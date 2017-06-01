₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 09:06 PM
Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by AdoraAmadi: 5:25pm
On “Real Talk with Anele” show, South African actress Khanyi Mbau defended the plastic surgery she had undergone, and even went further to reference the Bible to back her claim.
According to her the Lord says we are all gods amongst each other. And what does a god do? A God creates because my father created this earth through His image.
Here’s what she said on the show;
“Now I’m going to preach. I’m going to take people to church because I’m from a christian family, so most of my references come from that. The Bible says I am who I am through Christ who strengthens me.
If God is your father, right, then it means you are a god because a dog gives birth to another dog, a duck/bird – the same thing. If you are my father, why can I not be a god?
And the Lord says we are all gods amongst each other. And what does a god do? A God creates because my father created this earth through His image. I can create my own visions and my own earth through my own vision. As long as it doesn’t affect the next person, but it is my journey. So in my mind, the image and how I see myself is what I’m creating in the physical.
Because everything first happens in the spiritual before it seeps through the physical. So how I see myself is the most beautiful woman, flawless, filtered every single say of my life. Once we can all start becoming creators of our time, everyone will reach their goal because you are not looking at someone for inspiration, you are remembering who you are to the God that created you.”
Khanyi underwent a laser liposuction procedure (also known as lipoplasty) – an operation that removes fat from different sites of the human body – to prevent cellulite and saddle bags from forming. It was also gathered that she does an annual chemical peel for her complexion, and has had her nose worked on.
She has also had breast implants surgery, her eyebrows lifted, gums pushed back and excess skin around her eyes removed according to reports.
However, she was called out by social media users who saw the video BBNaija and Rubbin Minds Host, Ebuka Uchendu shared, for referencing the Bible. And mehn, it was a complete showdown on Twitter.
Here’s the video;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/south-african-actress-khanyi-mbau-defends-plastic-surgery-procedures-referencing-bible-video.html
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by sexybbstar(f): 5:27pm
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by tossie101(f): 5:44pm
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by oshe11(m): 7:44pm
Wich kain YEYE actress be dis
wit all her surgery she stl wowo like dis, hw she come be b4 d surgery.....
Wit her breast wen dey useless like Buhari blokus
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:44pm
this gals sef
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Rollwitu: 7:45pm
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Holyfield1(m): 7:45pm
Werey onihoho
Unclad mad hoe on the loose
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by monemsis(m): 7:45pm
This is the number 1 fail I've ever seen
Get thee behind me! Ye workers of iniquity!
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by DatLagboi: 7:46pm
Let's see her before and after pictures.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Charles4075(m): 7:46pm
See as she be like person wa dey draw.
Chai and some pervs go dey craze for this kind person ohhh. I yaff die finish.
Spits.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by NwaAmaikpe: 7:46pm
Her bible tells her that she is a god, but she looks more like an oracle to me.
That her plastic surgeon really deserves flogging...
For turning her to an embalmed stockfish now.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by OurworkComNg1: 7:46pm
Oh Lord have mercy
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by beyooooni1(m): 7:47pm
ontop everything sef, she no even fine....mtchew
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by NkayTiana(f): 7:47pm
Doctors in the house, my face has suddenly become so rough, I have no idea of what am reacting to, please I need help on what to do
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Amirullaha(m): 7:47pm
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by nattyjay(m): 7:48pm
See this filtered thing o, turning bible upside down
May God forgive her
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by hardwerk: 7:48pm
kivukian with a guala guala brain
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by DEBJOCH1(m): 7:48pm
She is not different from a plastic rubber.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Judolisco(m): 7:49pm
U should endeavor to change ur brain also.... God cannot be mocked
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by unlimitedsoundz(m): 7:49pm
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by thenny312(m): 7:50pm
People won't just mind their business, sitting behind their Fones and bashing pple all day
It's her body she can do whatever she likes with it for all I care
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:50pm
Rev 21:27 - And there shall in no wise enter into it any thing that defileth, neither whatsoever worketh abomination, or maketh a lie: but they which are written in the Lamb's book of life.
Proverbs 14:12 - there are ways that seem right unto a man but the end thereof are the ways of death.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by ogbiwa: 7:50pm
Is she for real
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Mayydayy(m): 7:52pm
This days.we all have bible references to justify it.this one has learnt the craft I thought was privy to Nigerian pastors only.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by KKKWHITE(m): 7:52pm
The end shall tell.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Sard(m): 7:54pm
Funny Sh!t. Loads of bulllsh!t.
Honestly, she didn't even have to defend herself. She was probably judging herself already because if she wasn't already feeling bad/guilty about the surgery, she wouldn't have to defend herself.
Do whatever you want to do with your life. You've been gifted this life already; it's your damn business. But don't be dumb enough to be looking for sillly ways to rationalize or justify your actions. Don't go religious over trivial matters.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Bossontop(m): 7:57pm
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by code9(m): 7:59pm
Madness has gone digital
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:01pm
Even satan dey reference bible, not a new thing.
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by free2ryhme: 8:20pm
Angel Michael should just sound the trumpet oooo
Re: Khanyi Mbau Defends Her Plastic Surgery Procedures Referencing The Bible by chuksjuve(m): 8:21pm
Even the devil knows that is a wrong biblical interpretation or reference to make unfortunately he won't
keep wallowing in your ignorance as you March your way to hell...
End time Jezebel...
