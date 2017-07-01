₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego
In a new drama, “Alter Ego” Omotola Jalade Ekeinde played a woman with multiple personalities and was in some sex scenes.
The new movie by Moses Inwang‘s Sneeze Films, which also stars Wale Ojo has just been released and as expected people are talking about the sex scenes.
In an interview with Jayne Augoye of Premium Times , Omotola discussed what her husband thinks about the movie.
On how her husband perceives her sex scene in the movie, Alter Ego
Some of the sex scenes in Alter Ego were downplayed because I’m married. But I won’t play the sex scenes if it wasn’t necessary to be included in the film. I know by starring in this movie that my fans would either hate me or love me forever.
While shooting the film, I knew I was doing something quite risky. There are several ways to shoot a sex scene tastefully. I’m all for playing a sex scene convincingly and my husband knows this. I tell my husband, “You know what darling, you married an actor”; and secondly, he is my biggest fan. I tell him, “Do you want me to be great or do you just want me to be good?” He will say, “I want you to be great, sparklingly great”.
Then I’ll say, “ Ehen, we go love o” and he’s fine with it. He understands but just like every other human being and the professional that he is, he too wants to be convinced that I played a sex scene because it was necessary. I know when he watches movies sometimes he would say, “Did they have to kiss if they were not going to kiss well?” When I wasn’t even confident, I starred in a movie called a prostitute, which was released 22 years ago. If I didn’t die then, is it now? I’m ready.
On if Nigerians will embrace such movies
You don’t even have to “chop” somebody’s mouth if you don’t want to. If the scene is not about you showing real mad crazy love then you can’t now be showing mouth to mouth kissing or removing of clothes. In Nigerian movies, we have downplayed chemistry.
I hope we can bring that back. Back in the day when I shot Mortal Inheritance in 1995, I had to spend time with my co-star, Fred Amata. He was already a renowned director and in those days, directors were revered. So imagine, my director who had directed me in a movie prior now acting as my lover. I was really afraid that we broke the ice by spending time with each other.
So, he demystified himself and we had chemistry and you could tell. So, I’m hoping all of this returns to Nigerian movies. So, as professionals, we need to ask ourselves if it is necessary for a movie to have a sex scene and when it is, it should be done well.
https://woman.ng/2017/07/omotola-jalade-ekeinde-tells-husband-perceives-sex-scene-movie-alter-ego/
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by ANIEXTY(m): 8:32am
Apart from me, who els has not watch this movie ?
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by pizzylee(m): 8:44am
dear future wife pls try not to be an actress
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by LesbianBoy(m): 8:48am
Olosho
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by Jeanjohnny(m): 8:50am
pizzylee:Lol, If ur to be wife is aspiring to become an actress to say. What will you do? Break up with her?
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by SmartChoices: 8:55am
She blackmailed her husband. She's selfish. I don't understand why men sacrifice for women. I assure you that the husband's own will not be acting but real life shows.
Watch out!
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by ItchingPreek(m): 9:02am
Bullshit. It's her profession and she's doing a good job interpreting her role. Same Nigerians will claim naija film sucks, bae is trying to repaint the brand Nigerians are still reacting.
If u b police: police well
If u be pilot: pilot well
If u b actor: act well
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by gracile(f): 9:09am
Dude above has said it all
His moniker tho
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by pzmedia(m): 9:12am
how can he b comfortable
watch this scary bt funny skit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqi23I3FcPE&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by holatin(m): 9:51am
dat sex scene will make people wan watch the movie. all this na advertisement
sex sell like pure water in nigeria
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by TINALETC3(f): 9:51am
see my look_like actress , no man wl b happy watching his wife do such abeg, ur husband may nt boldly say it 2 ur face bt his heart may nt b happy wt it, u no try
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by MRAKBEE: 9:52am
My respect for this woman is now at an all time low..
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by Koolking(m): 9:52am
ANIEXTY:
Nollywood doesn't interest me...
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by GeneralOjukwu: 9:52am
Omotola has used her ass to hypnotize her husband.
Pussified - Assified Niggah!
Only a wuss would willingly watch his wife cuckolding him in the name of making a movie realistic
If i was the Wale Ojo guy....i would squeeze everything soft all in realism
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by iamnicer: 9:52am
BUT THIS WALE OJO NIGGA SHAAAAR
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by holatin(m): 9:52am
LesbianBoy:that woman is better than any woman you ever met in your live.
happily married with kids.
no be moi moi kiddo
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by koolcat: 9:52am
THE VIDEO CLIP PLSSSSSSSSS.!!!!
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by jobbers: 9:54am
dirty scene
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by juniior(m): 9:54am
Oboy
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by Evaberry(f): 9:54am
...
a prostitute is a prostitute no matter who or what a prostitute uses to defend herself!!!
madam you are a prostitute who has blinded her husband
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by MadKid: 9:55am
And somebody will now tell me this man is not a vegetable
Rubbish
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by ajalawole(m): 9:55am
Darling, you married an actor
if i tear u slap, whereever them hide ur sense it will come back sharply sharply
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by samuelibit(m): 9:56am
Can anyone share me d movie
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by quiverfull(m): 9:56am
Madam, I enjoy the arts but there's no excuse for acting these scenes. For you to have been in that industry for over 20 years, you having nothing els to prove to anyone. Married woman!
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by Sagay212: 9:57am
na wa ooo... e nor easy to marry actress or actor ooo.
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by ajalawole(m): 9:57am
ANIEXTY:not only u bro. The movie is not yet in cinema in ilorin
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:57am
You are lucky you married your husband and not someone else's. By now him family go don throw way your load for outside
Your husband is matured. I can see cause his trust in you have kept your marriage intact!
No be all these babish boys/immatured husband easily influenced.
That is how it should be, me and my spouse then family which naturally should have their own place.
All the best!
|Re: Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego by Obudupikin: 9:57am
I respect the man's level of understanding. I won't even tolerate my girlfriend acting such scenes,talk more of my wife.
I can't keep calm.
