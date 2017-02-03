Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot (6253 Views)

Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria International Glows In Amazing Valantine Shoot



She is back again in the news! Oh, it's the valentine love to family, fans and friends. .... Queen Adaeze Aduaka, the reigning Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria Tourism stuns her teem fans with large base in the south east as she releases red rose colour valentine photos, with amazing attractions.



The Unizik final Undergraduate‎, who runs an online Tv - 360 Degrees With Adaeze and a foundation is launching a campaign for women and children in Anambra. Queen Aduaka sealed a 21 billboard advert deal in the state with Anambra International Market recently just after adorning the front page of Amebo Campus Magazine.



The Anambra state born is wishing her people, students, lovers, physically ch‎allenge, women and young children a blissful valentine carnival. She will be sharing books and other writing materials in different schools. This will begin Awka in the coming weeks.

She fat o 9 Likes 1 Share

Lady in Red, beautiful

She fat o And she's beautiful And she's beautiful 2 Likes

All I know is that am the first to comment after the complete post ...... . Those above me .... in patience Jonathan's voice ... wee you keep quiet ..

Not bad

Issorait

wahala dey....

Who crowned her??



The judges must be blind. 9 Likes 1 Share

Igbos are indeed great and doing fine

Cucumbers 3 Likes

Fr?





So this plain jane is your most beautiful model, I believe I'm seeing angels where I am everyday then The way we use the word most beautiful in Nigeria, only God knows how most ugly will lookSo this plain jane is your most beautiful model, I believe I'm seeing angels where I am everyday then 1 Like

She is ugly 1 Like

cucu

I reserve 1 for you, coz today na SPECIAL NACKING.

it is olukun and ogun worshipers that wear red

all i see is mummy water with make up

Iron that will burn that red nonsense is still on the stove

This Alex report guy again... I am beginning to think you have an affiliation with seun or someone that has a say in nairaland. Desperate and trashy news from you all the time. 1 Like

Who crowned her??



The judges must be blind.

Am telling you

She fat o

Guess you cant define fat then.

and one dirty old politician will eat her "suya" tonight

Only the boobs passed the NAFDAC test...

Sometimes when people say most beautiful i wonder what they mean 1 Like

I guess you cant define fat then.

Even the very long ESWARMA / LAWMA gown couldn't hide her K-legs in the second pic......