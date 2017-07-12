Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet (8267 Views)

Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible / Davido Is Trending On Twitter For Not Fulfilling His Promise To David Adeleke / Funke Akindele Blocked Fan Over Denrele Edun (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Davido tweeted the popular lyric to his song, "If", and a twitter user replied saying "Don't worry bro wizkid has already forgiven you, go and sing no more"





Davido blocked him instantly.



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Davido blocked one of his fans after he referenced Wizkid on a reply to his tweet today.Davido tweeted the popular lyric to his song, "If", and a twitter user replied saying "Don't worry bro wizkid has already forgiven you, go and sing no more"Davido blocked him instantly.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/davido-blocked-fan-on-twitter-for.html

FTC...show me love if you're here for wizkid 17 Likes 1 Share

Your mouth go put you for trouble you no listen to your Mama advice, you see..... Block don fall you







DAVIDO dey blocker 39 Likes 2 Shares

ExpensiveG:

Your mouth go put you for trouble you no listen to your Mama advice, you see..... Block don fall you







DAVIDO dey blocker



Davido sef don calm down, the guy go find him trouble Davido sef don calm down, the guy go find him trouble 2 Likes

Lol. So devido goes through his messages.... Dude got time 3 Likes 1 Share

JamieBlog:





Davido sef don calm down, the guy go find him trouble No mind dat guy, na jealousy dey worry em... him wan put fire for inside DAVIDO fill station... 3 Likes







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74D0UjgB7LQ Ok make we dance small

The guy was epic... go and sing no more

that guy get mouth 6 Likes

Your troubles are in your tongue

"Children, Obey your father/mother so that your days may be long"....So says the bible. You didn't listen to your mother.

That's very rude and an uncouth thing to say, you got served 2 Likes

..Lol at "go and sing no more"... Pure SAVAGERY!!!! 4 Likes

Both davido andthe boy and the mod that move this rubish post to fp are all mumu.



How is this news... that how u hype them.

Soon now we will hear that he is involved with fraud in U.S.A.. 7 Likes

Seems davido always get cramps and mood swings whenever he hears the name wizkid

Lol

What kind of rubbish news is this?



Why can't nairaland promote science and tec 1 Like

block fall on u... mumu..

I believe what got Davido angry Was The Frog Smiley 3 Likes 1 Share

ode!!..cos davido has blocked you now it means u are in trouble





And OP it is not from "if" the lyrics are from "Fall" Lol the thing pain davido!And OP it is not from "if" the lyrics are from "Fall" 1 Like 1 Share

Wao

Davido the frog. E pain am. Go and sing no more

JamieBlog:

Nigerian Musician, Davido blocked one of his fans after he referenced Wizkid on a reply to his tweet today.



Davido tweeted the popular lyric to his song, "If", and a twitter user replied saying "Don't worry bro wizkid has already forgiven you, go and sing no more"





Davido blocked him instantly.



NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/davido-blocked-fan-on-twitter-for.html







Sense fall on them



E no concern me Sense fall on themE no concern me

Piiko:

That's very rude and an uncouth thing to say, you got served seriously "he got served" how will the blocking affect his life? seriously "he got served" how will the blocking affect his life?

EmyLeo:

ode!!..cos davido has blocked you now it means u are in trouble that guy is only having a laugh abeg that guy is only having a laugh abeg

samzzycash:

seriously "he got served" how will the blocking affect his life? Now he can't stalk Davido unless through a 3rd party or a new account, its very painful trust me and you have no idea if he's gonna unblock in this lifetime or next Now he can't stalk Davido unless through a 3rd party or a new account, its very painful trust me and you have no idea if he's gonna unblock in this lifetime or next

so these celebs use to read peoples comment ..me wey dey always talk anyaw

Mtcheeew 1 Like

Shortyy:

Davido the frog. E pain am. Go and sing no more

You this geh...if I catch you for bed eh You this geh...if I catch you for bed eh

Lol frustration its obvious davido is jealous of wizkid international fame,mumu frog with his receeding hairline