|AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Jeus(m): 5:08am
Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Makun aka AY and the CEO of Oasis Med spa, Freda Francis were involved in a scandal recently, when their raunchy chat were leaked online.
AY wished Freda Francis "Happy Birthday" yesterday and his fans came for him, saying he has no respect for his marriage.
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by BuhariNaWah: 5:12am
This ponyor matter don come again?!
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Mynd44: 5:26am
Going by that screenshot, I wouldn't call that a sexchat. It ca just be bants; aint nothing sinister if you ask me
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Jeus(m): 5:27am
Mynd44:
A married man bruv?
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Mynd44: 5:30am
Jeus:I will like to see the proceeding chats and you have no idea if they have an history of teasing/banter. This is too basic
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Jeus(m): 5:36am
Mynd44:
Well it might be basic to you, but regardless of their hsitory of teasing or banter, There should be a limit.
Talking about having sex with another woman when you are married shouldn't be regarded as a joke.
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Mynd44: 5:37am
Jeus:
Maybe i play too much sha
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Jeus(m): 5:40am
Mynd44:
Maybe you aren't married too bro
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by 7footre(m): 5:43am
Mynd44:
Lol baba you play too much? What an irony lol
A great number of nairalanders will disagree with that
Abeg no ban me o... I greet your office
Tansah
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Hustlerlomo(m): 6:13am
A Y still wan dey hear her market.
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by pzphoto(m): 6:35am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Jfrankination(m): 6:42am
Mynd44:got lotta questions to ask.
1. how du i send a pm?.
2. how do i upload a picture to my profile?
3. how do i change my display name?
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by BuhariNaWah: 7:28am
Mynd44:
Mynd44 the joke was pushed too far.
He is married for Christ's sake
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by holatin(m): 8:21am
funny enough, him wishing the lady happy birthday is the funniest joke I heard from him, the guy dry pass menopausal pussy.
if not for business orientation, na conductor for agege he suppose dey do
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by bbbabes(f): 8:21am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by NLProblemChild(m): 8:21am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by gunners160(m): 8:22am
see all this hypocrites oo. A lot of them insulting him r having unprotected sex with married men and women and them go come online to form marriage is a holy ground. Anyways sha,Broke people gossip,average people talk and rich people discuss ideas.
Wetin dey vex me pass na all those smelling girls; if A.Y tell them say I wan you for d night,which of them go fit say "NO"
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by helphelp: 8:23am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by 5starmilitant: 8:23am
They blasted him for the sex chats, that's understandable. But if for this message I'm see, then they're not fans.
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Caustics: 8:24am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by esaias15: 8:24am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by yuniKRIS25(m): 8:24am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by zieassai: 8:24am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by ALAYORMII: 8:24am
Because of what happened he can't wish her happy birthday again??
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by profnigga(m): 8:24am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by chuckdee4(m): 8:24am
Nigerians: Defenders of the universe
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by Finestface(f): 8:24am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by SweetJoystick(m): 8:25am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:25am
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by inventor432(m): 8:25am
even though eyaf yansh am shey he no go wish her hbd ni. Nigerian and there chemical reaction sha
|Re: AY Celebrates Freda Francis Birthday After Leaked Sex Chat & Fans Blast Him by ncentihem(m): 8:25am
why won't they just mind their own business..
