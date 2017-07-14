₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by destinychildolu(m): 10:18pm On Jul 13
A board meeting chaired by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, approved the regularization of the salaries on Tuesday in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji.
http://punchng.com/fg-approves-equal-salaries-for-hnd-degree-holders/
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Wilfem(m): 10:34pm On Jul 13
Welcome development. Good news!
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Aljmusa300: 10:41pm On Jul 13
long overdue . However they still need to do more to totally eliminate the dichotomy because it promote laziness in the civil service . People are paid for being degree holders even when they can't perform any official task .
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by BiafranYouths(m): 11:03pm On Jul 13
This is a welcomed development, the only good news I've heard since this administration came on board, kudos to all H. N. D holders Victory acerte
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by kwen1(m): 12:35am
Good Morning nIGERIA
.
.
If true duo
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by lenghtinny(m): 1:50am
Long overdue
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by seunlayi(m): 3:34am
Nice
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by moscobabs(m): 5:50am
Who else heard the same story last yea
Na every year den dey remove ham?
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Einl(m): 7:35am
OP, give us a link and/ or source so we can independently verify for ourselves.
And it will help in the the struggle to make it to front page.
Thanks.
PS. that's long overdue.
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Advans(m): 7:54am
approved & implemented instantly
www.punchng.com/fg-approves-equal-salaries-for-hnd-degree-holders/
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Sunnybabe(m): 8:11am
moscobabs:oopssss, abeg no spoil my happy mood with this na
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Harbylon(f): 8:24am
Nice thou
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by asuustrike2009: 8:25am
Aljmusa300:How please explain?
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by holatin(m): 8:39am
nice development can't wait to see the shoulder of bsc holder going back to its normal height.
no more igara chicken
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by sonofLuci(m): 8:40am
You people should just scrap poly too then na
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by omoolorire: 8:40am
Long overdue kudos to FG
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by LastSurvivor11: 8:40am
Long overdue but we all know say na for mouth..
The discrimination kontinues
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by owaeghianye(m): 8:40am
it is only non government organizations that discriminate.
government organizations or institutions don't discriminate. especially federal institutions
I remember when I was employed in Uniben 2014. some of my colleagues were Hnd holder and mine was Bsc. we all were on same salary scale, level and step. they gave everybody level 7
in fact a friend of mine got level 8 with Hnd and we were surprised not until Uniben explain to us that it was because he graduated ten years ago.
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by 9icest: 8:40am
Wu cares.so some useless ppl still dey parade around with certificate,me wet get the two (hnd from laspotech and degree from UI)I suffer for almost six years no job,I even hustle for that bastard wey dem call senator the for omisore and the black ugly thing carry a Campaign Mitsubishi dash me for compensation on top all my suffer suffer. Now eyes open wen I come see say boys dey hustle live.malaysia to Dubai to southy to be U.K. One of this smallie na abu-money we don collect wire transfer die and him don Buy him mama house for ib build hotel for lag and operating comfortably from his bedroom making millions and some useless peeps dey debate hnd and degree trash... abeg leave trash for lawma oh and shout to the yahoo Boiz no laptop crew.wu HND and degree eep.
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Eben044: 8:40am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim till 2017
NOT OUT DATED
NOT OUT DATED
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by fergusen(m): 8:40am
Good
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Agimor(m): 8:40am
Impressive.
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by lonelydora(m): 8:41am
That means the people that designed the educational curriculum are so stupid. Even though most people will jubilate over this, but there's difference between SSCE, OND, HND, BACHELORS, MASTERS, and PhD holders.
Why not equate SSCE and B.Sc too? Or Masters and PhD? Organisations pay different salaries for a reason.
HR personnel should throw more light.
Well, after all in the present Nigeria, OND/HND are getting jobs more than B.Sc/Masters holders. Not because of experience or what, but for 'Cheap' labour.
For those quoting me....I'm not jealous. I like the way FG removed the dichotomy, but it's wrong to generally say both degrees are equal. Secondary schools can never be the same with Commercial schools.
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Etizz: 8:41am
really
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by kenny714433(m): 8:41am
N
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by ceeethru: 8:41am
If they like cancel dichotomy between NCE and Cambridge degree is non of my business the question is where is job that u can use that your certificate to secureis it all the people that graduated with DEGREE have secured joblet them give youth job whether certificate or not so that crime rate will reduce...that's my own advice and no be curse...
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by Vivos: 8:41am
Ok
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by NothingDoMe: 8:41am
Una doh
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by opalu: 8:41am
“While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II.”
Let them equate everything please salary and nomenclature
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by BroZuma: 8:42am
Nice one
|Re: FG Ends Bsc And HND Dichotomy, Approves Equal Salaries For HND & Degree Holders by merits(m): 8:42am
tank God
