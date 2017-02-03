₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by AlexReports(m): 11:09am
Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria International Glows In Amazing Valantine Shoot
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/stunning-queen-adaeze-aduaka-most.html?m=0
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Oyind17: 11:16am
She fat o
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by midehi2(f): 11:16am
Lady in Red, beautiful
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Yuneehk(f): 11:42am
Oyind17:And she's beautiful
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by AlexReports(m): 12:29pm
@alexreports
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by bazzyblings: 3:36pm
. All I know is that am the first to comment after the complete post ...... . Those above me .... in patience Jonathan's voice ... wee you keep quiet ..
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Harwoyeez(m): 3:37pm
Not bad
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Houseofglam7: 3:37pm
Issorait
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Zubby619(m): 3:38pm
wahala dey....
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Freiden(m): 3:38pm
Who crowned her??
The judges must be blind.
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Keneking: 3:38pm
Igbos are indeed great and doing fine
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Jacksparr0w127: 3:38pm
Cucumbers
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Anonylander: 3:38pm
Fr?
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by slurryeye: 3:39pm
The way we use the word most beautiful in Nigeria, only God knows how most ugly will look
So this plain jane is your most beautiful model, I believe I'm seeing angels where I am everyday then
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Clarinett(m): 3:39pm
She is ugly
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by olatwo(m): 3:40pm
cucu
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by OgaJonah(m): 3:42pm
I reserve 1 for you, coz today na SPECIAL NACKING.
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by emmykk(m): 3:42pm
it is olukun and ogun worshipers that wear red
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by toyinjimoh(m): 3:42pm
all i see is mummy water with make up
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Damilare5882(m): 3:42pm
Iron that will burn that red nonsense is still on the stove
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by sipsip(m): 3:42pm
This Alex report guy again... I am beginning to think you have an affiliation with seun or someone that has a say in nairaland. Desperate and trashy news from you all the time.
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Afrocandies(m): 3:43pm
Freiden:
Am telling you
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Griffon: 3:43pm
Oyind17:
Guess you cant define fat then.
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by engrobidigbo: 3:43pm
and one dirty old politician will eat her "suya" tonight
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by owobokiri(m): 3:43pm
Only the boobs passed the NAFDAC test...
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Ezedon(m): 3:43pm
Sometimes when people say most beautiful i wonder what they mean
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by Oyind17: 3:43pm
Griffon:
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by uzoclinton(m): 3:43pm
Even the very long ESWARMA / LAWMA gown couldn't hide her K-legs in the second pic......
|Re: Adaeze Aduaka Glows In Amazing Valentine Shoot by emmykk(m): 3:43pm
Damilare5882:the iron still dey trouser
