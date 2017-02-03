₦airaland Forum

Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot (6253 Views)

Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by AlexReports(m): 11:09am
Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria International Glows In Amazing Valantine Shoot

She is back again in the news! Oh, it's the valentine love to family, fans and friends. .... Queen Adaeze Aduaka, the reigning Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria Tourism stuns her teem fans with large base in the south east as she releases red rose colour valentine photos, with amazing attractions.

The Unizik final Undergraduate‎, who runs an online Tv - 360 Degrees With Adaeze and a foundation is launching a campaign for women and children in Anambra. Queen Aduaka sealed a 21 billboard advert deal in the state with Anambra International Market recently just after adorning the front page of Amebo Campus Magazine.

The Anambra state born is wishing her people, students, lovers, physically ch‎allenge, women and young children a blissful valentine carnival. She will be sharing books and other writing materials in different schools. This will begin Awka in the coming weeks.

http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/stunning-queen-adaeze-aduaka-most.html?m=0

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Oyind17: 11:16am
She fat o

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by midehi2(f): 11:16am
Lady in Red, beautiful
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Yuneehk(f): 11:42am
Oyind17:
She fat o
And she's beautiful smiley

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by AlexReports(m): 12:29pm
@alexreports

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by bazzyblings: 3:36pm
cool. All I know is that am the first to comment after the complete post ...... grin grin angry. Those above me .... in patience Jonathan's voice ... wee you keep quiet ..
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Harwoyeez(m): 3:37pm
Not bad
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Houseofglam7: 3:37pm
Issorait
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Zubby619(m): 3:38pm
wahala dey....
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Freiden(m): 3:38pm
Who crowned her??

The judges must be blind.

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Keneking: 3:38pm
Igbos are indeed great and doing fine wink
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Jacksparr0w127: 3:38pm
Cucumbers

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Anonylander: 3:38pm
Fr?
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by slurryeye: 3:39pm
The way we use the word most beautiful in Nigeria, only God knows how most ugly will look undecided

So this plain jane is your most beautiful model, I believe I'm seeing angels where I am everyday then cheesy

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Clarinett(m): 3:39pm
She is ugly

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by olatwo(m): 3:40pm
cucu lipsrsealed
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by OgaJonah(m): 3:42pm
I reserve 1 for you, coz today na SPECIAL NACKING.

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by emmykk(m): 3:42pm
it is olukun and ogun worshipers that wear red
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by toyinjimoh(m): 3:42pm
all i see is mummy water with make up
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Damilare5882(m): 3:42pm
Iron that will burn that red nonsense is still on the stove grin
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by sipsip(m): 3:42pm
This Alex report guy again... I am beginning to think you have an affiliation with seun or someone that has a say in nairaland. Desperate and trashy news from you all the time.

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Afrocandies(m): 3:43pm
Freiden:
Who crowned her??

The judges must be blind.

Am telling you
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Griffon: 3:43pm
Oyind17:
She fat o

Guess you cant define fat then.
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by engrobidigbo: 3:43pm
and one dirty old politician will eat her "suya" tonight undecided
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by owobokiri(m): 3:43pm
Only the boobs passed the NAFDAC test...
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Ezedon(m): 3:43pm
Sometimes when people say most beautiful i wonder what they mean

Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Oyind17: 3:43pm
Griffon:


I guess you cant define fat then.
grin grin
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by uzoclinton(m): 3:43pm
Even the very long ESWARMA / LAWMA gown couldn't hide her K-legs in the second pic......
Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by emmykk(m): 3:43pm
Damilare5882:
Iron that will burn that red nonsense is still on the stove grin
the iron still dey trouser

