Nollywood Actor, Mr Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna popularly known as Ikogbonna, shares heart warming lovely pictures of her wife this morning to celebrate her birthday.



In his message, he referred to her as his side chick and ashewo and this really caught the attention of his fans because is so romantic cheating on your wife and knowing she is the woman you are using to cheat on her.



Guys, would you call your wife ASHEWO on her birthday?

Girls would you be happy if your husband calls u ASHEWO on your birthday



Happy birthday to a damsel who abandoned her glorious youth to build and grow with an ambitious bald headed stubborn man like me .. I have learnt a lot from you @sonialareinaa and I have never and will never take ur wisdom for granted. You are not just a blessing to me and my son but to anyone that’s willing to listen to you . You thought me how to stay positive.. and encouraged my hustle

I would never try to change you or judge u coz u are perfect the way you are. And YES I know it’s not easy leaving a completely different culture , style , believes and way of life and coming down here to embrace all we have to offer ... I have indeed watched u struggle to balance even tho u try to hide it but hey .. I am glad and proud of the woman you have become ������ my MOTTO still remains - let them talk and let me love � ❤️❤️❤️ my imperfect is a joke when it comes to u and without pressure we counting years .. remain U , remain my wife , my side chick , my personal ashewo, my crush , my nigga , my home girl and let’s huddle this life together. Happy birthday bebolinna @sonialareinaa YOU KNOW U ARE BEAUTIFUL AS IN DROP DEAD BEAUTY .. A MASTER PIECE BUT UR HEART IS EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL��

