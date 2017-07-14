Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Sudden One Month Quit Notice: Please We Need Advice On Solution (7346 Views)

Hello to my follow Naira landers, i know problem shared will find a solution.



We have been given 2 months impromptu quit notice from our landlord through his lawyer. And information gathered has it that they have secured court injunction to throw us and our properties out of the compound forcefully irrespective of Lagos state government tenancy law that demand 6 months prior notice before ejection of tenants after quit notice.



The house in question is a 3 bed flat, and 1 room and palour self-contain. A particular family was living in that house before, but they were transferred out of Lagos in 2014. after that, they then bring one of their church member that were having accommodation problem to come and live in the house and continue the renewal of house rent since the landlord was not living in that house, but the caretaker were notified of the new development and there was no problem as long the payment of the house rent is maintained. However, the new occupant cannot afford to pay for the flat alone, other tenant came in to share the flat and the house rent among them and there was no problem, some have lived and left the house to another place but before the go they will put their brothers to avoid paying agent and agreement fee.



There was no problem until recently when the caretaker came to befriend one of the tenants and things turn out against his expectation and consequently got angry and decided to punish all the tenants. He went ahead to rubbish us before the landlord and he then ask the landlord to issue us quit notice. the caretaker is the only one that the landlord knew before he relocate to Canada, and we have been paying house rent through the caretaker which in turn send the money to the landlord account since 2014 and it is presumed to be the one that rented the flat. The rent has always been paid in the name of the caretaker as the only occupant of the flat.



Now, we were notified of the quit notice last week which was addressed to the caretaker name based on what the caretaker asked the land to do. after the caretaker pasted the quit notice for us to see, we discover that it was back dated to reflect march 2017 to enable them claim in the court of law that the quit notice has been issued to us since march and that makes them to as well secure court injunction to eject us by force at the end of this July. we have been begging the landlord to at least give us like 3 months after July ending to enable us secure another accommodation, but the landlord refused, saying he don't know us and we have no tenancy agreement with him.



Please we need advice of what to do in this case and how to get a human right lawyer to defend us, because now we do not have money to urgently rent another house, neither do we have money to make case with the landlord. All we are asking for is more time to get money and rent another house since he said we should not pay again immediately after the expiration of our rent at the end of this July.



Please your suggestions and opinion is highly needed.

Thank you.

Okay let's help these ones nl

komols856:

Hello to my follow Naira landers,

Thank you. truth be told.



no lawyer or anybody that can help u.



you guys are not the main tenants - u have no tenancy agreement - none of u paid money into the landlords account.



in fact, the landlord can sue u guys for trespassing on his property.



the only thing is for u to beg the landlord to consider on humanitarian ground - but i guess he doesnt want to do that bc we all know that even if he gives u 3 months u will still not leave whn the time is up.



so just quietly vacate his property for him.





I am sure the tenant he made friends with was a lady and that means it would take a miracle to get things sorted out.

.

Hope nairaland can help you with a solution as it has always done before.

.

All is well brother, since you said your rent will expire at the ending of July, that means you should have definitely been preparing for another year's rent. Good, why not double your hustle and add to that money so as to enable you rent a new apartment. As nwaanambra1 has said, you can't win the legal battle against your landlord since you were not his direct client and there's no tenancy agreement. You never can tell what God has in plan for you, so please don't loose hope, stay positive. and forget your landlord can't throw your luggage out, nah shakara. 5 Likes 2 Shares





Nawa ooo



Beg your landlord or buy time na...



Ah, op, that is why it is good to follow the due process, beg the landlord o

Cutezt:

Ll Ugoeze2016:

Dharniel:

a

Bro, there is no other way, you've got to evict the residence.



By the way One month is too short for a quick notice. A minimum of 3 months is required for you to get another apartment.



If your landlord is giving you problems you should take this up to human rights activists. 2 Likes

Quit.... 1 Like

Go get the advice of a Lawyer vast in Property Law.



Although I must say it isn't looking good for you Guys from where I sit. 2 Likes

In this situation, your help only comes from GOD.



Quickly secure a new place for yourself, else you will be thrown out. You have no legal backing

May God help you.

Op this your case get lot of hiccups!!! u aren't even the direct occupant. 4 Likes

You need a valid tenancy agreement to have a stance against the landlord, if the house is sub-letted, or if there isn't valid tenancy with the landlord, or you're not the primary tenant, then there's nothing that can be done 4 Likes

hmmm,some people are wicked,d gal for allow d caretaker now or beta still make she go beg am 1 Like

Wicked caretakers everywhere.

Go to court.



The case will be delayed for another 6 months 3 Likes

You dont know what you are saying bro.



They are protected under the law with or without tenancy agreement.



The caretaker also sublet the premises to them . So they are sub tenants. And are equally protected under the law. You dont know what you are saying bro.They are protected under the law with or without tenancy agreement.The caretaker also sublet the premises to them . So they are sub tenants. And are equally protected under the law. 3 Likes

you have proof of payment for the years you've spent there?

Go see a Lawyer with a copy of the tenancy agreement.

itiswellandwell:

May God help you.

Amen o



[quote author=partnerbiz4 post=58460070]



I am sure you are not a Lawyer

BiafranBushBoy:

nawa oo



Nawa ooo



Beg your landlord or buy time na...



You nor read the story?

Papiikush:

Bro, there is no other way, you've got to evict the residence.



By the way One month is too short for a quick notice. A minimum of 3 months is required for you to get another apartment.



If your landlord is giving you problems you should take this up to human rights activists.

Will there be money for them to pursue the case? What if the landlord goes diabolical? The money for the court cases should be used to rent another place. Will there be money for them to pursue the case? What if the landlord goes diabolical? The money for the court cases should be used to rent another place. 2 Likes

lol... na why I say make him buy time na... he can go to court and prolong the time.



lonelydora:





By virtue of payment and receipt your a tenant. That said, you need to get a lawyer as soon as possible. Don't be afraid the notice the gave you is wrong by back dating it. I know you didn't sign acknowledgement form for the notice.

The law require a six months notice to be given to you and another 21 days and 7days of owners intention to recover possession. At the expiration of this statutory notices you will now go to court which will last minimum of 6 months before trial and judgement.

You have close to a year and six months before concluding this matter.

Meanwhile, you will still pay the rent and mean average at the end of trial. My advice use the period of court to look for house and vacate. Don't be intimidated. Peace 3 Likes