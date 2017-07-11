₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by JARUSHUB: 3:29pm
Winning a scholarship isn’t as hard as you might think, there are certain tips that can help you maximize the process and achieve your goal of winning a study scholarship. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 8 helpful tips for getting a study scholarship.
Start Your Search as Soon as Possible
When trying to get a study scholarship, you need to start your search as soon as possible because if you wait till the last minute you will miss half the deadlines. There are many scholarship schemes out there for you to take advantage of, you just need to start your search as soon as possible, even before your final year if possible. Be sure to consider scholarships from private foundations and government bodies, in addition to those of the universities you intend to apply to. Even company scholarship schemes, should be considered as long as you’re eligible.
Apply to Every Scholarship to Which You are Eligible
This is one of the best strategies to ensure you win at least one scholarship. If you work hard and are able to win more than one, you will have options to choose from. In addition, some of these scholarships are in form of monetary grants, and if you are able to win enough of these scholarships, the money can add up into what can sustain you as a full scholarship.
Ensure You Have a Professional Online Profile
This is more of a precautionary move, in case your online profile is considered during the screening of your application. Ensure you use a professional email address on your applications and clean up the content of your social media accounts, removing inappropriate and immature material.
Be Weary of Scholarship Scams
There is nothing like a ‘guaranteed scholarship’ and you don’t pay an application fee for a scholarship. Don’t be too eager or desperate when searching for scholarships, so you don’t fall into the trap of fraudsters. Ensure you confirm the credibility of whatever private foundation or government body you intend to apply to, before going forward with the application. This is because there are some fraudsters out there posing as ‘scholarship companies’ to take your money and disappear. You, therefore, have to be smart about your scholarship search.
Keep A Good Record of All Documents
You shouldn’t be looking to get the necessary application documents together at the last minute, instead you should ensure that all documents that are likely to be required are ready or you at least have a way to easily get them ready when needed. You shouldn’t try to get needed documents together at the last minute to avoid making mistakes with your application and missing important deadlines.
Consider Scholarships With Smaller Awards
Scholarships with smaller awards are usually less competitive and easier to win, so you can consider applying for these. To maximize this option, you can apply for as many of such smaller scholarship awards that you’re eligible for, and work hard to win as many of them as you can. Eventually, the awards can add up to something significant enough to help you with most of your study goals, if not all.
Make Sure Your Application is Good
Try to figure out what is expected of you on the application and be authentic with your delivery of this. Brush up your essay writing skills and refine them to excellence so this can help boost the strength of your application in the essay writing category. Basically, do your research well, and ensure you give all it takes to submit an outstanding application by all standards.
Don’t Be Deterred By Failure
Yes, you might get a few negative responses on your scholarship applications but it’s not the end of the world. Don’t give up. Even if you don’t win a scholarship on entry into higher institution, you can still continue to apply for some available to you while you’re studying. Eventually, you will get one because like most things in life, the most successful scholarship winners are the ones that keep trying. Don’t let failure stop you, let it be a stepping stone to your success story.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/getting-study-scholarship/
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by mccben4(m): 4:23pm
nice one
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by EntMirror: 7:53pm
This is really good.. At least, it will ensure saving for the future. Than waste millions of naira on tuition fee only to graduate and end up with a skill, or even jobless.
I keep wondering the essence of school, is it to waste over 18 years of one's life and end up frustrated? There are numerous flaws in this system which I won't like to explore now.
I'm a fan of education, but a hater when it comes to school. Do you know how much jamb makes yearly? So you know how much the educational sector realize? I think the main purpose of school was to keep able bodied men off the street.. Saying that cause I'm yet to see a tangible reason. Break the matrix my dear and be in control.. www.entmirror.com
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by DrObum(m): 7:55pm
Thumbs up OP
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by Hdayo1(m): 7:56pm
Thanks for this. I really hope people with genuine scholarship links will endeavour to post them here so that others can also benefit.
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by GeneralOjukwu: 8:02pm
Helpful tips.
It's " Be WARY** of scams"
Weary - fatigued.... Wary - on guard, high alert.
I particularly like the last tip - don't give up, take disappointment in your stride and try again while improving your application in the next cycle
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by kittykollinxx(m): 8:06pm
if not for the bad government we have in Nigeria and Africa at large wetin concern us with scholarship
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by castel428: 8:14pm
Nice one, any authentic scholarship links for Msc?
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by Gerrard59(m): 8:23pm
kittykollinxx:
Singapore, Japan, South Korea, UK, US, Germany, China etc have scholarship programs for her students to study either in the country or abroad.
Are you saying these nations suffer from bad governance? What has scholarship got to do with bad government?
2 Likes
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by Ekakamba: 8:38pm
I see.
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by klassykute(m): 8:47pm
Hw cn sm1 knw d current uni givin scholarship? Or organizations
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by MsFaith(f): 8:53pm
castel428:
Follow DMainman, read his topics which are mostly on scholarships
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by netoc65(m): 9:00pm
Be wary not weary.
OP
|Re: 8 Helpful Tips For Getting A Study Scholarship by jhidey08(m): 9:04pm
Nice points OP, do you have any idea what i could do in this scenario; I applied for an Msc scholarship and sent an application to the same school. Fortunately and unfortunately, i missed out on the scholarship but was offered a place to study my desired course.
Not i have to decline the offer as i do not have any means of paying the fees. What do you think?
