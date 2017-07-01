₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by mezynaija(m): 11:43am
Big Brother Naija, 2017 star, Bisola Aiyeola on Tuesday stepped out in style looking all glamorous in an Ankara made dress.
She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram with the caption:
Do not allow another man's negative impression of you derail your thoughts and actions of progress in your life shikena. I'm really feeling like one Hajia ��� you can call me Alhaja Bisi. I totally enjoyed this photo shoot ��� Photography: @dudutoonznigeria
Makeup: @iposhlooks Dress @Accostcollection
More photos below:
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by malware: 11:44am
So OP what do you expect from us? thanks for letting us know whenever those people buy new cloth.
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Homeboiy(m): 11:44am
who's she?
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by pizzylee(m): 12:03pm
that first pic looks like she is looking at thintalltony's wife
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by pzmedia(m): 12:30pm
nice one
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by CocoaOla(m): 2:17pm
okay
swap things here www.swopnswap.com
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Benjom(m): 2:17pm
Simply cute
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Prettythicksmi(f): 2:17pm
my crush
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Homers123: 2:18pm
Hope she didn't 'trumpet' the photographer' trumpet.
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Prettythicksmi(f): 2:18pm
pizzylee:U knw dey forget tinz?becareful
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by quietboy: 2:18pm
okay
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Nma27(f): 2:19pm
Who painted her lips!!!??
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by MykOnyxo(m): 2:19pm
So blogger no know say Bisola have said Yes to Seun Osewa proposal?.....
That he will like her story to be reaching front page.....
I won't be surprise if I see this on NLFP
'Finally, Bisola shave her Ampit hair'
'Check out Bisola's slippers in her backyard'
'Bisola sneezed and clean up in bathroom'
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by eyinjuege: 2:20pm
Nice...
Our fabric and clothes always look so nice on us...
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by alignacademy(m): 2:20pm
mezynaija:
Nice to know
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by GossipGirl1(f): 2:20pm
Chai,,I need to learn how to do this kinda makeup...
It can do wonderment
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by HelenBee(f): 2:20pm
Bisola and make up ehn...
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by slimzzysweet(f): 2:20pm
This mama can paint for d universe.
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Copdeta: 2:20pm
Sexy
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by odiereke(m): 2:21pm
Waoh, she looked gorgeous.
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by MykOnyxo(m): 2:25pm
jayjayjones:
no lie,,,, say the truth... Shey na your gf trunk be that?
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Moreoffaith(m): 2:25pm
jayjayjones:
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by slimzzysweet(f): 2:26pm
Bisola can make up for d universe. Pls I nominate her to be appointed as the minister for make-up affairs
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by maxithonnie(m): 2:30pm
Bisola is indeed beautiful
...Baby, sit by my side, let us watch bf!
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by barallanee(f): 2:31pm
Ex BBN they can be so jealous of themselves?? If Tboss jux post studio pics before u knw Marvis have posted,den Bisola will feel she is no more reigning den post. Den gifty will post nudes bkos she wanna be Kimk..weda der r competing who is still reigning o...Na wa o..
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by Agathabless: 2:32pm
cute
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by modsfucker: 2:33pm
malware:
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by modsfucker: 2:34pm
malware:
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by MzEddytan(f): 2:35pm
This is beautiful my lady.
|Re: #bbnaija: Bisola Steps Out Stylishly In Lovely Ankara Dress by fortunechy(m): 2:37pm
make up beauty
