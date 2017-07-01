₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by JamieNaija(m): 6:15pm
Nigerian Musician, Tekno and his boo, Lola Rae were all cozy in new picture.
Tekno shared the picture and captioned it with the love smiley.
See the conversation between him and Davido though.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/tekno-and-lola-rae-loved-up-in-new-photo.html
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by Hotshawarma(m): 8:00pm
Fine boy and fine girl =fine ducks
28 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by veekid(m): 8:04pm
Lola Rae; one of my celebrity crush, started loving her from the days of "love my tingo"
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by ajaniogun14: 8:04pm
In the beginning....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by itiswellandwell: 8:04pm
Nice
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by neutrotoba(m): 8:04pm
.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by ifeoluwa237(m): 8:05pm
In 9 month time
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by waptrickcom: 8:05pm
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by SeniorZato(m): 8:05pm
Tecno as in tecno phones?
9 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by fidalgo19: 8:05pm
Wetin concern me. We still got a missing President.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by dessz(m): 8:05pm
I came.......I saw..............and I didn't give a single fuÇk.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by admindim: 8:05pm
lovely
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by Dondamlex(m): 8:05pm
Lols
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by kittykollinxx(m): 8:05pm
i pray make them last
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by OrestesDante: 8:05pm
Only tekno? Once Duck now pawpaw
Which way now?
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by darkckUSA: 8:05pm
ajaniogun14:
Wise saying... confirm elder....
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by northvietnam(m): 8:06pm
And On this very thread...
the Son of Man shall not Give a Fvck
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by iyke2ken(m): 8:06pm
it's the fact that he can publically declare love for this one girl that gets me. Many celebrities his age would Bleep around and never 'shoot themselves in the foot' by uploading the picture of a suposed girlfiend. Bajinatu for Tekno.
12 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by NwaNimo1(m): 8:06pm
And so ?
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by liftedhigh: 8:06pm
Cute
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by Threebear(m): 8:06pm
A failed musician and a lame musician loved up In a bleached up picture.
SMH, next!
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by yanjutomi(m): 8:06pm
my ? is dis Lola rae maybe I nid my remaining 2 eyes
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by villareal15(m): 8:06pm
Ok I see
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by oshe11(m): 8:06pm
see as he nose yellow like small pikin nyash
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by addikt(m): 8:06pm
CoupleDuck......
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by Ajibel(m): 8:06pm
veekid:
Same here
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by Mouthgag: 8:07pm
And so fücking what?
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by bbbabes(f): 8:07pm
Davido go just dey Laff for him mind....as he don chop the girl tire.
.
The Lola Rae girl self got no pedigree, just hopping here and there onto anyone that can pay her bills.
.
If Tecno isn't rich, he should forget it, the girl can nver see him side. How London-bred opo want take mix with a favoured pako guy, but Tecno is simply under grace
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by youngbravian(m): 8:08pm
next
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by helphelp: 8:09pm
Issok
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Loved Up In New Photo by ripbubu: 8:09pm
bbbabes:
Flavour Unveiled As Ambassador For Life Beer / May-D Set To Sue PSquare For Breach Of Contract / Omg!!download Extreme Free Running, Parkour, Stunts, Acrobatics (VIDEO)
