Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by madukwe1(f): 6:20am
Nollywood Actor, Ike Ogbonna Shares lovely Pictures Of Her wife, Calls Her Ashewo:

Nollywood Actor, Mr Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna popularly known as Ikogbonna, shares heart warming lovely pictures of her wife this morning to celebrate her birthday.

In his message, he referred to her as his side chick and ashewo and this really caught the attention of his fans because is so romantic cheating on your wife and knowing she is the woman you are using to cheat on her.

Guys, would you call your wife ASHEWO on her birthday?
Girls would you be happy if your husband calls u ASHEWO on your birthday

See pictures
https://www.chinenyesblog.com/nollywood-actor-…calls-her-ashewo/ ‎

Happy birthday to a damsel who abandoned her glorious youth to build and grow with an ambitious bald headed stubborn man like me .. I have learnt a lot from you @sonialareinaa and I have never and will never take ur wisdom for granted. You are not just a blessing to me and my son but to anyone that’s willing to listen to you . You thought me how to stay positive.. and encouraged my hustle
I would never try to change you or judge u coz u are perfect the way you are. And YES I know it’s not easy leaving a completely different culture , style , believes and way of life and coming down here to embrace all we have to offer ... I have indeed watched u struggle to balance even tho u try to hide it but hey .. I am glad and proud of the woman you have become ������ my MOTTO still remains - let them talk and let me love � ❤️❤️❤️ my imperfect is a joke when it comes to u and without pressure we counting years .. remain U , remain my wife , my side chick , my personal ashewo, my crush , my nigga , my home girl and let’s huddle this life together. Happy birthday bebolinna @sonialareinaa YOU KNOW U ARE BEAUTIFUL AS IN DROP DEAD BEAUTY .. A MASTER PIECE BUT UR HEART IS EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL��

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeG8yvklMzF/?hl=en

1 Like

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by classicMan22(m): 6:24am
his wife is pretty smiley

6 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Nutase(f): 6:32am
When and where did he call her ashawo?

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Joshmodest(m): 6:38am
where did he call her ashewo..
Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English....

48 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Kenzico(m): 6:40am
That's 9ce

The woman resemble Sex Doll sef....I never knew I.K had a wife

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by koolaid87: 7:00am
You took his words out of context.

Stupid OP!

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:01am
Instead of me to spend my cash on dat type of Human ashawo.....I BETA ORDER FOR SEX DOLL


#Teamsexdoll#

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by gabinogem(m): 7:07am
Joshmodest:
where did he call her ashewo..
Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English....
Read his write up & See where he called her "My Personal Ashawo" cheesy

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Crossbow(m): 7:07am
undecided
Kaduna blogger... Misdirection for traff..

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Homeboiy: 7:18am
����


On my way to Colombia to go get my own personal ashawo
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Partnerbiz: 7:21am
sex doll like

2 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Praisles(f): 7:56am
Joshmodest:
where did he call her ashewo..
Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English....
OH oh brother Josh eyi o wa a poju

1 Like

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Geraldyne(f): 8:03am
hope she remains ur personal ashawo, we don't wanna hear stories later on

3 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by dayleke(m): 8:05am
"HER wife?"

OP, please amend the topic o.

1 Like

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by balosunky(m): 8:10am
Joshmodest:
where did he call her ashewo..
Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English....
leave the OP alone jare when you are too lazy to read thr', Eyin omo kaduna student

10 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Flexherbal(m): 8:32am
The word sounds some how.

Anyway, na your wife.

2 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by jonadaft: 8:33am
What a great story



The girl was once an ASHEWO

Later became his side chick

And now,

His wife.


Congratulations bruh

3 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by tesppidd: 8:33am
Is this right?
I don't think so.

Maybe he thinks ashewo is a word for a lady who is good and wild underneath the sheets.

Maybe that's what she is.

But ashewo is actually a word for a lady who sleeps around with many men.

So I understand his words 'my personal ashawo' to mean that she's his wife, his own but she's permitted to sleep around with other men.

I understand he might be trying to exhibit a sense of humour but very wrong choice of words.

6 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by livinus009(m): 8:33am
I give una few years
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by DopeBoss(m): 8:33am
With all the make-up on her, All I see here is Sex Doll
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by olamil34(m): 8:33am
Can I borrow her? I just want to confirm your claims.

Shop from different trusted stores on quickfinda.com

1 Like

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by miarhpe: 8:34am
op is a student of lie Mohamed

but plotting the future of this family their kids go yellow no be small. those kinds that you need sunshades to see in day light
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by DieBuhari: 8:35am
Very wrong.

Leave such rubbish for Yorubas please
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Seahawk: 8:35am
She’s beautiful
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by soshi(m): 8:35am
he called her his personal ashawo

those above complaining are those that didn't read it

3 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Authoreety: 8:35am
GIDIBANKZ:
Instead of me to spend my cash on dat type of Human ashawo.....I BETA ORDER FOR SEX DOLL


#Teamsexdoll#
my guy u need to man up nd stp consoling urself wt ds sex doll nonsense

2 Likes

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Lilimax(f): 8:36am
Twisting what IK ogbonna meant @OP
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by blakball: 8:36am
Kenzico:
That's 9ce
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by bewla(m): 8:37am
and ur sex dolls
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Amarabae(f): 8:38am
One of the cutest guys in Nigeria
Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by sacluxisback(m): 8:38am
Some men have personal ashawos apart from their wives and you are putting her in that category. Very deregotary if you ask me but hey i guess he knows best.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday by Proffdada: 8:39am
Only if she knows the meaning of ashewo grin

1 Like

