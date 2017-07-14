Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders (12358 Views)

A board meeting chaired by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, approved the regularization of the salaries on Tuesday in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji.



It said, “The board directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary grade level for holders of degree certificates at entry point.



“While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II.”



Welcome development. Good news! 20 Likes

long overdue . However they still need to do more to totally eliminate the dichotomy because it promote laziness in the civil service . People are paid for being degree holders even when they can't perform any official task . 28 Likes

This is a welcomed development, the only good news I've heard since this administration came on board, kudos to all H. N. D holders Victory acerte 9 Likes 1 Share

Who else heard the same story last yea



Na every year den dey remove ham? 24 Likes

OP, give us a link and/ or source so we can independently verify for ourselves.

And it will help in the the struggle to make it to front page.

Thanks.

PS. that's long overdue. 1 Like





www.punchng.com/fg-approves-equal-salaries-for-hnd-degree-holders/ approved & implemented instantly 1 Like

moscobabs:

Who else heard the same story last yea



Na every year den dey remove ham? oopssss, abeg no spoil my happy mood with this na oopssss, abeg no spoil my happy mood with this na 3 Likes 2 Shares

Aljmusa300:

long overdue . However they still need to do more to totally eliminate the dichotomy because it promote laziness in the civil service . People are paid for being degree holders even when they can't perform any official task . How please explain? How please explain?

nice development can't wait to see the shoulder of bsc holder going back to its normal height.



no more igara chicken

You people should just scrap poly too then na

Long overdue kudos to FG 1 Like 1 Share

Long overdue but we all know say na for mouth..



The discrimination kontinues 5 Likes

it is only non government organizations that discriminate.

government organizations or institutions don't discriminate. especially federal institutions

I remember when I was employed in Uniben 2014. some of my colleagues were Hnd holder and mine was Bsc. we all were on same salary scale, level and step. they gave everybody level 7

in fact a friend of mine got level 8 with Hnd and we were surprised not until Uniben explain to us that it was because he graduated ten years ago. 4 Likes

That means the people that designed the educational curriculum are so stupid. Even though most people will jubilate over this, but there's difference between SSCE, OND, HND, BACHELORS, MASTERS, and PhD holders.

Why not equate SSCE and B.Sc too? Or Masters and PhD? Organisations pay different salaries for a reason.



HR personnel should throw more light.



Well, after all in the present Nigeria, OND/HND are getting jobs more than B.Sc/Masters holders. Not because of experience or what, but for 'Cheap' labour.



For those quoting me....I'm not jealous. I like the way FG removed the dichotomy, but it's wrong to generally say both degrees are equal. Secondary schools can never be the same with Commercial schools. 11 Likes

is it all the people that graduated with DEGREE have secured job let them give youth job whether certificate or not so that crime rate will reduce...that's my own advice and no be curse... If they like cancel dichotomy between NCE and Cambridge degree is non of my business the question is where is job that u can use that your certificate to secureis it all the people that graduated with DEGREE have secured joblet them give youth job whether certificate or not so that crime rate will reduce...that's my own advice and no be curse... 2 Likes 1 Share

“While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II.”

Let them equate everything please salary and nomenclature Let them equate everything please salary and nomenclature

