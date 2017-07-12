₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:16pm
Queen Adaeze Aduaka, Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria Tourism Marks Birthday Today (photos)
Queen Adaeze Aduaka born13th of July is
currently a final year student of the department of Animal science and technology in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.
Aduaka Adaeze is an Advert model, Presenter, Event Host, Brand Ambassador for campus best selling magazine CampusAmebo, presently Most Beautiful Model in Nigeria Tourism and also Ceo Queen Adaeze Aduaka foundation.
She also hosts her own show called 360 degrees with Adaeze where she has interviewed nollywood vetran Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Singer Solidstar to mention a few.
On a legacy she would like to leave behind, she said;
"I would love to be remembered as a woman who conquered the fear of letting situations around her determine her bearing in life, a strong determined woman"
Aduake Adaeze has an appealing resume as she has hosted top notch events like Face Of CA Magazine 2015, 2016 & 2017 Miss Campus Nigeria 2015, Dailytimes Hero's Award 2017, Most Beautiful Face In Anambra 2017 to mention but a few and her strides has not gone unnoticed and to this, she has been awarded by notable organizations
2 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:17pm
More
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by AlexReports(m): 6:23pm
Happy Birthday, Your majesty
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by ecoeco(m): 6:25pm
.
Wat us sexy about this lean thin thing with 3/4 eye nd owl looking face.... Ehh? Op
Mtchewww
Just waited approximately 2000kb browsing this topic
#Eco99#
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by subtlemee(f): 6:28pm
Make up should be banned in any pageantry to get real beauties ...hbd all the same
14 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Dlordsamurai(m): 6:30pm
She should be thankful to her vagina for giving her fame and wealth, the bottom power never fails.
5 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Hotshawarma(m): 6:32pm
No comment until I see her after swimming
2 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 7:53pm
Make up enhanced beauty
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Caustics: 8:43pm
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 8:43pm
See babyfood oo
Her brezz reminds me of the collapsed Mokwa-Jebba bridge
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by hilroy: 8:43pm
Alex reports
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Liability(m): 8:43pm
If i catch this girl, i will use my two hands to tear her clothes, remove her bra and place my moth on her bwrests, sucking her nlpples tirelessly, squeesing the tips, then placing my pe..nis in between her bwrests and fvck her there.
I will place my pe..nis close to her which she cant resist thereby grabbing it and immediately sucking the cap of my pe..nis with so much passion.
I will pull her pant, spread her legs then place my mouth on her klitoris. Yes i will. Licking her klitoris with passion at the same time placing my fingers inside her va,,,ginal locating her g spot, scrubbing it with passion. By then she would have cum one than 20 times, wetting my bed sheet, but who cares, i just want to fvck her,
i will twingle her labia majora and minora, those two wings at the edge of her va..ginal.
Finally i will turn her make her bend. And then i will insert my big pe...nis from behind her and fvck her hard as she squirt and scream, and she tears telling me to fvck her harder.
Ogabuhari well done oooo
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by GeneralOjukwu: 8:43pm
Hottie
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by lofty900(m): 8:43pm
Alex reports all your story is always about women. If it's not about roseline meurer it's about one girl nobody has heard of. Hope ur not doing it for free?
3 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by pyyxxaro: 8:44pm
This gal naa Elderly men food
Make I go find my mate
She go sweet shaa
2 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Inanna(f): 8:45pm
She's beautiful. You ugly fuckers up there are all haters.
4 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by NnamdiKanu(m): 8:45pm
ecoeco:
May something good Neva reach ...why are u all bittered? Is she the cause of the hardship in the country? Her offense is simply cos she is cute and igbo
8 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by brainpulse: 8:45pm
Adaeze Aduaka the Evans and cucumber people I hail o. Thinking of the numerous cucumbers that might worked under this girl from the forest of the rising crime.
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by kenny714433(m): 8:45pm
Op, abeg help me check if she wear pant.
I tried using Merlin's magical power to check if i can lift up her clothes. But I just realized this is not movie.
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by dacovajnr: 8:46pm
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by confy22: 8:46pm
Oga Alex!
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Caustics: 8:46pm
pyyxxaro:is leftover food ever sweet?
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Keneking: 8:47pm
Igbos are indeed doing very well
3 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by epospiky(m): 8:47pm
She's beautiful though but overrated. I've met much more beautiful ones
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:47pm
Ok vaseline crew were u na dey
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by malificent(f): 8:48pm
Haba! She's fine jhor
ecoeco:
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Laple0541(m): 8:49pm
hi
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by NnamdiKanu(m): 8:49pm
NwaAmaikpe:
So you are an ikenga? Good to know... Same here
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by dreamangel: 8:50pm
Inanna:
Thank you
2 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by gbosaa(m): 8:51pm
ecoeco:
That girl is very very very fineeee. Talk true.
That's beauty right there. Next 20 years, she will still look young and smashing.
1 Like
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by Laple0541(m): 8:51pm
Miss Tourism....na only God know the number of pricks wey she go don tour!!!
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Celebrates Her Birthday With Hot Photos by houstonia(m): 8:52pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You're just too dry, why
