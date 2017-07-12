₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by JamieBlog(m): 9:46pm
Nigerian Musician, Davido blocked one of his fans after he referenced Wizkid on a reply to his tweet today.
Davido tweeted the popular lyric to his song, "If", and a twitter user replied saying "Don't worry bro wizkid has already forgiven you, go and sing no more"
Davido blocked him instantly.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/davido-blocked-fan-on-twitter-for.html
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by odeade1(m): 9:55pm
FTC...show me love if you're here for wizkid
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by ExpensiveG: 10:02pm
Your mouth go put you for trouble you no listen to your Mama advice, you see..... Block don fall you
DAVIDO dey blocker
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by JamieBlog(m): 10:07pm
ExpensiveG:
Davido sef don calm down, the guy go find him trouble
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by ItchingPreek(m): 10:08pm
Lol. So devido goes through his messages.... Dude got time
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by ExpensiveG: 10:12pm
JamieBlog:No mind dat guy, na jealousy dey worry em... him wan put fire for inside DAVIDO fill station...
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by liftedhigh: 10:14pm
Ok make we dance small
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74D0UjgB7LQ
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Leonbonapart(m): 10:14pm
The guy was epic... go and sing no more
that guy get mouth
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by kaycyor: 10:15pm
Your troubles are in your tongue
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by lonelydora(m): 10:16pm
"Children, Obey your father/mother so that your days may be long"....So says the bible. You didn't listen to your mother.
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by fergieboy(m): 10:16pm
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Piiko(m): 10:16pm
That's very rude and an uncouth thing to say, you got served
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Brown14(m): 10:16pm
..Lol at "go and sing no more"... Pure SAVAGERY!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by PenisCaP: 10:17pm
Both davido andthe boy and the mod that move this rubish post to fp are all mumu.
How is this news... that how u hype them.
Soon now we will hear that he is involved with fraud in U.S.A..
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by blessedweapon(m): 10:18pm
Seems davido always get cramps and mood swings whenever he hears the name wizkid
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by auntysimbiat(f): 10:18pm
Lol
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by ZaraGift: 10:18pm
What kind of rubbish news is this?
Why can't nairaland promote science and tec
1 Like
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by kasmail(m): 10:20pm
block fall on u... mumu..
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by UnknownT: 10:20pm
I believe what got Davido angry Was The Frog Smiley
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by EmyLeo(m): 10:20pm
ode!!..cos davido has blocked you now it means u are in trouble
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Fresca(f): 10:21pm
Lol the thing pain davido!
And OP it is not from "if" the lyrics are from "Fall"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by seunlayi(m): 10:22pm
Wao
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Shortyy(f): 10:24pm
Davido the frog. E pain am. Go and sing no more
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by free2ryhme: 10:25pm
JamieBlog:
Sense fall on them
E no concern me
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by samzzycash(m): 10:26pm
Piiko:seriously "he got served" how will the blocking affect his life?
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by samzzycash(m): 10:28pm
EmyLeo:that guy is only having a laugh abeg
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Piiko(m): 10:30pm
samzzycash:Now he can't stalk Davido unless through a 3rd party or a new account, its very painful trust me and you have no idea if he's gonna unblock in this lifetime or next
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by tayo200(m): 10:31pm
so these celebs use to read peoples comment ..me wey dey always talk anyaw
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by Foodforthought: 10:31pm
Mtcheeew
1 Like
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by LesbianBoy(m): 10:32pm
Shortyy:
You this geh...if I catch you for bed eh
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by anambra111: 10:32pm
Lol frustration its obvious davido is jealous of wizkid international fame,mumu frog with his receeding hairline
|Re: Davido Blocked Fan On Twitter For Referencing Wizkid In His Tweet by samzzycash(m): 10:34pm
Piiko:tiwa Savage block me on instagram two years ago i return the blocking.. If it pain the guy then him no get a life be that
