The elated father had taken to Instagram and welcomed his ‘princess.”

But not many knew what transpired before the miracle.

His wife’s sister, BB, who runs HNY Beautyline, shared their testimony on Instagram, Illbliss endured with his wife’s condition and there was no day his mother troubled the wife.



See what the sister-in-law wrote:



“AND ON THE 8TH YEAR… God decided to bless my sister Munachiso and Illbliss with a baby of their of own! My sister and her hubby came to the house last year November to tell us she was pregnant (the 7th year of marriage) I remember how I ran to my room and knelt down and cried for soo long I tried to stop but I couldn’t! And today just a few mins ago.. my sister gave birth to a BABY GIRL!(On the 8th year!) My sister and her hubby have loved and treated every kid like theirs.. infact a lot of people think till date that my nieces and nephew are their kids.. I can’t explain how I feel right now! But I want to specially thank my brother @illblissgoretti Tobe thank you for treating my sister even better than queens are treated! I know whoever Marries into our family has found favour from God but my sister is BLESSED and highly favoured to have you as a husband! You have been her rock and pillar you have treated her better by each passing day! you’re the reason she’s never bothered! You and your mum have NEVER I repeat never asked my sister where is my child or grandchild rather ur mum sends her jokes daily, gossips with her and always buys or sends her one thing or the other! (Evidence of marrying into an amazing and God fearing family) there was nothing wrong the baby was just not ready to come and God was doing everything in his own time!! I can’t believe that JUST LIKE THAT everything is settled. TOBE you are a MAN! You are a follower of CHRIST and I just want to thank you for being the best and putting my sister first always till date when u see her or she makes a new hair or she’s dressing up ur reaction Makes me smile and keep quiet even after 8years! You both are an example that marriage is a union and children are the added blessings hence your happiness even when the baby hadn’t arrived.. You deserve this blessing and more and I want to pray for you that God is just starting with you and my sister! As he has started this so will he finish it! May he continue to be evident in your lives and may he continue to put your enemies to shame and shut them up every time! Welcome my princess ” Sochikaima Arianna Ejiofor ” The HIGHLIGHT of my year” (sic)



Mercies of the lord will sure fall on his children.

Congrats. 24 Likes

Illbliss, you are a man indeed. God bless the new addition to ur family 20 Likes

Can Afonjas endure like this my Brother , If na dem now they for run go meet one One Baba !!!

And tonto dikeh gave churchill a child and all she got was domestic violence, smh for him, atleast now nobody hears from him anymore, his fame ended when tonto dump him. 15 Likes 2 Shares

NICE one dear....is not evreybody that can do it, despite the society we found our selves in....some would go for a second wife. 2 Likes

congratulations illbliss..If na some men Dem for don find one shukurat give Belle for area.. 8 Likes 1 Share

God blessings 'pon you...hope she'l be a rapper or rapperess as well...aye po gan.

Just thinking though... What if he was the one with the problem and the wife was able to cover his secret all these while 16 Likes 2 Shares

Oga Boss! me n reekado shut down colorado...congrats.

and I told your dad to use you for ritual then, he said no. assuming he had, he would ve spare us a big nuisance

What is this one saying?? Is Tonto Dike a virtuous woman, I see you are brainwashed with her lies and stories. Get your facts right before airing your opinion! 7 Likes 3 Shares

Illibliss a follower of christ?Hmmmmmmmm.Me sef i am a follower of Mohammed sef..

Hallelujah she finally has a child after several years of barreness.

Buhari has finally been put to shame.

stupeed ppl.....stupeed ppl everywhere

Can Afonjas endure like this my Brother , If na dem now they for run go meet one One Baba !!!

Dis one brain don dey do overheating. Dis one brain don dey do overheating. 9 Likes

Hallelujah she finally has a child after several years of barreness. Buhari has finally been put to shame.

Really don't understand d chemistry of being childless for that long and still take in by the same man years later... Hmmmmm, congrats to them. 2 Likes

Illbliss has always appeared as a great guy. I didn't realise he has been married for that long really. 3 Likes

sorry I know say you never Chop since 2 weeks now Oya Come Join me Chop , Hungry Dullard like you...

Your brain

Hallelujah she finally has a child after several years of barreness.

Buhari has finally been put to shame.

Get sense nw...

This is typical of a blessed man

A man with a golden heart 2 Likes

Can Afonjas endure like this my Brother , If na dem now they for run go meet one One Baba !!! guy why u come tribalize innocent thread like this guy why u come tribalize innocent thread like this 2 Likes