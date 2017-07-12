₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by jeloser(m): 10:54pm On Jul 12
High blood pressure is one such kind of a condition that needs more care in the food habit. The same is applicable for those who are in their pre-hypertension stage, where BP is higher than normal, but not strong enough to be diagnosed as hypertension.While avoiding some foods, you have to be sure of including all the necessary nutrients. Make sure that there are lean protein, whole grains and low-fat dairy products. If you feel that you cannot control your high blood pressure, even after taking medications, take a look at your food habit.
Avoiding salt is not the only perfect solution for controlling high blood pressure. There are many food items that seem to be harmless, to be avoided. These contain high amounts of sodium that is the culprit.Here are some foods that you must avoid if you have high blood pressure.
Foods that you must avoid if you have high blood pressure are:
1.Fast Foods: You have to stay away from processed foods that are available in the market at any cost. These food items have a high amount of added sugar and salt. The salt content in these foods acts as a culprit for increasing blood pressure.
2.Pickles: You have to compromise on your love towards pickle. Pickles are high in salt content and it is not at all recommended for those who have high blood pressure. Salt is very important to preserve things and the vegetables will also absorb more salt when it is kept in the salt water for long time.
3.Canned Soups: Soups are definitely healthy foods. But when you are opting for canned soups, you are making a wrong choice. Canned soup contains high amount of salt to preserve the vegetable particles. Also, the added taste-makers make it unhealthy.
4.Tomato Sauce: Tomato sauce will appear harmless for people with hypertension. But, the fact is that tomato sauce is made this tasty by following a perfect combination between salt and sugar. So tomato sauce is one among the common foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure.
5.Coffee: When it comes to this all-time favourite beverage, moderation is the key. Don’t make it a habit to take more than 2 or 3 cups of coffee per day. Coffee will cause an increase in the blood pressure level. So, keep an eye on your coffee intake.
6.Alcohol: Alcohol doesn’t have anything to do with your health. Increase in blood pressure is one of the many complications of taking alcohol, especially if you are a regular drinker. This will lead to many long-term complications of blood pressure.
7.Bread: Bread seems like comparatively less harmful. But, the fact is that taking bread daily in your diet is not a good choice. Bread contains high amounts of sodium, which will cause a spike in the blood pressure level. Thus, bread is one among the common foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure.
8.Baked Foods: Those sweet goods that come with colourful icing and sprinkles are tempting. But, if you want to avoid foods that are not good for maintaining a normal blood pressure level, stay away from this. This contains salted saturated fats, sugar, and sodium-rich leavening agents.
These are the foods that you must avoid if you have high blood pressure.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by kingsman66(m): 11:13pm On Jul 12
thankz. Op
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by MrHenshaw: 1:32am
jeloser:
Kukuma kill am nah.
D only thing you forgot to add is water.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by loomer: 5:24am
Make una kuku tell us to fast
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by alukstea(m): 5:24am
And then you're left with little to choose from
lol .
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by salmonkay: 5:26am
.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Chidexter(m): 5:31am
And after all this, the high blood pressure won't kill the person, rather, hunger will.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by personal59(m): 5:31am
na something go kill person
you no add
how water go affect am
how fruit juice will kill am fast
when going to work in Lagos how he must get food flask and feeding bottle in case hunger come for hold-up
how he can preserve food from 4am to 12pm and 7pm in case he get home late
smh for u
when I believe say everything av been predestined
am not saying we should b reckless but all this don't and do oyinbo dey use mk us fear death self will lead us to marathon fasting
ahhhh I Don forget say if u don't eat on time u are calling for sickness..........
everything tire person
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by DrWise: 5:32am
After excluding all these foods, what would be left for them to eat?
Sha, tell us say make dem stop to chop because I know
See wetin remain.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Ghostscript(m): 5:32am
No b small my Guy
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by DjAndroid: 5:33am
Then what are the foods to embrace?
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by sojayy(m): 5:34am
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by sojayy(m): 5:35am
Kuku kill me !
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by zealz4u(m): 5:35am
quite informative, a lot of people eat anything and everything without considering the effect on the body. Regular checking of BP is necessary to control your lifestyle in general.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by babdap: 5:37am
I am sure no man will die if there is any food. or drug to take that will make one live eternally.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:42am
loomer:
Haha
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by twilliamx: 5:43am
Thanks for the info my good man. suffering from HBP but yet i do all this. something must kill a man though. May God help us all
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Damscrob(m): 5:44am
Thanks
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by telim: 5:45am
Something must kill a man either HBP or not, so why should I avoid foods that I can't do without? If you are praying for long life in this recession you are just doing yourself.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by sonnie10: 5:45am
I doubt the coffee one. Just avoid salt and your blood pressure will be fine.
Most of these processed foods you listed are preserved with salt, that is why they are bad.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Pavore9: 5:47am
alukstea:
You have so much to choose from to eat healthier, it is just that we narrowed our food choices.
When we know the negative impact on our health certain food are to us, it will be cheaper to avoid than paying the medical bills.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by mokaflex(m): 5:53am
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Diamonddris(m): 5:55am
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Samusu(m): 5:57am
Troublesome Woman
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by lanre316: 5:59am
OP, you are supposed to tell people with HBP what to eat in addition to what to avoid. From your write-up, it seems as if thy should avoid eating and drinking most types of food and drinks available. BTW, weldone for the info.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by samwash(m): 5:59am
All the food u listed above, the dominant ingredients is SALT. High amount of salt in d body cause high BP.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by BroZuma: 5:59am
E don meanit
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by chistev12(m): 6:02am
I try to do press ups everyday. I guess that helps?
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by gongoaso27: 6:06am
better they go hungry. at the end they die.
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by Ayoswit(f): 6:06am
Ok, noted
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by labamo07(m): 6:06am
Well said Op, actually most of the things highlighted by op should be avoided however, the country we live in does not allow us to stay away from such because of hunger. There are 2 ways to balance the sodium intake in our body, either by consumption of more water or balancing the sodium intake with foods rich in potassium. Banana is very rich in potassium...............
|Re: Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure by henryobinna(m): 6:06am
foods that also have high salinity.
any food that has too much salt increases your risk of HBP
