The new movie by Moses Inwang‘s Sneeze Films, which also stars Wale Ojo has just been released and as expected people are talking about the sex scenes.

In an interview with Jayne Augoye of Premium Times , Omotola discussed what her husband thinks about the movie.



On how her husband perceives her sex scene in the movie, Alter Ego

Some of the sex scenes in Alter Ego were downplayed because I’m married. But I won’t play the sex scenes if it wasn’t necessary to be included in the film. I know by starring in this movie that my fans would either hate me or love me forever.

While shooting the film, I knew I was doing something quite risky. There are several ways to shoot a sex scene tastefully. I’m all for playing a sex scene convincingly and my husband knows this. I tell my husband, “You know what darling, you married an actor”; and secondly, he is my biggest fan. I tell him, “Do you want me to be great or do you just want me to be good?” He will say, “I want you to be great, sparklingly great”.

Then I’ll say, “ Ehen, we go love o” and he’s fine with it. He understands but just like every other human being and the professional that he is, he too wants to be convinced that I played a sex scene because it was necessary. I know when he watches movies sometimes he would say, “Did they have to kiss if they were not going to kiss well?” When I wasn’t even confident, I starred in a movie called a prostitute, which was released 22 years ago. If I didn’t die then, is it now? I’m ready.



On if Nigerians will embrace such movies

You don’t even have to “chop” somebody’s mouth if you don’t want to. If the scene is not about you showing real mad crazy love then you can’t now be showing mouth to mouth kissing or removing of clothes. In Nigerian movies, we have downplayed chemistry.

I hope we can bring that back. Back in the day when I shot Mortal Inheritance in 1995, I had to spend time with my co-star, Fred Amata. He was already a renowned director and in those days, directors were revered. So imagine, my director who had directed me in a movie prior now acting as my lover. I was really afraid that we broke the ice by spending time with each other.

So, he demystified himself and we had chemistry and you could tell. So, I’m hoping all of this returns to Nigerian movies. So, as professionals, we need to ask ourselves if it is necessary for a movie to have a sex scene and when it is, it should be done well.



Apart from me, who els has not watch this movie ? 97 Likes 5 Shares

dear future wife pls try not to be an actress 33 Likes 1 Share

Olosho 10 Likes

pizzylee:

dear future wife pls try not to be an actress Lol, If ur to be wife is aspiring to become an actress to say. What will you do? Break up with her? Lol, If ur to be wife is aspiring to become an actress to say. What will you do? Break up with her? 1 Like





She blackmailed her husband. She's selfish. I don't understand why men sacrifice for women. I assure you that the husband's own will not be acting but real life shows.

Watch out! She blackmailed her husband. She's selfish. I don't understand why men sacrifice for women. I assure you that the husband's own will not be acting but real life shows.Watch out! 12 Likes 1 Share

Bullshit. It's her profession and she's doing a good job interpreting her role. Same Nigerians will claim naija film sucks, bae is trying to repaint the brand Nigerians are still reacting.



If u b police: police well

If u be pilot: pilot well

If u b actor: act well 38 Likes 2 Shares



His moniker tho Dude above has said it allHis moniker tho 18 Likes











dat sex scene will make people wan watch the movie. all this na advertisement



sex sell like pure water in nigeria 9 Likes 1 Share

see my look_like actress , no man wl b happy watching his wife do such abeg, ur husband may nt boldly say it 2 ur face bt his heart may nt b happy wt it, u no try see my look_like actress, no man wl b happy watching his wife do such abeg, ur husband may nt boldly say it 2 ur face bt his heart may nt b happy wt it, u no try 5 Likes

My respect for this woman is now at an all time low.. 5 Likes

ANIEXTY:

Apart from me, who els has not watch this movie ?

Nollywood doesn't interest me... Nollywood doesn't interest me... 1 Like

Omotola has used her ass to hypnotize her husband.



Pussified - Assified Niggah!



Only a wuss would willingly watch his wife cuckolding him in the name of making a movie realistic



If i was the Wale Ojo guy....i would squeeze everything soft all in realism



5 Likes





BUT THIS WALE OJO NIGGA SHAAAAR 5 Likes

LesbianBoy:

Olosho that woman is better than any woman you ever met in your live.



happily married with kids.

no be moi moi kiddo that woman is better than any woman you ever met in your live.happily married with kids.no be moi moi kiddo 2 Likes

THE VIDEO CLIP PLSSSSSSSSS.!!!! 1 Like

dirty scene

Oboy

...



a prostitute is a prostitute no matter who or what a prostitute uses to defend herself!!!



madam you are a prostitute who has blinded her husband 6 Likes



And somebody will now tell me this man is not a vegetable



Rubbish And somebody will now tell me this man is not a vegetableRubbish 8 Likes























if i tear u slap, whereever them hide ur sense it will come back sharply sharply Darling, you married an actorif i tear u slap, whereever them hide ur sense it will come back sharply sharply 10 Likes

Can anyone share me d movie

Madam, I enjoy the arts but there's no excuse for acting these scenes. For you to have been in that industry for over 20 years, you having nothing els to prove to anyone. Married woman! 6 Likes

na wa ooo... e nor easy to marry actress or actor ooo.

ANIEXTY:

Apart from me, who els has not watch this movie ? not only u bro. The movie is not yet in cinema in ilorin not only u bro. The movie is not yet in cinema in ilorin





Your husband is matured. I can see cause his trust in you have kept your marriage intact!

No be all these babish boys/immatured husband easily influenced.



That is how it should be, me and my spouse then family which naturally should have their own place.



All the best! You are lucky you married your husband and not someone else's. By now him family go don throw way your load for outsideYour husband is matured. I can see cause his trust in you have kept your marriage intact!No be all these babish boys/immatured husband easily influenced.That is how it should be, me and my spouse then family which naturally should have their own place.All the best! 1 Like