreciate if I'm chosen. Student, University of Lagos.
Thanks once again in anticipation, God bless you.
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by gensteejay(m): 3:56pm
Great initiative, sir.
More blessing from God.
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by sirvvy: 3:59pm
sadly, I wasn't picked but Op thank you for putting smiles on students faces.
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by FoxyFlow(m): 3:59pm
Nice one HungerBad...
Hehehehehe.....
Before them off this generator here, make I talk one story.
Kai, I was like so broke earlier this year and I logged unto Nairaland on the 31st of April. Omo, I saw one post on the Frontpage saying money for those to apply. Sharply I raised my hands up to heaven. Finally Baba God has answered my prayer. Nna, I used my real name and everything. I just dey hope say alert go enter base on say I do am quickly. Baba, na so the next day I see APRIL FOOL oh. I wan die. For this recession, person get mind dey catch people mumu. E pain me sha.
Twice na him them do me here and twice I been need the bar. I just pray say this one real and I go like read testimonies next month.
Once again, that guy wey open this thread: "I was helped here on Nairaland, I will like to help others." God dey watch you. Like play like play you fool almost 10,000 people.Wehdone Sir.
HungerBad, no tread the same path biko.
Cc. Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by HungerBAD: 4:11pm
KOKOwonder:
10k paid into your acct.
Confirm receipt thanks.
Can the other guys provide their acct info pls.
Modified:Payment reversed. When he applied to get this money,he presented a student ID on the other thread abd based on that got picked.
The name on the account is totally different from the ID he presented. I will not honor this one. I will pick a replacement.
Thanks.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by chizzypresh(f): 4:11pm
[quote author=HungerBAD post=58347000]Okay guys,
I had wanted to give out 15000 to just 6 Students, but what i did not see was the large amount of applicants, and so i decided to make it 100000(100k) and share it between 10 Students.
There was no preference.
I will try to do it in the beginning of next month again. Please the winners can either decide to put their acct information openly here, or send it to my private inbox.
All accounts should be made available by 9 am tomorrow no matter what.
OTHER NAIRALANDER'S THAT CAN AFFORD IT SHOULD SHOW SOME LOVE TO OUR STUDENTS.
Thanks and Good luck.
MALES:
VERTEX1:
School: UNIVERSITY OF BENIN, BENIN NIGERIA
LEVEL: 300LEVEL
male student
--------------------------------
ayoadekunle79:
male .
aspirant of federal university oye ekiti and adekunle ajasin university akungba
course- Accountancy
Added for your HONESTY
---------------------------------
KOKOwonder(m)
Department of political science benue state University makurdi,
Abah Anthony onche 400level
-------------------------------
slizzyb(m)
SCHOOL: FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO ANAMBRA STATE
LEVEL : HND 1
SEX : MALE
------------------------
Wizklynd23(m)
MALE
Bayero,University Kano(BUK)
------------------------------------
THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS
---------------------------------------------
holywahala19(m)
everyman(m)
FEMALES:
[b][/b]
mizlynda(f):
Yaba College Of Technology.
Mechanical Engineering.
National Diploma 1.
-----------------------------
slimzybeauty(f):
Adeyemi College of Education,Ondo
NCE 1
----------------------
shurley22(f)
University of Ibadan
MSc 2nd year
------------------------------
chizzypresh(f):
Female.
Federal Polytechnic Nekede,Owerri..... Level..ND1
----------------------------------------
ades0la(f)
School: University of Ilorin
Level: 300
---------------------------------------
THOSE TO CONTACT ME PRIVATELY NEXT WEEK TUESDAY WITH THEIR ACCT INFORMATIONS
-------------------------------------------------------------
cutedharmee(f)
Nigerian army college of nursing yaba. 200L. Female
oluwatooni(f)
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
300L
Mynd44[/quote
Thank you very much....... God bless yo
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by pulsatingpen(f): 4:15pm
Nice one HungerBAD. God bless you richly
2 Likes
|Re: 10000 For 10 Students Check Your Names by HungerBAD: 4:19pm
chizzypresh:
1 Like
