Nollywood Actress Rita Dominic celebrates her birthday today as she share this on her Instagram







Rita Dominic at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, March 2014

Born Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha

July 12, 1975 (age 42)

Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria

Alma mater

University of Port Harcourt

(BA in Theatre Arts)

Aunty me no up a use is knocking oo go n born 1 Like

I wish you well Rita, live your life and be happy, i wish you a husband that will come and stay with you, a very understanding husband way go dey very understanding just like omotola's husband. 3 Likes

talented n beautiful woman, hbd to her 8 Likes

Happy birthday girl it's been long time coming...





I wish Idris Elba can just grant you your heart desire even if Na to slide to the DM 1 Like

Hbd sis

I won't advice that u go get married like most. Go get pregnant my sister, u need someone to take care of u when u are old. No one can do that better than your child. Stop slaying and go get pregnant. Retire now!!! 13 Likes 1 Share

her football age birthday 1 Like

Very soon she go reach 50..........It is well.

menopause done strike



does she have kids ? abi na slay queen she wan do till she 80 ?

I love this lady, she no even send anyone, all of you begging her to get married

She is even older than our Aunt Genny. 2 Likes

Happy birthday dear but I for like f**k ya ass... 1 Like

Happy birthday auntie. More cucumber in the engine room 1 Like

Happy Birthday to this Momma.

she is younger 1 Like

funny how time flies when you actually want it to slow down

Menopause has finally come!

good

As if the cake go touch My mouth....















Pls I want to Poo Poo

Wooohooo!

HBD





ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL AND CHARMING 1 Like 1 Share

wow nice skin and pretty.. and almost as beautiful as me

ItchingPreek:

Happy birthday girl it's been long time coming...





I wish Idris Elba can just grant you your heart desire even if Na to slide to the DM

Ageing with grace that debased her numbers

42 ? what

My kinda bae but dis one na OG WowwMy kinda bae but dis one na OG

Happy birthday Rita.... Always beautiful and charming!









GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

Happy Birthday slay mama...keep slaying

42 and she never marry! Lord, answer her prayers na!



Baba God, answer her call!