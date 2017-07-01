₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by donmayorgroup(m): 4:21pm
Controversial Nigerian self acclaimed billionaire, Ray Hushpuppi don't seem bothered about what people think and say about him.
Recall that few weeks ago, he was enmeshed in multiple 'beefs' with Phyno, Ice Prince which Zoro Swagbag later 'bought over'
In fact, Zoro had threatened to attack Hushpuppi if he ever steps a foot in the South Eastern part of the country. And from what followed afterwards, like the cancellation of his scheduled pool party in Anambra and the urgency with which he traveled to Dubai, hmmm, well, we cant help but conclude that Zoro scared the hell outta him and...HE FLED to Dubai!!
And in Dubai, he bought and pocketed a mall! Not just that, he had a chauffeur as take away gift. Lol!!
"Buy up the mall n leave with a chauffeur!!"
Thanks to Dubai Mall N' Bhurj Kalifa! Right?
Hmmm, make Zoro catch you!
Check out the video below:
http://www.michaeldoosblog.info/2017/07/hushpuppi-brags-again-i-buy-up-mall-and.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by PenisCaP: 4:22pm
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by ClassicMcGee(m): 4:22pm
Lol
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Dhayor001(m): 4:23pm
Someday, Somehow, this guy will learn the difference between being rich and bragging about being rich
63 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by FitnessDoctor: 4:23pm
You would be suprised that this young man is a role model for many young boys and men out there and also a husband material for some ladies.
.
All the same he is innocent until proven guilty
.
All the same he is innocent until proven guilty
.
I remain your favorite health blogger
Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
17 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Ehiscotch(m): 4:30pm
Not again. This Yahoo boy again.
7 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Xcelinteriors(f): 4:31pm

|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by partnerbiz4: 4:34pm
What does he do pls?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by beautebeats: 4:34pm
Why are yahoo boys glorified in Nigeria? Please can we get EFCC to investigate this guy. We know the source of his income but we want him publicly exposed.
Stealing peoples money to show off. And na theif dey always brag the most.. Mark Zuckerberg that has more Legit and hard earned money won't ever act like this. Clearly this guy is an illiterate.
12 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Evablizin(f): 4:43pm
Wow i never knew he has a thing for guys,enjoy yourself he is all your.hahahaha CHAuFFEuR
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:46pm
partnerbiz4:he sells cold water starch in Alaba int market
38 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:48pm
partnerbiz4:he sells cold water starch @ alaba int market
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Homeboiy(m): 4:57pm
Enjoy ur money
life is short
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by OrestesDante: 5:34pm
partnerbiz4:
He is into show biz. An instagrammer. What else do you want?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by KingsoBabaTips(m): 5:37pm
Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) should tag this Guy as Terrorist...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by durentchigozie(m): 5:46pm
Noted
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Jaytecq(m): 5:46pm
arrant nonsenseses
we all know how to bribe some1 to disguise he his helping us
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by RealHaute: 5:46pm
This guy is so petty.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by hilroy: 5:46pm
This boy is suffering from serious complex
4 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by pesinfada(m): 5:47pm
Controversial money
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by EntMirror: 5:47pm
My friend, this is the most stupidest guy ever. What the hell! Why Is NL even giving the dude publicity?
Anyway, visit my signature If you aspire to be the boss and start your own business.
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by BroZuma: 5:47pm
NDLEA and EFCC
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:48pm
This one way down sell one of his kidney? hehehehe
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by gunners160(m): 5:48pm
d way nairaland dey make this guy popular is not helping issues at all. Mark Zugerberg the owner of Facebook wears just cloth up four times a week and yet he is stil considered one of the richest man in the world. the idea is not to look rich or brag about it but be rich and be humble
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by lonelydora(m): 5:48pm
Haters gonna hate. Hushpuppi, abeg enjoy your money while you are young. I wish to have money like you as long as it's clean.
Haters please read my signature
4 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by omoadeleye(m): 5:49pm
good for him sha
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Silentscreamer(f): 5:49pm
enjoy ur money. Bleep haters
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by pesinfada(m): 5:49pm
Excess money
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by itiswellandwell: 5:50pm
Ok
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by Flirtyjane(f): 5:50pm
noise maker
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by AdigunUnique: 5:50pm
Continue
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi: "I Buy Up The Mall And Leave With A Chauffeur!!" by 12inches1(m): 5:50pm
Typical dumb African man. You wont see a rich man like Billy Gates , Steve Jobs or Rocafeller behaving like this. You can only wear one cloth or shoe at once DUMBO
5 Likes
