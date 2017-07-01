₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by Dauda21: 9:40am
Former BBNaija 2017 contestant ThinTallTony is celebrating his wife's birthday on the social media......
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by SexyNairalander(m): 11:58am
booked
Thin tall tony=Fat short wife
just kidding before some frustrated youth will begin to quote me
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by Onyinye15(f): 11:58am
Interesting
After deceiving urselfs for money?
Both of u should park well
I said park
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by masada: 11:58am
congrats to TTT wife
u ve got a good man
no wonder u stood by him during the bb naija saga
HBD
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by TheAngry1: 11:58am
Women dey try o! She go believe this guy lies just like that? Omashe o! The same guy that denied you and your children in a tv show just because of money? Happy birthday madam...kontinue!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by nsesam: 11:58am
After a lot!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by ogazi4u(m): 11:58am
fool
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 11:58am
Of course you will.
Because Laraba is the only mumu who will accept you back after denying her and your kids on national TV.
Laraba is the only woman who can cope with your acute premature ejaculation as was evident when you laid Bisola in that VIP upper room.
Laraba is the only woman who will live comfortably in an unkempt house.
Thin Tall Tony...
A confused chronic lying agbaya.
Happy birthday Laraba.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:59am
Ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by passionatebae: 11:59am
HBD Madam. Blessings fall on u today and always.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by Awoo88: 11:59am
A very stupid fellow
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by kenny714433(m): 11:59am
Z
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by fullmeall: 11:59am
nsesam:quite alot
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by muller101(m): 12:00pm
Some people will blame buhari .
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by HarveySpecter1: 12:00pm
Side chicks are meant to keep the main wife on her toes.
Nothing wrong with what he had with that hoe, bisola.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by nikepeter4u: 12:00pm
Bisola will poison you oooh..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by brightersms: 12:00pm
okay after denying u re married at bbnaija
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by kennygee(f): 12:00pm
So why didn't he pour this encomium on her in the BBN house?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 12:01pm
.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by YModulosGodSon: 12:01pm
Well, just be sure she's gonna say YES again this time around
Cos if na me ...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by emmyw(m): 12:02pm
In Another Life
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by cutetopsey(f): 12:02pm
VG
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by jdstunt(m): 12:03pm
Ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by Nofuckgiven: 12:03pm
Stupid attention seeker. You have been noticed kindly swerve Oga. After claiming he will make much cash after BBNaija yet he is the only one yet to have a meaningful endorsement or career. Confused mofo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by obontami: 12:03pm
THis woman should also consider cheat on him just like he cheat on her!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by masada: 12:07pm
waoh
7 posts @ the same time of 11:58pm
una try
the search for FTC is real
lol
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by YelloweWest: 12:09pm
I'm sorry bros but nothing can make up for that shìt u did on that show
Denying ur wife and kids
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by skysailor(m): 12:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Eccentricity
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His Wife's Birthday by ijomaSN: 12:10pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Hmmmmm
