"Today i saw the most terryfing and mind boggling thing in my life, what you're seeing in front of me are:



1 - Two spoons

2 - Ten umbrella head nails

3 - Two medium sized radio batteries

4 - One traditional barber's blade

5 - Fourteen car bolts

6 - Five pair of keys

7 - An average nail sized iron rod

8 - One marker pen



All of the above were found inside the belly of a ram that was butchered where i work. It might be the work of diabolic people that are after someone. May God protect us Amin."















each of those items represent charms for different purposes. some are to the benefit the person that placed them there while the rest are to tie down his colleagues. I wont go into details sha. This is not a new thing. the ram was supposed to be drowned to activate the charms but it somehow escaped. the person that allowed it to run will die in a week. each of those items represent charms for different purposes. some are to the benefit the person that placed them there while the rest are to tie down his colleagues. I wont go into details sha. This is not a new thing. the ram was supposed to be drowned to activate the charms but it somehow escaped. the person that allowed it to run will die in a week. 4 Likes

Wetin person no dey hear,





Thank God say I no dey chop RAM....

You don't know what hunger means. You don't know what hunger means. 7 Likes

But you dey eat Cow and Goat But you dey eat Cow and Goat 2 Likes

It happens, which is why we need cattle ranching, and an end to animals roaming around



For health & safety purposes 3 Likes

Hmmmmm. This one pass me. That meat isn't supposed to be sold as it's diabolical. My sincere sympathy to people wey go buy the meat.



Village people wan give somebody but animal come get am..

People go still chop that ram..







Africa is a craphole. Of course this will happen there.



Watin we no go see for dis change period. If dem find car and dollar inside ram i no go dey suprise.

Recession Don hit animals too..... Dem Don dey chop spoons batteries and nails..... Nawa o 4 Likes