Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" (16001 Views)

Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" / What Nonsense ? Check Out What This Pregnant Lady Wore To The Mall / Davido & HushPuppi Settle Their Rift, Hug Each Other (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall that few weeks ago, he was enmeshed in multiple 'beefs' with Phyno, Ice Prince which Zoro Swagbag later 'bought over'



In fact, Zoro had threatened to attack Hushpuppi if he ever steps a foot in the South Eastern part of the country. And from what followed afterwards, like the cancellation of his scheduled pool party in Anambra and the urgency with which he traveled to Dubai, hmmm, well, we cant help but conclude that Zoro scared the hell outta him and...HE FLED to Dubai!!



And in Dubai, he bought and pocketed a mall! Not just that, he had a chauffeur as take away gift. Lol!!



"Buy up the mall n leave with a chauffeur!!"



Thanks to Dubai Mall N' Bhurj Kalifa! Right?



Hmmm, make Zoro catch you!



Check out the video below:



http://www.michaeldoosblog.info/2017/07/hushpuppi-brags-again-i-buy-up-mall-and.html Controversial Nigerian self acclaimed billionaire, Ray Hushpuppi don't seem bothered about what people think and say about him.Recall that few weeks ago, he was enmeshed in multiple 'beefs' with Phyno, Ice Prince which Zoro Swagbag later 'bought over'In fact, Zoro had threatened to attack Hushpuppi if he ever steps a foot in the South Eastern part of the country. And from what followed afterwards, like the cancellation of his scheduled pool party in Anambra and the urgency with which he traveled to Dubai, hmmm, well, we cant help but conclude that Zoro scared the hell outta him and...HE FLED to Dubai!!And in Dubai, he bought and pocketed a mall! Not just that, he had a chauffeur as take away gift. Lol!!"Buy up the mall n leave with a chauffeur!!"Thanks to Dubai Mall N' Bhurj Kalifa! Right?Hmmm, make Zoro catch you!Check out the video below: 1 Like 1 Share

Lol

Someday, Somehow, this guy will learn the difference between being rich and bragging about being rich 63 Likes 4 Shares

You would be suprised that this young man is a role model for many young boys and men out there and also a husband material for some ladies.

.

All the same he is innocent until proven guilty

.

I remain your favorite health blogger

Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor 17 Likes

Not again. This Yahoo boy again. 7 Likes

Check my signature for affordable and beautiful window blinds

What does he do pls? 3 Likes 1 Share

Why are yahoo boys glorified in Nigeria? Please can we get EFCC to investigate this guy. We know the source of his income but we want him publicly exposed.



Stealing peoples money to show off. And na theif dey always brag the most.. Mark Zuckerberg that has more Legit and hard earned money won't ever act like this. Clearly this guy is an illiterate. 12 Likes

Wow i never knew he has a thing for guys,enjoy yourself he is all your.hahahaha CHAuFFEuR 1 Like

partnerbiz4:

What does he do pls? he sells cold water starch in Alaba int market he sells cold water starch in Alaba int market 38 Likes

partnerbiz4:

What does he do pls? he sells cold water starch @ alaba int market he sells cold water starch @ alaba int market 2 Likes

Enjoy ur money

life is short 1 Like

partnerbiz4:

What does he do pls?

He is into show biz. An instagrammer. What else do you want?

He is into show biz. An instagrammer. What else do you want?

Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) should tag this Guy as Terrorist... 4 Likes 1 Share

Noted

arrant nonsenseses

we all know how to bribe some1 to disguise he his helping us 1 Like

This guy is so petty.

This boy is suffering from serious complex 4 Likes

Controversial money

My friend, this is the most stupidest guy ever. What the hell! Why Is NL even giving the dude publicity?



Anyway, visit my signature If you aspire to be the boss and start your own business. 2 Likes

NDLEA and EFCC

This one way down sell one of his kidney? hehehehe

d way nairaland dey make this guy popular is not helping issues at all. Mark Zugerberg the owner of Facebook wears just cloth up four times a week and yet he is stil considered one of the richest man in the world. the idea is not to look rich or brag about it but be rich and be humble 2 Likes

Haters gonna hate. Hushpuppi, abeg enjoy your money while you are young. I wish to have money like you as long as it's clean.





Haters please read my signature 4 Likes

good for him sha

enjoy ur money. Bleep haters 2 Likes

Excess money

Ok

noise maker 1 Like

Continue