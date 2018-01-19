Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ik Ogbonna Celebrates Sonia, His Wife, Ashewo, Side Chick On Her Birthday (19582 Views)

Kcee Announces The Exit Of Skiibii From Five Star Music With Lovely Pictures / Nakitende Esther, Ugandan Plus-Sized Model Shares Lovely Pictures / Sonia Ogbonna Shares Her Post-Baby Body Journey, Encourages Ladies (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nollywood Actor, Mr Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna popularly known as Ikogbonna, shares heart warming lovely pictures of her wife this morning to celebrate her birthday.



In his message, he referred to her as his side chick and ashewo and this really caught the attention of his fans because is so romantic cheating on your wife and knowing she is the woman you are using to cheat on her.



Guys, would you call your wife ASHEWO on her birthday?

Girls would you be happy if your husband calls u ASHEWO on your birthday



See pictures

…calls-her-ashewo/ ‎



Happy birthday to a damsel who abandoned her glorious youth to build and grow with an ambitious bald headed stubborn man like me .. I have learnt a lot from you @sonialareinaa and I have never and will never take ur wisdom for granted. You are not just a blessing to me and my son but to anyone that’s willing to listen to you . You thought me how to stay positive.. and encouraged my hustle

I would never try to change you or judge u coz u are perfect the way you are. And YES I know it’s not easy leaving a completely different culture , style , believes and way of life and coming down here to embrace all we have to offer ... I have indeed watched u struggle to balance even tho u try to hide it but hey .. I am glad and proud of the woman you have become ������ my MOTTO still remains - let them talk and let me love � ❤️❤️❤️ my imperfect is a joke when it comes to u and without pressure we counting years .. remain U , remain my wife , my side chick , my personal ashewo, my crush , my nigga , my home girl and let’s huddle this life together. Happy birthday bebolinna @sonialareinaa YOU KNOW U ARE BEAUTIFUL AS IN DROP DEAD BEAUTY .. A MASTER PIECE BUT UR HEART IS EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL��

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeG8yvklMzF/?hl=en Nollywood Actor, Ike Ogbonna Shares lovely Pictures Of Her wife, Calls Her Ashewo:Nollywood Actor, Mr Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna popularly known as Ikogbonna, shares heart warming lovely pictures of her wife this morning to celebrate her birthday.In his message, he referred to her as his side chick and ashewo and this really caught the attention of his fans because is so romantic cheating on your wife and knowing she is the woman you are using to cheat on her.Guys, would you call your wife ASHEWO on her birthday?Girls would you be happy if your husband calls u ASHEWO on your birthdaySee pictures https://www.chinenyesblog.com/nollywood-actor- …calls-her-ashewo/ ‎ 1 Like

his wife is pretty 6 Likes

When and where did he call her ashawo? 5 Likes 2 Shares

where did he call her ashewo..

Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English.... 48 Likes 3 Shares

That's 9ce



The woman resemble Sex Doll sef....I never knew I.K had a wife 2 Likes 1 Share

You took his words out of context.



Stupid OP! 11 Likes 1 Share

Instead of me to spend my cash on dat type of Human ashawo.....I BETA ORDER FOR SEX DOLL





#Teamsexdoll# 5 Likes 1 Share

Joshmodest:

where did he call her ashewo..

Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English.... Read his write up & See where he called her "My Personal Ashawo" Read his write up & See where he called her "My Personal Ashawo" 32 Likes 1 Share



Kaduna blogger... Misdirection for traff.. Kaduna blogger... Misdirection for traff.. 2 Likes 1 Share

����





On my way to Colombia to go get my own personal ashawo

sex doll like 2 Likes

Joshmodest:

where did he call her ashewo..

Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English.... OH oh brother Josh eyi o wa a poju OH oh brother Josh eyi o wa a poju 1 Like

hope she remains ur personal ashawo, we don't wanna hear stories later on 3 Likes

"HER wife?"



OP, please amend the topic o. 1 Like

Joshmodest:

where did he call her ashewo..

Op are u one of the teachers El rufai retired in Kaduna, for failure to read simple English.... leave the OP alone jare when you are too lazy to read thr', Eyin omo kaduna student leave the OP alone jare when you are too lazy to read thr', Eyin omo kaduna student 10 Likes

The word sounds some how.



Anyway, na your wife. 2 Likes

What a great story







The girl was once an ASHEWO



Later became his side chick



And now,



His wife.





Congratulations bruh 3 Likes

Is this right?

I don't think so.



Maybe he thinks ashewo is a word for a lady who is good and wild underneath the sheets.



Maybe that's what she is.



But ashewo is actually a word for a lady who sleeps around with many men.



So I understand his words 'my personal ashawo' to mean that she's his wife, his own but she's permitted to sleep around with other men.



I understand he might be trying to exhibit a sense of humour but very wrong choice of words. 6 Likes

I give una few years

With all the make-up on her, All I see here is Sex Doll

Can I borrow her? I just want to confirm your claims.



Shop from different trusted stores on quickfinda.com 1 Like

op is a student of lie Mohamed



but plotting the future of this family their kids go yellow no be small. those kinds that you need sunshades to see in day light

Very wrong.



Leave such rubbish for Yorubas please

She’s beautiful

he called her his personal ashawo



those above complaining are those that didn't read it 3 Likes

GIDIBANKZ:

Instead of me to spend my cash on dat type of Human ashawo.....I BETA ORDER FOR SEX DOLL





#Teamsexdoll# my guy u need to man up nd stp consoling urself wt ds sex doll nonsense my guy u need to man up nd stp consoling urself wt ds sex doll nonsense 2 Likes

Twisting what IK ogbonna meant @OP

Kenzico:

That's 9ce

and ur sex dolls

One of the cutest guys in Nigeria

Some men have personal ashawos apart from their wives and you are putting her in that category. Very deregotary if you ask me but hey i guess he knows best. 2 Likes 1 Share