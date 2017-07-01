Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress (7811 Views)

She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram with the caption:



Do not allow another man's negative impression of you derail your thoughts and actions of progress in your life shikena. I'm really feeling like one Hajia ��� you can call me Alhaja Bisi. I totally enjoyed this photo shoot ��� Photography: @dudutoonznigeria

Makeup: @iposhlooks Dress @Accostcollection



More photos below:





So OP what do you expect from us? thanks for letting us know whenever those people buy new cloth. 12 Likes

who's she? 2 Likes

that first pic looks like she is looking at thintalltony's wife 6 Likes

nice one







Simply cute 1 Like

my crush

Hope she didn't 'trumpet' the photographer' trumpet.

pizzylee:

that first pic looks like she is looking at thintalltony's wife U knw dey forget tinz?becareful U knw dey forget tinz?becareful

okay

Who painted her lips!!!??

So blogger no know say Bisola have said Yes to Seun Osewa proposal?.....

That he will like her story to be reaching front page.....





I won't be surprise if I see this on NLFP



'Finally, Bisola shave her Ampit hair'



'Check out Bisola's slippers in her backyard'



'Bisola sneezed and clean up in bathroom'

Nice...



Our fabric and clothes always look so nice on us...

mezynaija:

Big Brother Naija, 2017 star, Bisola Aiyeola on Tuesday stepped out in style looking all glamorous in an Ankara made dress.



Nice to know Nice to know



It can do wonderment Chai,,I need to learn how to do this kinda makeup...It can do wonderment

Bisola and make up ehn...

This mama can paint for d universe. 1 Like

Sexy

Waoh, she looked gorgeous.

jayjayjones:

Inside d cloth she is wearing...

no lie,,,, say the truth... Shey na your gf trunk be that? no lie,,,, say the truth... Shey na your gf trunk be that? 2 Likes

jayjayjones:

Inside d cloth she is wearing...

Bisola can make up for d universe. Pls I nominate her to be appointed as the minister for make-up affairs

Bisola is indeed beautiful



...Baby, sit by my side, let us watch bf! 1 Like

Ex BBN they can be so jealous of themselves?? If Tboss jux post studio pics before u knw Marvis have posted,den Bisola will feel she is no more reigning den post. Den gifty will post nudes bkos she wanna be Kimk..weda der r competing who is still reigning o...Na wa o..

cute

malware:

So OP what do you want us to do now?



Meanwhile, thanks for letting us know whenever Bisola buys new cloth.

malware:

So OP what do you want us to do now?



Meanwhile, thanks for alerting us whenever Bisola buys new cloth.

This is beautiful my lady.