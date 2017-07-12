Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Foods That You Must Avoid If You Have High Blood Pressure (6238 Views)

High blood pressure is one such kind of a condition that needs more care in the food habit. The same is applicable for those who are in their pre-hypertension stage, where BP is higher than normal, but not strong enough to be diagnosed as hypertension.While avoiding some foods, you have to be sure of including all the necessary nutrients. Make sure that there are lean protein, whole grains and low-fat dairy products. If you feel that you cannot control your high blood pressure, even after taking medications, take a look at your food habit.



Avoiding salt is not the only perfect solution for controlling high blood pressure. There are many food items that seem to be harmless, to be avoided. These contain high amounts of sodium that is the culprit.Here are some foods that you must avoid if you have high blood pressure.



Foods that you must avoid if you have high blood pressure are:



1.Fast Foods: You have to stay away from processed foods that are available in the market at any cost. These food items have a high amount of added sugar and salt. The salt content in these foods acts as a culprit for increasing blood pressure.



2.Pickles: You have to compromise on your love towards pickle. Pickles are high in salt content and it is not at all recommended for those who have high blood pressure. Salt is very important to preserve things and the vegetables will also absorb more salt when it is kept in the salt water for long time.



3.Canned Soups: Soups are definitely healthy foods. But when you are opting for canned soups, you are making a wrong choice. Canned soup contains high amount of salt to preserve the vegetable particles. Also, the added taste-makers make it unhealthy.



4.Tomato Sauce: Tomato sauce will appear harmless for people with hypertension. But, the fact is that tomato sauce is made this tasty by following a perfect combination between salt and sugar. So tomato sauce is one among the common foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure.



5.Coffee: When it comes to this all-time favourite beverage, moderation is the key. Don’t make it a habit to take more than 2 or 3 cups of coffee per day. Coffee will cause an increase in the blood pressure level. So, keep an eye on your coffee intake.



6.Alcohol: Alcohol doesn’t have anything to do with your health. Increase in blood pressure is one of the many complications of taking alcohol, especially if you are a regular drinker. This will lead to many long-term complications of blood pressure.



7.Bread: Bread seems like comparatively less harmful. But, the fact is that taking bread daily in your diet is not a good choice. Bread contains high amounts of sodium, which will cause a spike in the blood pressure level. Thus, bread is one among the common foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure.



8.Baked Foods: Those sweet goods that come with colourful icing and sprinkles are tempting. But, if you want to avoid foods that are not good for maintaining a normal blood pressure level, stay away from this. This contains salted saturated fats, sugar, and sodium-rich leavening agents.



These are the foods that you must avoid if you have high blood pressure.



And after all this, the high blood pressure won't kill the person, rather, hunger will. 4 Likes

quite informative, a lot of people eat anything and everything without considering the effect on the body. Regular checking of BP is necessary to control your lifestyle in general.

I am sure no man will die if there is any food. or drug to take that will make one live eternally.

Thanks for the info my good man. suffering from HBP but yet i do all this. something must kill a man though. May God help us all 3 Likes

Most of these processed foods you listed are preserved with salt, that is why they are bad.

When we know the negative impact on our health certain food are to us, it will be cheaper to avoid than paying the medical bills. You have so much to choose from to eat healthier, it is just that we narrowed our food choices.

OP, you are supposed to tell people with HBP what to eat in addition to what to avoid. From your write-up, it seems as if thy should avoid eating and drinking most types of food and drinks available. BTW, weldone for the info.

All the food u listed above, the dominant ingredients is SALT. High amount of salt in d body cause high BP. 2 Likes

I try to do press ups everyday. I guess that helps?

Well said Op, actually most of the things highlighted by op should be avoided however, the country we live in does not allow us to stay away from such because of hunger. There are 2 ways to balance the sodium intake in our body, either by consumption of more water or balancing the sodium intake with foods rich in potassium. Banana is very rich in potassium............... 2 Likes