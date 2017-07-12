₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,784 members, 3,653,753 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 09:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) (14315 Views)
Prices Of Rice Crash In Kano / Five Dollars Pure Water In Kano (photo) / High Quality Coolers, Plates, Saucers, Spoons And Kitchen Items Available. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Rokaa(m): 5:47pm
Hours ago, a facebook user Alh Ibrahim Mai Kwankwasiyya shared this story on his facebook page, he wrote:
"Today i saw the most terryfing and mind boggling thing in my life, what you're seeing in front of me are:
1 - Two spoons
2 - Ten umbrella head nails
3 - Two medium sized radio batteries
4 - One traditional barber's blade
5 - Fourteen car bolts
6 - Five pair of keys
7 - An average nail sized iron rod
8 - One marker pen
All of the above were found inside the belly of a ram that was butchered where i work. It might be the work of diabolic people that are after someone. May God protect us Amin."
http://arewaonline.com/47/spoons-nails-batteries-keys-etc
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Caustics: 5:48pm
each of those items represent charms for different purposes. some are to the benefit the person that placed them there while the rest are to tie down his colleagues. I wont go into details sha. This is not a new thing. the ram was supposed to be drowned to activate the charms but it somehow escaped. the person that allowed it to run will die in a week.
4 Likes
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by wahles(m): 5:48pm
Evolution # d dude above is well grounded in d art of wizardry!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by ExpensiveG: 5:52pm
Wetin person no dey hear,
Thank God say I no dey chop RAM....
2 Likes
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by lucky999: 5:53pm
How come
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Rokaa(m): 7:08pm
ExpensiveG:
You don't know what hunger means.
7 Likes
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by twilliamx: 8:49pm
End time ram
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by alegbeleye(m): 8:49pm
V
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by medolab90(m): 8:49pm
Hmm
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Topwritersden: 8:49pm
lol
End your day with this story!!
http://topwritersden.com/memoir-sex-slave-hustle-survival/
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 8:49pm
End Time Ram Spotted
The Guy Shu Go For Fasting Nd Prayer oo
This One Weak Me Gan
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:50pm
This is serious.
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by bbbabes(f): 8:50pm
Idonbiliv
1 Like
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Ekebe1(m): 8:50pm
nawa o
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Tiny23(f): 8:50pm
Na wa o
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by emonkey(m): 8:50pm
end time ram
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 8:50pm
ExpensiveG:But you dey eat Cow and Goat
2 Likes
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by VanBommel(m): 8:50pm
Lies
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:50pm
It happens, which is why we need cattle ranching, and an end to animals roaming around
For health & safety purposes
3 Likes
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by soleexx(m): 8:51pm
Ise Gbara Iyanu
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by cyberdurable(m): 8:51pm
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:51pm
Hmmmmm. This one pass me. That meat isn't supposed to be sold as it's diabolical. My sincere sympathy to people wey go buy the meat.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by funnynation(m): 8:51pm
End time ram..
Village people wan give somebody but animal come get am..
People go still chop that ram..
Chai
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Newbiee: 8:51pm
Chai! The NAMA is addicted to metals
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by ELgordo(m): 8:51pm
Na lie
1 Like
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by ChinonsoDike2: 8:52pm
Africa is a craphole. Of course this will happen there.
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Dotwillis1(m): 8:52pm
Chai nawa o
Meanwhile..
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Yello1(m): 8:52pm
Watin we no go see for dis change period. If dem find car and dollar inside ram i no go dey suprise.
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by EntMirror: 8:52pm
Mobile Dusbin
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Modesky: 8:53pm
Recession Don hit animals too..... Dem Don dey chop spoons batteries and nails..... Nawa o
4 Likes
|Re: Spoons, Nails, Keys Found In Ram's Belly In Kano Abattoir (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 8:54pm
End time pics!!!
Life Virgin Coconut Oil for sale. / Pls What Else Can I Use To Grind Beans For Moi Moi Apart From Grinding Machine? / Brand New Ignis Gas Cooker model ACF 003 for Sale @ #26,000.
Viewing this topic: easiaq, stainless239(f), Famodimudavid(m), Akeem30, Nauttyprof(m), supermum0001, amila20042001, lumion, adriftonmemories(m), Boybreezy(m), Oweku(m), Niyeal(m), mrbyron(m), EmeeNaka, olatundemustafa(m), nybol(m), mubeela, Mimo1(m), jedyjedy(m), Ladyisi1, potent5(m), josruth(m), olasclef(m), yomisco4love(m), bibinwaka, losak9111(m), shaklisco(m), tobiolajutemo, pantless(m), plentyme, charlydamianpat(m), Myketuale(m), adajoe555(f), Boss1914(m), Akanniade(m), SolutionsGuy, skare, Victorclean1, Cutecharlz(m), judey1992(m), ogidiarinzep, Wasayo, tonguengineer(m), costeve, SaintMorris, greatest2014(f), ifeanyija(m), addbol, gileadinho(m), Divinehenrich(m), MajesticD(m), igbanbajo(m), yunglary(m), poksmahn(m), okooloyun1(m), Popowaa, olayiwola4u(m), uboy73, som4reel(f), ajalawole(m), salexat(m), pjfrank05(m), qubys(m), Makuos, kunty, TINALETC3(f), Kapasky80, dunamit(f), doubleaction(m), olujastro, frebor(m), KingIOb, Kelvinprinzyy(m), DogCynophile(f), fatdick(m), jamislaw(m), LordSucre(m), Diesella, pat1612(m), mohisd(m), yefasolution, vicky3(m), ennyscongy(m), Ikenna17(m), Rokaa(m), benedima1990(m), KaizenO(m), okomile, orisunmi(f), LastMumu, mightymine, bola565, Titusville, lwise(m), Deapexboy(m), oprime(m), Allann(m), yhemie99, blaise26abj(m), Emperor119(m), lecturerdabo(m), jimbson, Alexy2014(f), grimadult(m), Pumpyjay, baarak66(m), VeniJu, ripo(m), OsuGanja(m), ijobafatty, akinus(m), vic224real, Simonchester, century106, thunderrider, shiekjay, Mouthgag, ElPadrino007(m), Doctorsweet(m), ikswiss, omobone(m), enochogaga(m), watchwoman, Solatium(m), adekolaabiodun, anochuks08(m), Rohzay(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25