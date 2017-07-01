₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by phosky(m): 11:41am
NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS RITA DOMINIC CELEBRATES HER 42ND BIRTHDAY TODAY
Source : http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/07/nollywood-actress-rita-dominic.html
Nollywood Actress Rita Dominic celebrates her birthday today as she share this on her Instagram
Rita Dominic at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, March 2014
Born Rita Uchenna Nkem Dominic Waturuocha
July 12, 1975 (age 42)
Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria
Alma mater
University of Port Harcourt
(BA in Theatre Arts)
Occupation Actress
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Homeboiy(m): 11:46am
Aunty me no up a use is knocking oo go n born
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Came: 11:58am
I wish you well Rita, live your life and be happy, i wish you a husband that will come and stay with you, a very understanding husband way go dey very understanding just like omotola's husband.
3 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by pizzylee(m): 12:04pm
talented n beautiful woman, hbd to her
8 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by ItchingPreek(m): 12:21pm
Happy birthday girl it's been long time coming...
I wish Idris Elba can just grant you your heart desire even if Na to slide to the DM
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by pzmedia(m): 12:31pm
Hbd sis
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by adonbilivit: 1:02pm
I won't advice that u go get married like most. Go get pregnant my sister, u need someone to take care of u when u are old. No one can do that better than your child. Stop slaying and go get pregnant. Retire now!!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by ajasbaba(m): 1:03pm
her football age birthday
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by signature2012(m): 1:03pm
Very soon she go reach 50..........It is well.
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by sukkot: 1:03pm
menopause done strike
does she have kids ? abi na slay queen she wan do till she 80 ?
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by dovelike(f): 1:03pm
I love this lady, she no even send anyone, all of you begging her to get married
She is even older than our Aunt Genny.
2 Likes
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by EDDGgold: 1:03pm
Happy birthday dear but I for like f**k ya ass...
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by sweetkev(m): 1:04pm
Happy birthday auntie. More cucumber in the engine room
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by donbenz(m): 1:04pm
Happy Birthday to this Momma.
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by midehi2(f): 1:04pm
she is younger
1 Like
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by positivelord: 1:04pm
funny how time flies when you actually want it to slow down
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by 0b100100111: 1:04pm
Menopause has finally come!
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Liveair: 1:04pm
good
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Babtunz(m): 1:05pm
As if the cake go touch My mouth....
Pls I want to Poo Poo
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by BroZuma: 1:05pm
Wooohooo!
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by emmabest2000(m): 1:05pm
HBD
ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL AND CHARMING
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by slimzypink(f): 1:05pm
wow nice skin and pretty.. and almost as beautiful as me
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Celinenkay545: 1:05pm
ItchingPreek:
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by sirusX(m): 1:05pm
Ageing with grace that debased her numbers
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by KKKWHITE(m): 1:06pm
42 ? what
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Flamzey00: 1:06pm
Woww My kinda bae but dis one na OG
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by Sharon6(f): 1:07pm
Happy birthday Rita.... Always beautiful and charming!
Happy birthday Rita.... Always beautiful and charming!
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by wesleysev95(m): 1:08pm
Happy Birthday slay mama...keep slaying
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by maxithonnie(m): 1:08pm
42 and she never marry! Lord, answer her prayers na!
Baba God, answer her call!
|Re: Rita Dominic Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday Today by edo3(m): 1:08pm
My crush anytime.
