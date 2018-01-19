₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by madukwe1(f): 6:20am
Nollywood Actor, Ike Ogbonna Shares lovely Pictures Of Her wife, Calls Her Ashewo:
Nollywood Actor, Mr Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna popularly known as Ikogbonna, shares heart warming lovely pictures of her wife this morning to celebrate her birthday.
In his message, he referred to her as his side chick and ashewo and this really caught the attention of his fans because is so romantic cheating on your wife and knowing she is the woman you are using to cheat on her.
Guys, would you call your wife ASHEWO on her birthday?
Girls would you be happy if your husband calls u ASHEWO on your birthday
See pictures
https://www.chinenyesblog.com/nollywood-actor-…calls-her-ashewo/
Happy birthday to a damsel who abandoned her glorious youth to build and grow with an ambitious bald headed stubborn man like me .. I have learnt a lot from you @sonialareinaa and I have never and will never take ur wisdom for granted. You are not just a blessing to me and my son but to anyone that’s willing to listen to you . You thought me how to stay positive.. and encouraged my hustle
https://www.instagram.com/p/BeG8yvklMzF/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by classicMan22(m): 6:24am
his wife is pretty
6 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Nutase(f): 6:32am
When and where did he call her ashawo?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Joshmodest(m): 6:38am
where did he call her ashewo..
Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English....
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Kenzico(m): 6:40am
That's 9ce
The woman resemble Sex Doll sef....I never knew I.K had a wife
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by koolaid87: 7:00am
You took his words out of context.
Stupid OP!
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:01am
Instead of me to spend my cash on dat type of Human ashawo.....I BETA ORDER FOR SEX DOLL
#Teamsexdoll#
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by gabinogem(m): 7:07am
Joshmodest:Read his write up & See where he called her "My Personal Ashawo"
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Crossbow(m): 7:07am
Kaduna blogger... Misdirection for traff..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Homeboiy: 7:18am
����
On my way to Colombia to go get my own personal ashawo
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Partnerbiz: 7:21am
sex doll like
2 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Praisles(f): 7:56am
Joshmodest:OH oh brother Josh eyi o wa a poju
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Geraldyne(f): 8:03am
hope she remains ur personal ashawo, we don't wanna hear stories later on
3 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by dayleke(m): 8:05am
"HER wife?"
OP, please amend the topic o.
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by balosunky(m): 8:10am
Joshmodest:leave the OP alone jare when you are too lazy to read thr', Eyin omo kaduna student
10 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Flexherbal(m): 8:32am
The word sounds some how.
Anyway, na your wife.
2 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by jonadaft: 8:33am
What a great story
The girl was once an ASHEWO
Later became his side chick
And now,
His wife.
Congratulations bruh
3 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by tesppidd: 8:33am
Is this right?
I don't think so.
Maybe he thinks ashewo is a word for a lady who is good and wild underneath the sheets.
Maybe that's what she is.
But ashewo is actually a word for a lady who sleeps around with many men.
So I understand his words 'my personal ashawo' to mean that she's his wife, his own but she's permitted to sleep around with other men.
I understand he might be trying to exhibit a sense of humour but very wrong choice of words.
6 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by livinus009(m): 8:33am
I give una few years
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by DopeBoss(m): 8:33am
With all the make-up on her, All I see here is Sex Doll
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by olamil34(m): 8:33am
Can I borrow her? I just want to confirm your claims.
Shop from different trusted stores on quickfinda.com
1 Like
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by miarhpe: 8:34am
op is a student of lie Mohamed
but plotting the future of this family their kids go yellow no be small. those kinds that you need sunshades to see in day light
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by DieBuhari: 8:35am
Very wrong.
Leave such rubbish for Yorubas please
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Seahawk: 8:35am
She’s beautiful
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by soshi(m): 8:35am
he called her his personal ashawo
those above complaining are those that didn't read it
3 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Authoreety: 8:35am
GIDIBANKZ:my guy u need to man up nd stp consoling urself wt ds sex doll nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Lilimax(f): 8:36am
Twisting what IK ogbonna meant @OP
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by blakball: 8:36am
Kenzico:
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by bewla(m): 8:37am
and ur sex dolls
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Amarabae(f): 8:38am
One of the cutest guys in Nigeria
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by sacluxisback(m): 8:38am
Some men have personal ashawos apart from their wives and you are putting her in that category. Very deregotary if you ask me but hey i guess he knows best.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Proffdada: 8:39am
Only if she knows the meaning of ashewo
1 Like
