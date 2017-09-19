₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,634 members, 3,800,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 10:33 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego (287 Views)
Omotola Jalade -Ekeinde: What My Husband Thinks About My Sex Scenes In Alter Ego / Wale Ojo: My Sex Scenes With Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde In "Alter Ego" Were Real / See How Wale Ojo Grabs Omotola Jalade By The Waist, In Alter Ego Movie Cover (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by MrNollyzone: 6:50am
Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has been honoured for her role in Alter Ego.
Alter Ego, a movie produced by Esther Eiyibo and directed by Moses Inwang is Omotola’s comeback movie after a 3-year hiatus.
She took to the social yesterday to announce the good news to fans.
See awards and photo below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/omotola-jalade-bags-best-actress-award-toronto-role-alter-ego/
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by bewla(m): 6:51am
kai
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by Settingz321(m): 6:51am
My love for this woman though
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:52am
Her beauty never fades
Ladies, learn how to take care of ur body.
Congrats Omotee
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by policy12: 6:57am
After the knacking comes the award.. .
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by DRPAIT123(m): 6:58am
Her captain hubby will like this,and the family at large...good one
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by taoheedoriloye(m): 7:05am
This woman is just overrated apart from beautiful with some plastic surgeries I think Genevieve funke are far ahead of her.
1 Like
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:06am
congratulations
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by Nollyzonenews: 7:09am
congratulations
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by Mrsoundoro(m): 7:11am
nice one
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by GidifeedNews: 7:33am
Congratulation
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by joseo: 7:42am
she try
but one question ooo
does cash come with all this award abi na just the.......
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by GidifeedNews: 8:34am
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is making Nigerians proud
Cc Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by Zeze06(m): 10:32am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by pilidara: 10:32am
That soft porn
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by soberdrunk(m): 10:32am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by mhe48058: 10:33am
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by ammyluv2002(f): 10:33am
Kudos....she's very good!
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by chijioke199108: 10:33am
make money call or whatsapp the number below
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by lordsharks(m): 10:33am
Congrats to her
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by verygudbadguy(m): 10:33am
lol
|Re: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Wins Best Actress Award In Toronto For Role In Alter Ego by Watermelonman: 10:33am
Who is she?
(0) (Reply)
Charly Boy To End Top 'beefs' (mi-kelly,dbanj-ekills Etc) In Charlyboy Show 2011 Edition / Contradiction: Beyoncé To Give Birth In December Not Feb Again / Wizkid Opens Up About His Relationship With Sophie
Viewing this topic: Angelovic96, EzzyIzzy, fikayor2(m), Zeze06(m), hollawuyi2013(m), ELKHALIFAISIS(m), Biimdoh, Raphaelmary(m), Coscyn, MeezPat(f), Omolaraolorunda(f), freeman95, Vikky014(f), yomibelle(f), onpoint247, Prettyhurts(f), Longeaton, 20bc(m), abbeyfel, Oselu28(f), Lorenzena(f), cnnamoko(m), Dianeetdiana(f), mcocolok(m), simi4me(m), Ralph2211, stephen109(m), soloe5(m), VelmaIT, olatuns2016, soberdrunk(m), gg4real, Sundouglas, mhe48058, aynurni220(m), lelvin(m), ammyluv2002(f), kgr8mike, Naijashortcode(m), AmandaLuv(f), lordsharks(m), chijioke199108, Luciferdevil(m), VIPERVENOM(m), bracooloye(m), abbaapple, balogun16, MrPresident1, june007(f), kenidazz(f), roldee(m), verygudbadguy(m), Mysticluv(f), omoomoums, mcrach, millynels(f), Watermelonman, manofxter(m), handsomebanana(m), sneedpahpaz(m), scana042, beamtopola, ReLaTE(m), Folxy91(m), bamosagie(m) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13